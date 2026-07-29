GROOVE Podcast 512 – Identified Patient

As soon as days get longer and nights are condensed to the blink of an eye, the year unavoidably picks up pace. A festival here, an open air there, the casual Monday to Friday routine may still exist in your calendar, but can’t be put into practice anymore. Some call it summer, others call it mayhem, and Identified Patient is nothing short of a personified anti-stress ball that helps us wind down amidst all the chaos with a selection of lush, dubby mid-tempo grooves.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

In the midst of all the festival sets and chaos I wanted to make a smooth listening mix, but with a good steady energy and flow for a deeper and groovy listening experience. Keeping things tight between 125 and 132 bpm. Hitting my fave genres, but in control. Lots of sexy dubs, tekz and things in-between! A sleazy, dubby narrative is the main key here, which grows out in a more funky end.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

My trusty CDJ setup at home. Just a classic setup, nothing too fancy, but very comfortable and an amazing atmosphere. Of course with a big ashtray on the side.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

One of the few gigs I cherish the most is the closing of the nest at the Dekmantel 10 year anniversary. That was such a long run in terms of preparation and tension. So much adrenaline, but also very good to know for your mind that you can keep in control in these situations. Small shout out to a gig earlier this month in Mongolia, that was also something I would’ve never imagined to be happening 10 years ago. What a different atmosphere, but still such a good crowd of people!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Always happy when I can play this one, hits so good.

A recent release that caught your attention?

This release has so much groove, and keeping things so simple in terms of elements—big respect for creating this. Very, very classy stuff.

What do you have coming up?

Working on my first album! Something I have been looking very much forward to. I have so much ideas and grooves to work out and that gives a big, big drive and urge to work in the studio. Eager to lock myself up there. Also working on some fresh collabs which will see the light in Q3 and Q4. Will share more about that soon.

Track list:



1| Blue Hour | Portal | Selva

2 | Dialog | Book Of Life | DOT 1 (feat. Benji)

3 | Malin Genie | Hedonic Setpoint 113 | Hedonic Setpoint XI

4 | Sub Basics | Residual | Wavelengths

5 | Solma | Distractions | Unda – vol. I

6 | Ocyra | Hypnoscape | Sound behind Silence (Lp)

7 | the mole | Beaver Club | Extended Hugs Ep

8 | Vinyl Speed Adjust | Subgraves | Past Completed (part I)

9 | All Inn Records | Halo Varga – Future stepper | Halo Varga – Back To The Future

10 | DJ Deep | Surge | Cuts Volume 2

11 | Milak | Libérer | Vent Arriere

13 | Stones Taro | Shine Stoned Eyes | [NC4K0041]Shine Stoned Eyes

14 | JJ Selects | Neonism (Original Mix) | DistroKid

15 | Alleged Witches | Spirit Caller | Initiation Rituals EP

16 | Dom Carlo | Cycles | Cycles EP

17 | Temple of Sound | Maneuver 02 A2 | Maneuver 02

18 | Skee Mask | Kl3Er | 3xtra

19 | Regal86 | Simequieres Tequiero (Refix) | Fleivas

20 | Hodge & El-B | Wen – Blitz (Hodge Remix) |

21 | Bale – Sometimes I Feel (LOCUSLP007) |

22 | ZeroFG | Knock Knock | Entity VA 002

23 | Zed Bias | Neighbourhood (El-B Remix) | The Roots Of El-B