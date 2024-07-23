Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Arthur Robert, Bae Blade, Claudio PRC, Ina Kacz, Kashpitzky, Kris Baha and 3LNA

Arthur Robert
Tracks/EPs:
Arthur Robert – Boson [T3R]
Arthur Robert – Forever Young [T3R]
Iglo – Downfall [Influenced Records]
Franz Jaeger – Polished Cavern [MALöR Records]
Benales – Sorrow [Mitsubasa]
Arthur Robert – Lightspeed [Fuse Records]
Jancen – Dune [Drawner Records]
Uväll – The Chase [Self-released]
Ben Reymann – Telepathy [Self-released]
Pink Concrete – Water [KYSH]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – Here and There [Milk! Redords]
Boards of Canada – Taoism [Warp]
Eric Hilton – Infinite Everywhere [Montserrat House]
Bae Blade
Tracks/EPs:
testpress – We Can Always Go Back To Love [Shall Not Fade]
Jaymie Silk – Sambatida [Self-released]
Narciss – Forbidden Fruit [Method808]
KAIPE – Batie [PA$TI]
saint deepthroat – DOLCE AND GABBANA THATS ON MY TITTIES (SAINT DEEPTHROAT CLUB EDIT) [Self-released]
KASELL – Mintaka [TNT]
VOST – Oathkeeper [Maison Close]
Fenrick – For the Rowdies [Speedmaster Records]
Danny Wabbit – Don’t F*** With My Energy [ONI Recordings]
Marko East – Lava Shake [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – RAW Summer Hits 5 Compilation [RAW]
Some Guest – Motorolla Mixtape [Self-released]
UEBERREST – R009 [44 LABEL GROUP]
Claudio PRC
Tracks/EPs:
Feral – Chez Driss [Hypnus Records]
Na Nich – What We Need [Fur:ther Sessions]
Kaspiann – Metsätutka [Vala]
Tauceti – Maracuja (Valentino Mora Underwater Rephase) [Non Series]
Pulso – Paper Glue [Semantica]
Forest On Stasys – Lotus Island EP [space•lab]
Sepian – Igneo [Spira Records]
Inner Lakes – Dark Energy [Junction Forest]
Rambadu & Claudio PRC – Sai Matika [Rambadu]
Toki Fuko and Adhemar – Dialogue 1 [Art Bei Ton]
Alben/Compilations:
Lb Honne – Present Future / Here There [Project Indigo]
Theef – Sun & Smoke [A Strangely Isolated Place]
VA – 5 Years Of Danza Nativa [Danza Nativa]
Ina Kacz
Tracks/EPs:
Azu Tiwaline & Forest Drive West – Fluids In Motion I [Livity Sound]
xupid – Trust Me [summerpup]
Anastasia Kristensen – Irregularity [absorb emit]
DJ Maria. – Gentian [Bassiani Records]
Loek Frey – Arcana [OQAD]
Feral & Spekki Webu – Uruk [Aube Rouge]
Polygonia – Shadow Cave [Qilla Records]
James Harbrecht – Mothership (Franz Jäger Remix) [Schimmer Records]
Sidewinder – Mist (presented by D.Dan) [Amniote x Mala Junta Compilation]
Sepehr – Queen Of Demons [Dekmantel]
Alben/Compilations:
Raär – Dimensional Descent [a-biotic]
VA – LANDSCAPES . JUNGLE . gloom [QEONE]
VA – 127VA003 [area127]
Kashpitzky
Tracks/EPs:
Hevlaran – We Didn’t [Fever AM]
Cirkle – Sonic Surge [Sublunar]
Robert Hood – Untitled 1 (The Figure) [M-Plant]
Stef Mendesidis – Aquaton [Klockworks]
Linkan Ray – Slow Death [Be As One]
DJ Plant Texture – Ddrumz [Ilian Tape]
Shlomi Aber & Kashpitzky – Our Future [Be As One]
VIL – Airwalk [KYSH]
Regent – Nocta [Mutual Rhythm]
Ocirala – Burning Clouds [NIX]
Alben/Compilations:
Stenny – Upsurge [Ilian Tape]
Pharoah Sanders – Pharoah 1976 [Indian Navigation]
Kashpitzky – Romantic & Dead [Be As One]
Kris Baha
Tracks/EPs:
Lucinee – Drift [Bpitch]
Salome – Hacker [Herrensauna]
Sita – Diabla [KAOS]
Forward Fox – Digital Grip [Self-released]
Zaatar – Sacrifice [Dischi Autonno]
Papa Nugs – Focus [Nugs]
Alpharisc – Spiral Down [Mutual Rytm]
Sevda – Foxy [Second Sight]
Gael – Frozen White Horse [BITE]
Kris Baha – Breathe EP [Power Station]
Alben/Compilations:
Terence Fixmer – The Paradox In Me [Nova Mute]
Roüge – Legacy LP [Midnight Mania]
Kontravoid – Detachment [Artoffact]
3LNA
Tracks/EPs:
Fountaines D.C. – Favourite [XL Recordings]
King Krule, Mount Kimbie – Empty and Silent [Warp Records]
Dean Blunt – Downer [Supernatur Ltd.]
Young Lean – Shadowboxing [World Affairs]
Dean Blunt & Nova Varnrable – Chucking It [World Music]
Shygirl – 4ever [Because Music]
The Dare – Perfume [Republic]
Komit, Windows 96 – I Wanna Be Wild [Komit]
Eat Them – Do You Love Me When I’m Dead [Fun In The Church]
Tripolare – Plexiglas [Sugar Srl]
Alben/Compilations:
KING KRULE – SHHHHHHH! [Matador, XL Recordings]
Yung Lean, Bladee – PSYKOS [World Affairs]
Pashanim – 2000 [Urban]