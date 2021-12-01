Für die Erstellung der Groove Charts (November/Dezember 2021) wurden die DJ- und Verkaufs-Charts folgender Künstler*innen und Plattenläden berücksichtigt:

1979, Alexander Kowalski, Anastasia Kristensen, Antal, Apiento, Bambounou, Benjamin Damage, Bergsonist, Big Dope P, Blazej Malinowski, BNJMN, Bradley Zero, Brian Johnson, Bryan Chapman, Chris Liebing, Chrissy, Cinthie, Eddie Fowlkes, Efdemin, Elad Magdasi, Elevate Berlin, Elke, Ellen Allien, Eomac, Flug, Francesca Lombardo, Freddy K, Galcher Lustwerk, Gayance, Gregor, Griffig Vigo, Groove Attack, Hard Wax, Hodge, Human Movement, Innellea, Iron Curtis, Jana Rush, Josh Wink, Kareem, Karyendasoul, Khotin, KMRU, Kompakt, Konduku, Lakuti, Levon Vincent, Liquid, Locked Groove, Luca Duran, Mark Flash, Mary Yuzovskaya, Matthias Schaffhäuser, Mehmet Aslan, Metaraph, Miran N., Nasty King Kurl, Naty Seres, Nicole, O-Wells, Para One, Parrish Smith, Ploy, Red Greg, Rey Collino, Reznik, Ruf Dug, Rush Hour, RVDS, Sassy J, Serendeepity, Session Victim, Sky Diver Record Store, Slam, Soela, Spencer Parker, Sylvere, Synch 24, Talik, Technique Record Store, The Drifter, Uchi, upsammy, Wanderist

Top 30 Singles und EPs

01. DJ Stingray – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]

<a href="https://djstingray313.bandcamp.com/album/molecular-level-solutions-2">Molecular Level Solutions by DJ Stingray 313</a>

02. Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]

<a href="https://bitta.bandcamp.com/album/shiza-ep">Shiza EP by Ko-Ta</a>

03. Blawan – Woke Up Right Handed [XL Recordings]

<a href="https://blawan.bandcamp.com/album/woke-up-right-handed">Woke Up Right Handed by Blawan</a>

04. Beneath – Numbers Talk [Livity Sound]

<a href="https://livitysound.bandcamp.com/album/numbers-talk-ep">Numbers Talk EP by Beneath</a>

05. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever FM]

<a href="https://feveram.bandcamp.com/album/the-devils-in-the-dlzlzlz">The Devil's in the Dlzlzlz by Rhyw</a>

06. Levon Vincent – We Will Dance Together Again [Novel Sound]

<a href="https://levonvincent.bandcamp.com/track/we-will-all-dance-together-again-novel-sound-34">WE WILL ALL DANCE TOGETHER AGAIN (NOVEL SOUND #34) by LEVON VINCENT</a>

07. Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]

08. Various Artists – V4 Visions Label Sampler [Numero Group]

<a href="https://v4visions.bandcamp.com/album/v4-visions-label-sampler">V4 Visions Label Sampler by Various Artists</a>

09. Oceanic – Total Comfort [Rush Hour]

<a href="https://rushhourmusic.bandcamp.com/album/oceanic-total-comfort">Oceanic – Total Comfort by Oceanic</a>

10. Anz – All Hours EP [Ninja Tune]

<a href="https://anzdj.bandcamp.com/album/all-hours">All Hours by Anz</a>

11. Jlin – Embryo [Planet Mu]

12. Morten B. – Handlung 002 [Wandlung]

13. St. David – Poetry & Rhythm EP [Only One Music]

14. Patience Africa – Isilingo Sendoda / Let’s Groove Tonight [Unknownunknown]

15. Robert Hood – The Majestic [Rekids]

16. Overmono – So U Kno [Poly Kicks]

17. Sangre Nueva – Goteo [Club Romantico]

18. Sstrom – Kiln [Voam]

19. Stef Mendesidis – Klockworks 33 [Klockworks]

20. Various Artists – The Church of Acid House Vol.1 [Pudel Produkte]

21. MMYYKK – Science [Rhythm Section]

22. Ayesha – Potential Energy [Scuffed]

23. Mike Parker – Heat Inducer [Kynant Records]

24. Anthony Naples – Bonk [ANS]

25. bassæ – Untitled Few Crackles [FC04]

26. Humanoid – 134 sT8818r (A664 Mix by Autechre) [De Tuned]

27. Planetary Assault Systems – Say it Loud [Token]

28. Radio Slave – Acid Dip [Rekids]

29. Al Wootton – Every Knee Shall Bow [Zam Zam]

30. Omar S / Supercoolwicked – What Good For The Goose [FXHE Records]

Top 10 Alben & Compilations

01. Planetary Assault Systems – Sky Scraping [TOKEN]

<a href="https://planetary-assault-systems.bandcamp.com/album/sky-scraping">Sky Scraping by Planetary Assault Systems</a>

02. Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]

<a href="https://marcoshuttle.bandcamp.com/album/cobalt-desert-oasis">Cobalt Desert Oasis by Marco Shuttle</a>

03. Joy Orbison – Still Slipping Vol. 1 [XL Recordings]

<a href="https://tossportal.bandcamp.com/album/still-slipping-vol-1">still slipping vol. 1 by Joy Orbison</a>

04. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]

05. Shackleton – Departing Like Rivers [Woe To The Septic Heart!]

06. MMM – On The Edge [MMM]

07. Lone – Always Inside Your Head (Greco-Roman)

08. Posthuman – Requiem For A Rave [Balkan Vinyl]

09. Various Artists – Tresor 30 [Tresor Records]

10. Various Artists – Ostgut Ton 15+1 [Ostgut Ton]