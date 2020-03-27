Groove+ Blawan & Pariah disrupted the scene with their live techno project Karenn. Our interview offers an insight into the unique dynamics between the two artists.
Um diesen Beitrag zu lesen, musst Du ein Groove-Abo haben. Du unterstützt damit die einzige unabhängige Berichterstattung über elektronische Musik und Clubkultur im deutschsprachigen Raum. Falls Du schon ein Abo hast, logge Dich bitte hier ein: log in. Falls du noch keins hast, kannst du hier ein 1/2 Jahr Online Abo, 1 Jahr Online Abo, 1 Jahr Online Abo Sponsoring Level 1, 1 Jahr Online Abo Sponsoring Level 2, 1 Jahr Online Abo Sponsoring Level 3 oder 1 Jahr Online Abo Sponsoring Level 4 abschließen.

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR