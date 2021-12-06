Traumprinz (Foto: Presse)

Traumprinz alias Prince Of Denmark, DJ Healer, DJ Metatron oder The Phantasy hat auf seinem Soundcloud-Account Planet Uterus vier Mixe veröffentlicht. Zum ersten Mal enthalten die Mixe Musik anderer Künstler*innen wie Future Islands, SHXCXCHCXSH, Grouper, Burial und Swedish House Mafia. Die Mixe – „to all dreamers”, „to all dancers”, „to all lovers” and „to all believers” – wurden am 1. Dezember mit der folgenden Nachricht veröffentlicht:

“Hi, there will be some kind of (deejayed) radio-program here in December. I hope you all find some joy and comfort in it. And if you like it please show some love for those wonderfully talented musicians in there. Take care, much love from Planet Uterus xxx.”

Bereits im Oktober hatte Traumprinz unter seinem neuen Alias Irini einen dreistündigen DJ-Mix veröffentlicht.