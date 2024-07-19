Amotik: GROOVE Podcast 425

Techno is often referred to as a cold, sterile genre of music. While this might be true for a good share of its tracks, it’s artists like Amotik that fill it with warmth. Having had DJ’ed various genres since 1999, the British native moved to Berlin in 2014 and developed his very own, hypnotizing and life-affirming style of Techno ever since.

Records like 2019’s Vistār or 2022’s Patanjali and his regular appearances behind the Berghain booth best illustrate what Amotik stands for: Endurance, longevity and subtlety as pillars of the night. Listen to his contribution to our podcast series with some unreleased tracks of his own to hear how he puts that into practice.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

My aim with this mix is to represent exactly what I’m playing in the clubs at the moment. The easiest way for me to do this was to compile all my recent rekordbox playlist histories and turn them into a new playlist. The start and end is planned (as those are the most important parts for me) and the rest is just how I was feeling when I was recording. I had fun!

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at my home in Berlin. My setup consists of an A&H Xone 96, 3 x Pioneer XDJ1000s, and 2 x Technics 1210s.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Berghain debut in January 2017 from 1PM to 5PM. That club was and is incredibly influential to my sound, so playing there was pretty surreal. Still my favourite and most comfortable place to play–once the nerves have subsided.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Daryn Steytler – Hard As Stone. Not sure how much of a secret weapon this is, certainly not now, but I’ve not heard any other DJs play it, and I’ve been dropping it almost every set since I got it in March. A stripped back tool with a lot of power.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

– CHAMI presents DHÆÜR – DIG-C001



– BLANKA – Holding Pattern



– Daryn Steytler – The Sacrifice

What do you have coming up?

Festival season is well and truly on. The last 3 weekends I’ve been at LAS Festival, Awakenings, and Stone Techno Festival. Coming up over the next 4 weeks, I’ll be at Tomorrowland for a B2B with Answer Code Request, Belgrade, Stockholm, The Zurich Street Parade, and Good2U Festival for a B2B Lea Occhi. Plus a short holiday in London in the middle of all this for a little recharge.

I’ve also just submitted the next release on my label for pressing, AMTK015, which will be out approx in September or October. 2 tracks from this release are in the podcast. Elsewhere, I have a remix for Kameliia forthcoming on BINÄR, and a single track coming on Close Encounters. I’m also looking forward to getting back into the studio at the end of the summer to work on some new music for next year.

Track listing:

WDDS – Latency

P.God – Monoceros Ring

Decoder – Falling Flat

Marsch – Ride

Plants Army Revolver – Rhythmic Rituals

Valentino Mora – Diatom

Luigi Tozzi – Strati

Amotik – Assi

ORBE – Mutable

Oscar Mulero – Take The Pleasures From The Serpent

Arthur Robert – Dyson Sphere

Unknown – Unknown

ORBE – Inverted

Metapattern – Blinded By Safety

BLANKA – Holding Pattern

Michael Ferrell – Human Perfectibility

Unknown – Unknown

Arjun Vagale – Violet 02

Developer & DJ Hell – The Sleep Thief (Developer Hypno Drum Mix)

Daryn Steytler – The Sacrifice

Innerworld – Ascent (Moses Remix)

Daryn Steytler – Hard As Stone

Amotik – Unnasi

Truncate – Pad Mode (2021 Mix)

Decoder – Running Start