Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.

Mama Snake

Mama Snake (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Roza Terenzi – On Those Clouds (Mindmap)
  2. The Dosadi Experiments – Winds Of Tandaloor (Ute.rec)
  3. Varg2TM & Exploted Body – Karhü (Northern Electronics)
  4. Donato Dozzy – Tao (Samurai Music)
  5. Iota & Sam Brickel – Interzone (Animalia)
  6. Voiski & Hadone – On The Edge Of Adhesion (Voltage)
  7. Tred – Spook Sines (1Ø PILLS MATE)
  8. Yollks – Dude (Fluxx)
  9. Jobfit – Ascendance (Pure Space)
  10. Sam KDC – The Iron Gate (Eternia Music)

LPs:

  1. GLM – Popular Moments For You And I (Steeplejack)
  2. Reptant – Return To Planet X’trapolis (LKR Records)
  3. Giorgio Celeste & The Cobra – Tales From Tekaarg (Teekarg Forges)

New Frames (Berlin/Amsterdam)

New Frames (Foto: Resident Advisor)

EPs:

  1. ABSL – Strangle (RAW)
  2. NX1 – Wound Mark (Bite)
  3. Limewax – Agent Orange (Slave To Society & Limewax Remix) (PRSPCT)
  4. TY – In Conflict (Global Death Wish)
  5. Rikhter – RIK4 (R-Label Group)
  6. Mickey Nox – RX-7 (Mindcut)
  7. Madora – Music For The Masses (Rave Alert Records)
  8. JK Flesh – Basic Human Denial (Avalanche Recordings)
  9. _Asstnt – Smells Like Darkroom (Opera 2000)
  10. New Frames – Byronic Hero (Haven)

LPs:

  1. VA Logic Trance (Logic)
  2. Anthony Linell – Consolidate (Northern Electronics)
  3. Clouds – The Parallel (The Parallel)
·

Quelza

Quelza (Foto: Thrust Agency)

EPs:

  1. CRAVO – INQUIETUDE [ANALTD002CA] [ANAØH]
  2. CONCEPTUAL – Introspective Research [FAUT033] [Faut Section]
  3. VIL – The Groove Dealer [HYSEP22] [Hayes]
  4. VHS – Textura [HYSEP19] [Hayes]
  5. VA – Time Flies [KSR005] [KSR]
  6. Hiroaki lizuka [MORD073] [MORD]
  7. Temudo – Not The End But A Change EP (Soma594d)
  8. Oxygeno – Everything Ends In Silence [EDITSELECT91] [Edit Select]
  9. NO! – Against Fake Scene (Ep.1)
  10. Deniro – Coachella [TRP033] [Trip]

LPs:

  1. Nørbak – Flesh To Ashes [WU66LP] [Warm Up Recordings]
  2. CONCEPTUAL – Null Respekt [WU63d] [Warm Up Recordings]
  3. Divide – Computer Music [HYSEP15] [Hayes]

Sept

Sept (Foto: Resident Advisor)

EPs:

  1. Aahan – Unholy Empire [Monnom Black]
  2. AnD – Violent Dawning [Involve]
  3. Varg²™ & Exploited Body – Etsin Turvaa [Northern Electronics]
  4. Under Black Helmet – Running Bare Foot [HEX]
  5. Quelza – Degma [KSR]
  6. Nene H – Beast EP [Possession]
  7. Sugar – I Worry [Euromantic]
  8. Aero – Trapped [Fever Recordings]
  9. Slam – Final Conflict [SOMA]
  10. Endlec – Kalposa [Gen X]

LPs:

  1. SNTS – The Unfinished Fight Against Humanity [SNTS]
  2. Hector Oaks – Ano V-I [TRESOR]
  3. Abul Mogard – In Immobile Air [Ecstatic]
·

Denise Rabe

Denise Rabe (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Audio Units – The Inmost Dens (IA009)
  2. Dustin Zahn – Devouring Sons (NME006)
  3. Mary Yuzovskaya – Sleeping B [MOFF008]
  4. Resurrection – Purgatory (Resurrection001)
  5. Reeko – Dogma 04 (Semantica127)
  6. Southsystem – Duell (Adriana Lopez Remix) (CNFR028)
  7. Biemsix – Gere und Frecke (NME005)
  8. Schacke – Future Not Materialized (ECTOS004)
  9. Axling – Uncertainty (EFR007)
  10. Audition – Sync (adt02)
·

HHV Store

HHV
HHV Store (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Erobique (Carsten Meyer) – Urlaub in Italien (a sexy)
  2. B’Zircon (Roza Terenzi & Fantastic Man) – Lazulination EP (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
  3. Delfonic & Kapote – Illegal Jazz Volume 3 (Illegal Jazz)
  4. Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik (Periodica)
  5. Maggotron – Floppy’s From The Main Frame Clear Vinyl Edition (Omaggio)
  6. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun EP Black Vinyl Edition (Dead)
  7. Vril – Alte Seele (Delsin)
  8. Kermesse – Awake (The Magic Movement)
  9. Moodymann – Don’t You Want My Love (Peacefrog)
  10. V.A. – Chicago Boogie Volume 2 (Star Creature)

LPs:

  1. Nils Frahm – Tripping With Nils Frahm (Erased Tapes)
  2. Tommy Guerrero – Sunshine Radio (Too Good)
  3. Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)

