GROOVE Podcast 506 – Luigi Tozzi

When you want your techno to be deep and atmospheric, Luigi Tozzi definitely is your go-to person—especially if you want this hollow phrase filled with actual meaning. In his live sets, the Italian DJ and producer reaches for lucid depths, with a crystal clear aesthetic: Tozzi’s sound goes beyond the obvious, ever-shifting, never succumbing to the ordinary.

What did you have in mind when recording this live set?

I decided to record a live set as I felt I had some deep material that I haven’t been using much at gigs, which would make perfect sense for a home-listening context. I’ve also been building a few new tools to create bleeps and percussions on the fly, and I wanted to test them out at home before using them in clubs and at festivals.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the live set in my studio in Rome, using two Xone:K2s, one Midi Fighter Twister and my laptop.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

Fortunately, I’ve had many great gigs lately, but I must say that the annual Hypnus Showcase at Fold in London always ends up being the highlight of the year.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I have quite a few sounds and beats that remain unreleased and that I use only in my own live sets, so it’s hard to pick just one.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Efdemin – Poly

Architectural – Liminal Dancery

Planetary Assault Systems – Planetary People

What do you have coming up?

I released my latest EP Plastic Venus for Non Series last month. Coming up are two albums: the fourth volume of Deep Blue for Hypnus Records, and a collaborative LP with Dino Sabatini.