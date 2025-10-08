Mitglied jetzt!
News

GROOVE ON FUNDRAISER #3: Nächste Community-Party im Coco Boule!

Die Redaktion

Etwas über ein Jahr existiert die GROOVE nun als Non-Profit. Höchste Zeit, diese Wiedergeburt amtlich zu feiern – und damit unabhängigen Musikjournalismus zu unterstützen. Wie schon im Februar laden wir euch dazu von 18 bis 6 Uhr ins Coco Boule am Berliner Moritzplatz ein. Dort zu hören: House music, all night long, von der Community, für die Community.

Auch bei dieser Ausgabe verzichten die Künstler:innen auf eine Gage, die Eintrittsgelder kommen der GROOVE zugute. Für die Organisation der Party ist neben uns Stephan Wittrin (Quest AgencySlave To The Rave) verantwortlich, er arbeitet an diesem Tag ebenso wie der Club für eine Minimal-Gage. Ein Teil der Produktionskosten wird dankenswerterweise von Gauloises übernommen.

Nun aber zur Musik: Das Programm bildet unterschiedliche Zugänge zu House ab und unterstreicht damit seine Vielfalt. Bossy Doll Bina, DJ Handbag und DJ Killing stehen für eine aufstrebende Generation von Acts, die Performance und musikalische Freigeistigkeit in idiosynkratischer Manier zusammendenkt. SHAFT repräsentieren mit ihrem Vocal-lastigen Live-Set klassische (Hip)-House-Traditionen. So auch Tereza, die mit breitem Auskennertum in Sachen Funk und Disco die Grundlagen des Genres nie aus den Augen verliert. fka.m4a beweist in seinen Sets, dass House Music keine Scheuklappen hat, und bringt Italo Disco, Hi-NRG und Leftfield-Perlen unter. Und Cassy hat dem Genre als langjährige Panorama-Bar-Resident mit Einflüssen aus angrenzenden Subgenres wie Minimal eine Frischzellenkur verpasst und ihm eine neue Form der Tanzbarkeit eröffnet.

Bis Montagmorgen, 6 Uhr, gibt es also etliches zu hören. Auch dieses Mal gilt: Kommt früh, bleibt lang, wir sehen uns auf dem Floor! Tickets findet ihr hier.

Design: Irene Szankowsky

GROOVE ON FUNDRAISER #3: Next community party at Coco Boule!

It’s been over a year since GROOVE has become a non-profit organization. Time to celebrate this reincarnation—and support independent music journalism while doing so. Like back in February, we invite you to join us from 6PM to 6AM at Coco Boule on Berlin’s Moritzplatz for house music, all night long–by the community, for the community.

Once again, all artists are waiving their fees, with all ticket proceeds going to GROOVE. Stephan Wittrin (Quest Agency, Slave To The Rave) is helping us organize the party and, like Coco Boule, is working for a minimal fee on the day. A special thanks to Gauloises for covering part of the production costs.

The program showcases different approaches to house music, highlighting the diversity of the genre. Bossy Doll Bina, DJ Handbag, and DJ Killing represent an up-and-coming generation of acts that combine performance and musical free-spiritedness in an idiosyncratic manner. SHAFT represent classic (hip) house traditions with their vocal-heavy live set. The same goes for Tereza, who never loses sight of the genre’s foundations with her broad knowledge of funk and disco. fka.m4a proves that house music has no borders, incorporating Italo disco, Hi-NRG, and leftfield gems in his sets. And Cassy, a long-time Panorama Bar resident with influences from related subgenres such as minimal, has given the genre a fresh boost and opened it up to a new form of danceability.

So there’s plenty to listen to and discover until Monday morning, 6AM. And just as usual: Come early, stay late. See you on the dance floor! Grab tickets here.

The lower bar at Coco Boule
Cassy (Foto: Presse)


Kollektive auf dem Tag der Clubkultur 2025: Das sind die Gewinner:innen

Warum existieren Kollektive wie Marzipahngarten oder SHUSH? Wir geben einen Einblick in die Sounds und Politiken, die die Gruppen verfolgen.

Kollektive auf dem Tag der Clubkultur 2025: Das sind die Gewinner:innen

Warum existieren Kollektive wie Marzipahngarten oder SHUSH? Wir geben einen Einblick in die Sounds und Politiken, die die Gruppen verfolgen.

DJ Tráva: Tschechisches Techno-Urgestein verstorben

DJ Tráva war zunächst Teil des dissidenten Punk-Undergrounds von Prag, später wurde er Wegbereiter der elektronischen Musik.
Ostgut Ton: Neues Efdemin-Album angekündigt

Efdemin gehört mit seinen vielschichtigen Alben und Sets zu den Berghain-Urgesteinen. Nun erscheint sein fünftes Studioalbum auf Ostgut Ton.
Ketaminkonsum im UK: Todesfälle verzehnfacht

Besonders junge, sozial benachteiligte Männer versterben nach Misch- und Ketaminkonsum. Das ist das Ergebnis einer Studie des King's College.
Stellwerk: Schweizer Club sagt Party wegen rassistischer WhatsApp-Nachrichten ab

Das Stellwerk distanziert sich von den Veranstaltern des „Techno Thursday". Ob die Reihe weiter im Club stattfinden wird, ist unklar.
Ibiza: Starkregen überflutet Clubs

Das diesjährige Ibiza-Closingsaison leidet unter den Folgen des Starkregens. Clubs stehen unter Wasser, Straßen wurden überschwemmt.
Corsica Studios: Londoner Club veröffentlicht Statement zu Schließung

„Nichts ist für immer", schreiben die Corsica Studios und erklären, warum die Schließung 2026 notwendig ist, um den Standort zu erhalten.
TR-1000: Roland bringt analoge Drummachine auf den Markt

Die TR-808 und TR-909 beeinflussten elektronische Musikproduktionen über Jahrzehnte. Nun veröffentlicht Roland beide vereint in einem Gerät.
WDM: PAN-Crew eröffnet neuen Club in Hannover

Die PAN-Macher:innen wollen sich mit einem neuen Konzept für das WDM, zu dem auch Poetry Slams oder Flohmärkte gehören, breiter aufstellen.
