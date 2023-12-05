Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Anne Karmané, Blu:sh, DJ Mischkonsum, Fat Fenders, NIKS und WOST

Anne Karmané

Anne Karmané (Foto: Michael Herzog)

Tracks/EPs:

Break 3000 – Plastique People [MONDO PHASE REC.]

Aline Umber & Maxime dB – Tribute to Malibu [AirFunk] (Unreleased)

Samuel Jabba – Kinetic Dreams [Zonate]

Christian Gleinser – Lies [Rapid Eye Movement]

CS1E – Desire [System]

Matthias – Psy Dance [Re Discovery] (Unreleased)

Vince Void – The Vision [Maai Records]

Anderson – Love Song (Do You Mix) [Self-released]

Alex Pervukhin – The GB Track (Goodbye Mix) [Mr.Banger]

Jimmy Bat – Problematic/ The Gate [Digital Finesse]

Alben/Compilations:

Eric OS – The Wandering Mind [Space Trace]

Bassam – Clockwise Rhapsody [Distrikt Paris]

Mamoré – MAMORÉ [AROMA+]

Blu:sh

Blu:sh (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Beta Kitten (Prod. DJ Loser) – Only Love [Magdalena’s Apathy]

Mortimer Dubaton – Need For Speed [Banlieue]

LUXE – Pixie Swamp [Planet Euphorique]

Stone – Pink Orange [Theory Therapy]

Kasra V – Magic or Illusion [Shaytoon]

Baraka – Queen (Blu:sh Remix) [Baraka]

Toma Kami feat. Amor Satyr – Djédjé [Man Band]

Imaabs – Psychic [Country Club]

DJ Fuckoff – Guide Me [Bola]

Ciel – El Califa [!K7]

Alben/Compilations:

D. Tiffany & Roza Terenzi – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate]

CRRDR – Damnbow [CRRDR]

Pmxper – Pmxper [Smalltown Supersound]

DJ Mischkonsum

DJ Mischkonsum (Foto: jaqshi)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Heartstring – It Ain’t Over [Self-released]

BURY2K – F1 [Self-released]

DJ Aux – Find A Way [Self-released]

Love Defender – In Meinem Kopf (Remix) ft. Moto Moto [Self-released]

Nile Fee – Vicens [Mutual Pleasure]

Club Angel – Bulletproof [Self-released]

MLZ – 24HRS [Self-released]

Dream Dj Team – Frei Sein [Bitschu Batschu]

Laserleo – Salsa Plus [Tete Vide]

DJ Heartstring & Narciss – Heartbreak Repair System [Polydor]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – First Love [Onlytrance]

Toni Moralez – Echoes From The Grave [Mutual Pleasure]

DJ Hörde & TSAVAGE – $T3REO MURDA [Self-released]

Fat Fenders (Dresden)

Fat Fenders Records (Dresden) (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Cybotron – Maintain The Golden Ratio [Tresor]

Michael Kuntzman – Michael Kuntzman EP [Alleviated]

Alpi – Respiri [Quartal]

Freq444 – Lost Flight [Ampere]

P.Bud – Dopen EP [Aronia Records]

Scar – The Road Less Travelled VIP [Metalheadz]

The Duke Ya Love To Hate – Cold5/Cold6 [Cold Diggin]

Lekande – It Happens (Lowtec Remix) [Row Records]

Urban Exploration – AEAEA [Cooked Acres Records]

VA – Hedzoleh Soundz Remixes [Meakusma]

Alben/Compilations:

Lukid – Tilt [Glum]

Hiroyuki Onogawa – August In The Water: Music For Film 1995-2005 [MANA]

Hieroglyphic Being – The Moon Dance [Apnea]

NIKS

NIKS (Foto: Cicely Ellison)

Tracks/EPs:

BASHKKA – Amor Extraterrestre [Amniote Editions]

Charles Ostrov – Annoked [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

MoMa Ready – The DDT [HAUS OF ALT]

Hooj Choons – Express It Thru The Dance (Monstergetdown’s Shake It Mix) [Hooj Choons]

Yazzus – Azealia Is So Fierce [Self-released]

Cromby – Make You Sweat [Major Records]

SUCHI – Birdy Bell (Nick León Remix) [Ghostly]

131BPM – Nasty [Body Language]

Kepler – Effect [Peach Discs]

The Trip – Who Got The Funk? (Reese Remix) [Tessellate]

Alben/Compilations:

Black Artist Database – Synergy [Black Artist Database]

MoMa Ready – Headlock [HAUS OF ALT]

131BPM – Another World [Body Language]

WOST

WOST (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Swisha – CLUB MEGAMIXXX (DUB MIX) [Self-released]

Pangaea – Still Flowing Water [Hessle Audio]

Dave Nunes, Paul Mond, Pantera – Socadinha [Self-released]

DJ Babatr – Mek3fe [Self-released]

Verraco – Escándaloo [VOAM]

SICARIA – Still Swingin [Club Confi]

JATU – Castillos Oscuros [Traaampaaa]

DJ Fucci, CRRDR – Freseo [NAAFI]

Bianca Oblivion – Sinais [NAAFI]

Rachiid Paralyzing – Mega Tempo [Artificio]

Alben/Compilations:

Ayesha – Rhythm is Memory [Kindergarten Records]

VA – PIRATA 666 [NAAFI]

VA – LI$036 [Low Income $quad]