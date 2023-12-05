Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Anne Karmané, Blu:sh, DJ Mischkonsum, Fat Fenders, NIKS und WOST

Anne Karmané
Tracks/EPs:
Break 3000 – Plastique People [MONDO PHASE REC.]
Aline Umber & Maxime dB – Tribute to Malibu [AirFunk] (Unreleased)
Samuel Jabba – Kinetic Dreams [Zonate]
Christian Gleinser – Lies [Rapid Eye Movement]
CS1E – Desire [System]
Matthias – Psy Dance [Re Discovery] (Unreleased)
Vince Void – The Vision [Maai Records]
Anderson – Love Song (Do You Mix) [Self-released]
Alex Pervukhin – The GB Track (Goodbye Mix) [Mr.Banger]
Jimmy Bat – Problematic/ The Gate [Digital Finesse]
Alben/Compilations:
Eric OS – The Wandering Mind [Space Trace]
Bassam – Clockwise Rhapsody [Distrikt Paris]
Mamoré – MAMORÉ [AROMA+]
Blu:sh
Tracks/EPs:
Beta Kitten (Prod. DJ Loser) – Only Love [Magdalena’s Apathy]
Mortimer Dubaton – Need For Speed [Banlieue]
LUXE – Pixie Swamp [Planet Euphorique]
Stone – Pink Orange [Theory Therapy]
Kasra V – Magic or Illusion [Shaytoon]
Baraka – Queen (Blu:sh Remix) [Baraka]
Toma Kami feat. Amor Satyr – Djédjé [Man Band]
Imaabs – Psychic [Country Club]
DJ Fuckoff – Guide Me [Bola]
Ciel – El Califa [!K7]
Alben/Compilations:
D. Tiffany & Roza Terenzi – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate]
CRRDR – Damnbow [CRRDR]
Pmxper – Pmxper [Smalltown Supersound]
DJ Mischkonsum
Tracks/EPs:
DJ Heartstring – It Ain’t Over [Self-released]
BURY2K – F1 [Self-released]
DJ Aux – Find A Way [Self-released]
Love Defender – In Meinem Kopf (Remix) ft. Moto Moto [Self-released]
Nile Fee – Vicens [Mutual Pleasure]
Club Angel – Bulletproof [Self-released]
MLZ – 24HRS [Self-released]
Dream Dj Team – Frei Sein [Bitschu Batschu]
Laserleo – Salsa Plus [Tete Vide]
DJ Heartstring & Narciss – Heartbreak Repair System [Polydor]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – First Love [Onlytrance]
Toni Moralez – Echoes From The Grave [Mutual Pleasure]
DJ Hörde & TSAVAGE – $T3REO MURDA [Self-released]
Fat Fenders (Dresden)
Tracks/EPs:
Cybotron – Maintain The Golden Ratio [Tresor]
Michael Kuntzman – Michael Kuntzman EP [Alleviated]
Alpi – Respiri [Quartal]
Freq444 – Lost Flight [Ampere]
P.Bud – Dopen EP [Aronia Records]
Scar – The Road Less Travelled VIP [Metalheadz]
The Duke Ya Love To Hate – Cold5/Cold6 [Cold Diggin]
Lekande – It Happens (Lowtec Remix) [Row Records]
Urban Exploration – AEAEA [Cooked Acres Records]
VA – Hedzoleh Soundz Remixes [Meakusma]
Alben/Compilations:
Lukid – Tilt [Glum]
Hiroyuki Onogawa – August In The Water: Music For Film 1995-2005 [MANA]
Hieroglyphic Being – The Moon Dance [Apnea]
NIKS
Tracks/EPs:
BASHKKA – Amor Extraterrestre [Amniote Editions]
Charles Ostrov – Annoked [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
MoMa Ready – The DDT [HAUS OF ALT]
Hooj Choons – Express It Thru The Dance (Monstergetdown’s Shake It Mix) [Hooj Choons]
Yazzus – Azealia Is So Fierce [Self-released]
Cromby – Make You Sweat [Major Records]
SUCHI – Birdy Bell (Nick León Remix) [Ghostly]
131BPM – Nasty [Body Language]
Kepler – Effect [Peach Discs]
The Trip – Who Got The Funk? (Reese Remix) [Tessellate]
Alben/Compilations:
Black Artist Database – Synergy [Black Artist Database]
MoMa Ready – Headlock [HAUS OF ALT]
131BPM – Another World [Body Language]
WOST
Tracks/EPs:
DJ Swisha – CLUB MEGAMIXXX (DUB MIX) [Self-released]
Pangaea – Still Flowing Water [Hessle Audio]
Dave Nunes, Paul Mond, Pantera – Socadinha [Self-released]
DJ Babatr – Mek3fe [Self-released]
Verraco – Escándaloo [VOAM]
SICARIA – Still Swingin [Club Confi]
JATU – Castillos Oscuros [Traaampaaa]
DJ Fucci, CRRDR – Freseo [NAAFI]
Bianca Oblivion – Sinais [NAAFI]
Rachiid Paralyzing – Mega Tempo [Artificio]
Alben/Compilations:
Ayesha – Rhythm is Memory [Kindergarten Records]
VA – PIRATA 666 [NAAFI]
VA – LI$036 [Low Income $quad]