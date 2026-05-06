GROOVE Podcast 502 – Galcher Lustwerk

Galcher Lustwerk definitely is one of the most idiosyncratic producers around. Chris Sherron first made waves with laid-back, stream-of-consciousness-driven hip-house tracks in the early 2010’s. The unmistakable cool that permeated them is more or less written into anything he does—his productions, like his latest Vestibule EP, and, of course, his mixes. The one he recorded for our podcast series is a prime example: As belting its techno may be at times, there’s a lushness to it, coming from a deep understanding of the interplay of groove and melody.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Patient deep house and cut-up dubby techno from America, Germany, and the UK

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in my studio in New York City on a Pioneer XDJ-R1

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

2018, .TAG in Chengdu, China. DJing for 7 hours on top of a concrete skyscraper halfway around the world. I drank a lot of Red Bull.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I’ve got this Addison Rae / Sandwell District mashup that eludes the public.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Shinichi Atobe – Blurred

John Tejada – Who’s Afraid

Gvlli3 – MILITARY FLOATER

What do you have coming up?

Vestibule Remixes and a European summer tour. And hopefully getting back into the studio between it all.

Track list:



Galcher Lustwerk – Unreleased

Suspension – One

Nikolai Iliev – Bitches Bitches

Greg Parker – Understanding

Dustin Zahn – Fire It Up

DJ Qu – Undescribed3 (Execute)(Rolando Remix)

Amotik – Din

The Shadow – Free As You Wanna Be

Kyle Hall – EXP2

Kenny Larkin – Butterflies

John Tejada – Who’s Afraid