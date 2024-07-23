Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Arthur Robert, Bae Blade, Claudio PRC, Ina Kacz, Kashpitzky, Kris Baha and 3LNA

Arthur Robert

Arthur Robert (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Arthur Robert – Boson [T3R]

Arthur Robert – Forever Young [T3R]

Iglo – Downfall [Influenced Records]

Franz Jaeger – Polished Cavern [MALöR Records]

Benales – Sorrow [Mitsubasa]

Arthur Robert – Lightspeed [Fuse Records]

Jancen – Dune [Drawner Records]

Uväll – The Chase [Self-released]

Ben Reymann – Telepathy [Self-released]

Pink Concrete – Water [KYSH]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Here and There [Milk! Redords]

Boards of Canada – Taoism [Warp]

Eric Hilton – Infinite Everywhere [Montserrat House]

Bae Blade

Bae Blade (Foto: Sander van de Vẹn)

Tracks/EPs:

testpress – We Can Always Go Back To Love [Shall Not Fade]

Jaymie Silk – Sambatida [Self-released]

Narciss – Forbidden Fruit [Method808]

KAIPE – Batie [PA$TI]

saint deepthroat – DOLCE AND GABBANA THATS ON MY TITTIES (SAINT DEEPTHROAT CLUB EDIT) [Self-released]

KASELL – Mintaka [TNT]

VOST – Oathkeeper [Maison Close]

Fenrick – For the Rowdies [Speedmaster Records]

Danny Wabbit – Don’t F*** With My Energy [ONI Recordings]

Marko East – Lava Shake [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – RAW Summer Hits 5 Compilation [RAW]

Some Guest – Motorolla Mixtape [Self-released]

UEBERREST – R009 [44 LABEL GROUP]

Claudio PRC

Claudio PRC (Foto: Kasia Zacharko)

Tracks/EPs:

Feral – Chez Driss [Hypnus Records]

Na Nich – What We Need [Fur:ther Sessions]

Kaspiann – Metsätutka [Vala]

Tauceti – Maracuja (Valentino Mora Underwater Rephase) [Non Series]

Pulso – Paper Glue [Semantica]

Forest On Stasys – Lotus Island EP [space•lab]

Sepian – Igneo [Spira Records]

Inner Lakes – Dark Energy [Junction Forest]

Rambadu & Claudio PRC – Sai Matika [Rambadu]

Toki Fuko and Adhemar – Dialogue 1 [Art Bei Ton]

Alben/Compilations:

Lb Honne – Present Future / Here There [Project Indigo]

Theef – Sun & Smoke [A Strangely Isolated Place]

VA – 5 Years Of Danza Nativa [Danza Nativa]

Ina Kacz

Ina Kacz (Foto: Masu Mtsariashvili)

Tracks/EPs:

Azu Tiwaline & Forest Drive West – Fluids In Motion I [Livity Sound]

xupid – Trust Me [summerpup]

Anastasia Kristensen – Irregularity [absorb emit]

DJ Maria. – Gentian [Bassiani Records]

Loek Frey – Arcana [OQAD]

Feral & Spekki Webu – Uruk [Aube Rouge]

Polygonia – Shadow Cave [Qilla Records]

James Harbrecht – Mothership (Franz Jäger Remix) [Schimmer Records]

Sidewinder – Mist (presented by D.Dan) [Amniote x Mala Junta Compilation]

Sepehr – Queen Of Demons [Dekmantel]

Alben/Compilations:

Raär – Dimensional Descent [a-biotic]

VA – LANDSCAPES . JUNGLE . gloom [QEONE]

VA – 127VA003 [area127]

Kashpitzky

Kashpitzky (Foto: Sophie Dominique Bethke)

Tracks/EPs:

Hevlaran – We Didn’t [Fever AM]

Cirkle – Sonic Surge [Sublunar]

Robert Hood – Untitled 1 (The Figure) [M-Plant]

Stef Mendesidis – Aquaton [Klockworks]

Linkan Ray – Slow Death [Be As One]

DJ Plant Texture – Ddrumz [Ilian Tape]

Shlomi Aber & Kashpitzky – Our Future [Be As One]

VIL – Airwalk [KYSH]

Regent – Nocta [Mutual Rhythm]

Ocirala – Burning Clouds [NIX]

Alben/Compilations:

Stenny – Upsurge [Ilian Tape]

Pharoah Sanders – Pharoah 1976 [Indian Navigation]

Kashpitzky – Romantic & Dead [Be As One]

Kris Baha

Kris Baha (Foto: Throne.mp4)

Tracks/EPs:

Lucinee – Drift [Bpitch]

Salome – Hacker [Herrensauna]

Sita – Diabla [KAOS]

Forward Fox – Digital Grip [Self-released]

Zaatar – Sacrifice [Dischi Autonno]

Papa Nugs – Focus [Nugs]

Alpharisc – Spiral Down [Mutual Rytm]

Sevda – Foxy [Second Sight]

Gael – Frozen White Horse [BITE]

Kris Baha – Breathe EP [Power Station]

Alben/Compilations:

Terence Fixmer – The Paradox In Me [Nova Mute]

Roüge – Legacy LP [Midnight Mania]

Kontravoid – Detachment [Artoffact]

3LNA

3LNA (Foto: Laura von Albert)

Tracks/EPs:

Fountaines D.C. – Favourite [XL Recordings]

King Krule, Mount Kimbie – Empty and Silent [Warp Records]

Dean Blunt – Downer [Supernatur Ltd.]

Young Lean – Shadowboxing [World Affairs]

Dean Blunt & Nova Varnrable – Chucking It [World Music]

Shygirl – 4ever [Because Music]

The Dare – Perfume [Republic]

Komit, Windows 96 – I Wanna Be Wild [Komit]

Eat Them – Do You Love Me When I’m Dead [Fun In The Church]

Tripolare – Plexiglas [Sugar Srl]

Alben/Compilations:

KING KRULE – SHHHHHHH! [Matador, XL Recordings]

Yung Lean, Bladee – PSYKOS [World Affairs]

Pashanim – 2000 [Urban]