Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.
Mama Snake
EPs:
- Roza Terenzi – On Those Clouds (Mindmap)
- The Dosadi Experiments – Winds Of Tandaloor (Ute.rec)
- Varg2TM & Exploted Body – Karhü (Northern Electronics)
- Donato Dozzy – Tao (Samurai Music)
- Iota & Sam Brickel – Interzone (Animalia)
- Voiski & Hadone – On The Edge Of Adhesion (Voltage)
- Tred – Spook Sines (1Ø PILLS MATE)
- Yollks – Dude (Fluxx)
- Jobfit – Ascendance (Pure Space)
- Sam KDC – The Iron Gate (Eternia Music)
LPs:
- GLM – Popular Moments For You And I (Steeplejack)
- Reptant – Return To Planet X’trapolis (LKR Records)
- Giorgio Celeste & The Cobra – Tales From Tekaarg (Teekarg Forges)
New Frames (Berlin/Amsterdam)
EPs:
- ABSL – Strangle (RAW)
- NX1 – Wound Mark (Bite)
- Limewax – Agent Orange (Slave To Society & Limewax Remix) (PRSPCT)
- TY – In Conflict (Global Death Wish)
- Rikhter – RIK4 (R-Label Group)
- Mickey Nox – RX-7 (Mindcut)
- Madora – Music For The Masses (Rave Alert Records)
- JK Flesh – Basic Human Denial (Avalanche Recordings)
- _Asstnt – Smells Like Darkroom (Opera 2000)
- New Frames – Byronic Hero (Haven)
LPs:
- VA Logic Trance (Logic)
- Anthony Linell – Consolidate (Northern Electronics)
- Clouds – The Parallel (The Parallel)
Quelza
EPs:
- CRAVO – INQUIETUDE [ANALTD002CA] [ANAØH]
- CONCEPTUAL – Introspective Research [FAUT033] [Faut Section]
- VIL – The Groove Dealer [HYSEP22] [Hayes]
- VHS – Textura [HYSEP19] [Hayes]
- VA – Time Flies [KSR005] [KSR]
- Hiroaki lizuka [MORD073] [MORD]
- Temudo – Not The End But A Change EP (Soma594d)
- Oxygeno – Everything Ends In Silence [EDITSELECT91] [Edit Select]
- NO! – Against Fake Scene (Ep.1)
- Deniro – Coachella [TRP033] [Trip]
LPs:
- Nørbak – Flesh To Ashes [WU66LP] [Warm Up Recordings]
- CONCEPTUAL – Null Respekt [WU63d] [Warm Up Recordings]
- Divide – Computer Music [HYSEP15] [Hayes]
Sept
EPs:
- Aahan – Unholy Empire [Monnom Black]
- AnD – Violent Dawning [Involve]
- Varg²™ & Exploited Body – Etsin Turvaa [Northern Electronics]
- Under Black Helmet – Running Bare Foot [HEX]
- Quelza – Degma [KSR]
- Nene H – Beast EP [Possession]
- Sugar – I Worry [Euromantic]
- Aero – Trapped [Fever Recordings]
- Slam – Final Conflict [SOMA]
- Endlec – Kalposa [Gen X]
LPs:
- SNTS – The Unfinished Fight Against Humanity [SNTS]
- Hector Oaks – Ano V-I [TRESOR]
- Abul Mogard – In Immobile Air [Ecstatic]
Denise Rabe
EPs:
- Audio Units – The Inmost Dens (IA009)
- Dustin Zahn – Devouring Sons (NME006)
- Mary Yuzovskaya – Sleeping B [MOFF008]
- Resurrection – Purgatory (Resurrection001)
- Reeko – Dogma 04 (Semantica127)
- Southsystem – Duell (Adriana Lopez Remix) (CNFR028)
- Biemsix – Gere und Frecke (NME005)
- Schacke – Future Not Materialized (ECTOS004)
- Axling – Uncertainty (EFR007)
- Audition – Sync (adt02)
HHV Store
EPs:
- Erobique (Carsten Meyer) – Urlaub in Italien (a sexy)
- B’Zircon (Roza Terenzi & Fantastic Man) – Lazulination EP (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Delfonic & Kapote – Illegal Jazz Volume 3 (Illegal Jazz)
- Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik (Periodica)
- Maggotron – Floppy’s From The Main Frame Clear Vinyl Edition (Omaggio)
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun EP Black Vinyl Edition (Dead)
- Vril – Alte Seele (Delsin)
- Kermesse – Awake (The Magic Movement)
- Moodymann – Don’t You Want My Love (Peacefrog)
- V.A. – Chicago Boogie Volume 2 (Star Creature)
LPs:
- Nils Frahm – Tripping With Nils Frahm (Erased Tapes)
- Tommy Guerrero – Sunshine Radio (Too Good)
- Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)