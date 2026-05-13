GROOVE Podcast 503 – Mathis Ruffing

There’s few artists that manage to manoeuvre between genres as fluidly as Mathis Ruffing. Since his first releases came out roughly a decade ago, he has been moving back and forth between breakbeats and elegant four-to-the-floor tech-house, always with a tongue-in-cheek attitude. Ruffing’s sets, too, oscillate between extremes: His contribution to our podcast series contains Rune’s eternal banger „Calabria“ and a few more catamaran-customised moments, on the other hand reaching peaks of sheer ethereal bliss.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I was torn between taking a more lighthearted and fun approach like when I’m playing in a club or doing something more serious and coherent. I ended up somewhere in between, as I kinda of always do, I guess.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

The mix was recorded in a Prenzlauer Berg apartment on two outdated CDJs and an equally outdated Pioneer Mixer. Had to clean up a little bit on Ableton afterwards.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Raiders NYE party 2023 at Fitzroy. I think I played from 8 to 10 in the morning of the 1st of January. I completely slept through NYE to be fresh for my set. The vibes were immaculate and there were tons of friends there.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

„Double Standard“ by Skee Mask. It’s absolutely ecstatic and driving but still super smooth. Pure class.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Synthesize Minds V.A. on Subsonic Ebonics

LOUDER!!! by Hyas & Pura Pura

Let’s Get This Party Over With by WTCHCRFT

What do you have coming up?

There’s a project with a young Hip Hop artist from cologne that I co-produced together with Phillip Jondo which will probably drop later this year. Then I’ve been working for some time with the Paris based rapper Kaba on a project that I co-produced with Hyas, with whom I just finished another Techno/House EP. Above all I’m trying to finish up my follow-up album on Transatlantic. Some more collabs, remixes, compilations here and there as well as some cool gigs over the summer.

Track list:



Beatrice – Disco Corner

Catartsis – Un pas dans Le passé

Dom Carlo – AFT (Dubbers Mix)

Ciel & Mathis Ruffing – Unreleased

Deano – Kazoo (Stripped Version)

Rune – Calabria

Dreamsequence III – Work That Body (Dat Body Rmx)

Ingrate – There Is..

Hyas & Mathis Ruffing – Unreleased

Skee Mask – Nights & Music

Mathis Ruffing – Unreleased

Adlas – Active Effort

Kraftwerk – Tour De France Etape 2

Command D & Zara – Gravity Reset

Elbarto – Yehnaioui

Noroi – Heart Under Blade

Operator – The Dress She Wore

Unreleased by me

Huey Mnemonic – Deepstate Paranoia

O-Wells – Säule IV

Unreleased by Hyas, Strip Steve & me

WTCHCRFT – Let’s Get This Party Over With

Shed – Worn

Loefah – Disco Rekah

Dave Clarke – Zeno Xero

Asoka & Joshismyfirstname – Bluetongue

Mathis Ruffing – Unreleased