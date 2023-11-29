Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Adiel, DJ Aya, Match Box, Remoto Records, Rey Colino und Valentin.SNC

Adiel

Adiel (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Police Des Moeurs – Sauvetage [Electronic Emergencies]

Le Motel – Kernel Panic [Yuku]

Match Box – Vantage Point EP w/ Bliss Inc. Remix [GODDEZZ]

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 [Warp Records]

Blu:sh – Felt Cute [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Smolny – Need Love [Bourassa]

Stef Mendesis – Crocodile’s Grin [Vault]

Blue Hour – Fast Forward Productions [Remixes] [Blue Hour]

Sully, Coco Bryce – Eraser / Hands All Over My Body [Myor]

jadzia – Hidden Universe EP [A7A]

Alben/Compilations:

Lee Gamble – Models [Hyperdub]

Full EFX – Headrush [L.I.E.S.]

Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff [fabric]

DJ Aya

DJ Aya (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Amaliah – Mespo Dance [Black Artist Database]

Parule – Overhaul [CLUB SP33D]

FS Green – Go To Work Ft. Dave Nunes [Self-released]

Bella Boo – Looney [Studio Barnhus]

Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]

Soul Mass Transit System – Come Together As One [Grand Soul Central]

Yazzus – Breathe On Me But Sexier [Self-released]

COLA REN – Heart Shape Mole [AMWAV]

Kaval – Délices de Minuit [Self-released]

Naone – Perfectly Harmless [Warning]

Match Box

Match Box (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Babatr – To-K [Self-released]

Paul Rayner – Feel Me [On Ya Toes Records]

The Trip – A Bit Spooky [Tessellate]

Aiden Francis – Plastic Fantasy [Duality Tracks]

Smolny – Need Love (SLG’s Like It’s 1997 Mix) [Bourassa]

Bella Boo – Looney [Studio Barnhus]

Club Royale – Give a Little More [Club iT]

Kaap – Technogym [De Lichting]

Duo Paradiso – Chocy’s Paradise [SNC Recs]

Myki – EEE [Tofistock]

Alben/Compilations:

Regular Fantasy – New Glow [Specials]

Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss [Boy Better Know]

Orbital – Orbital 2 [FFRR]

Remoto Records

Remoto Records, Hamburg (Foto: Lars Witte)

Tracks/EPs:

Ben Oyefeso – Lagerfeuer EP [The Press Group]

Unknown Artist – Bladehouse IV [Bladehouse]

E-Talking – The Cosmic Egg [Love On The Rocks]

Solar Plexus – Lost & Found [Opia Records]

Christian AB – Red Tears [La Nota Del Diablo]

ANF – Costly Blooms On The Eve Of Collaps [Dust World]

Christian Gleinser – With A Different Eye EP [Rapid Eye Movement]

Tiago Walter – What’s More Special [JISUL]

Spincycle – Making Faces [Mint Condition]

VA – Off The Grid 002 [Off The Grid Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Martinou – Chiral [Nous Klaer Audio]

DJ Plead – Relentless Trills [Boomkat Editions]

Rey Colino

Rey Colino (Foto: Jente Waerzeggers)

Tracks/EPs:

Peak Geeks – Surf Chicks! (Part 1) [BURRITO]

Turning Man – Expedition Mondial EP [Turning Man]

VA – Hyper Love II [Tofistock]

Entrapt – Life Inside The Music Box [Felt Sense Recordings]

Biotone – D.Wave EP [Dzungla]

DJ Babatr – The Tribe (Baila) w/ Nick León Remix [ACA]

BOBBY. – Strange Fantasy EP [Pleasure Club]

Elissa Suckdog – History Will Condemn Me [Dog]

Blu:sh – Felt Cute [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Thurlow Joyce & Regularfantasy & Priori – Lemon Citrus [NAFF]

Alben/Compilations:

OK EG – Rivulets [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

VA – The Chants Of The Holy Oyster [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Maara – The Ancient Truth LP [Step Ball Chain]

Valentin.SNC

Valentin.SNC (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Spray – VT Trad [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Duo Paradiso – Welcome To Paradise [SNC]

Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto VI [Public Possession]

Regularfantasy – So Sweet [Specials Worldwide]

Match Box – Vantage Point EP [GODDEZZ]

Marijn S – Under the Lily Pads [Spray]

Mogwaa – BOY EP [Klasse Wrecks]

VA – Hyper Love Vol.2 [Tofistock]

Abdul Raeva – Age of Infinity EP [Be Told Lies]

Asphalt DJ – Eternal Flower [Haws]

Alben/Compilations:

Adam Pits – Synthetic Serenity [On Rotation]

VA – Chill Pill V [Public Possession]

Reflex Blue – Positive Nature [Whitvoir]