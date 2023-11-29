burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
DJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Adiel, DJ Aya, Match Box, Remoto Records, Rey Colino und Valentin.SNC

Ameera Lumb

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Adiel

Adiel (Foto: Presse)
Adiel (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Police Des Moeurs – Sauvetage [Electronic Emergencies]
Le Motel – Kernel Panic [Yuku]
Match Box – Vantage Point EP w/ Bliss Inc. Remix [GODDEZZ]
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 [Warp Records]
Blu:sh – Felt Cute [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Smolny – Need Love [Bourassa]
Stef Mendesis – Crocodile’s Grin [Vault]
Blue Hour – Fast Forward Productions [Remixes] [Blue Hour]
Sully, Coco Bryce – Eraser / Hands All Over My Body [Myor]
jadzia – Hidden Universe EP [A7A]

Alben/Compilations:

Lee Gamble – Models [Hyperdub]
Full EFX – Headrush [L.I.E.S.]
Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff [fabric]

DJ Aya

DJ Aya (Foto: Presse)
DJ Aya (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Amaliah – Mespo Dance [Black Artist Database]
Parule – Overhaul [CLUB SP33D]
FS Green – Go To Work Ft. Dave Nunes [Self-released]
Bella Boo – Looney [Studio Barnhus]
Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]
Soul Mass Transit System – Come Together As One [Grand Soul Central]
Yazzus – Breathe On Me But Sexier [Self-released]
COLA REN – Heart Shape Mole [AMWAV]
Kaval – Délices de Minuit [Self-released]
Naone – Perfectly Harmless [Warning]

Match Box

Match Box (Foto: Presse)
Match Box (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Babatr – To-K [Self-released] 
Paul Rayner – Feel Me [On Ya Toes Records] 
The Trip – A Bit Spooky [Tessellate] 
Aiden Francis  – Plastic Fantasy [Duality Tracks] 
Smolny – Need Love (SLG’s Like It’s 1997 Mix) [Bourassa] 
Bella Boo – Looney [Studio Barnhus] 
Club Royale – Give a Little More [Club iT] 
Kaap – Technogym [De Lichting] 
Duo Paradiso – Chocy’s Paradise [SNC Recs] 
Myki – EEE [Tofistock]

Alben/Compilations:

Regular Fantasy – New Glow [Specials] 
Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss [Boy Better Know]
Orbital – Orbital 2 [FFRR]

Remoto Records

Remoto Records, Hamburg (Foto: Lars Witte)
Remoto Records, Hamburg (Foto: Lars Witte)

Tracks/EPs:

Ben Oyefeso – Lagerfeuer EP [The Press Group]
Unknown Artist – Bladehouse IV [Bladehouse]
E-Talking – The Cosmic Egg [Love On The Rocks]
Solar Plexus – Lost & Found [Opia Records]
Christian AB – Red Tears [La Nota Del Diablo]
ANF – Costly Blooms On The Eve Of Collaps [Dust World]
Christian Gleinser – With A Different Eye EP [Rapid Eye Movement]
Tiago Walter – What’s More Special [JISUL]
Spincycle – Making Faces [Mint Condition]
VA – Off The Grid 002 [Off The Grid Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Martinou – Chiral [Nous Klaer Audio]
DJ Plead – Relentless Trills [Boomkat Editions]

Rey Colino

Rey Colino (Foto: Jente Waerzeggers)
Rey Colino (Foto: Jente Waerzeggers)

Tracks/EPs:

Peak Geeks – Surf Chicks! (Part 1) [BURRITO]
Turning Man – Expedition Mondial EP [Turning Man]
VA – Hyper Love II [Tofistock]
Entrapt – Life Inside The Music Box [Felt Sense Recordings]
Biotone – D.Wave EP [Dzungla]
DJ Babatr – The Tribe (Baila) w/ Nick León Remix [ACA]
BOBBY. – Strange Fantasy EP [Pleasure Club]
Elissa Suckdog – History Will Condemn Me [Dog]
Blu:sh – Felt Cute [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Thurlow Joyce & Regularfantasy & Priori – Lemon Citrus [NAFF]

Alben/Compilations:

OK EG – Rivulets [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
VA – The Chants Of The Holy Oyster [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Maara – The Ancient Truth LP [Step Ball Chain]

Valentin.SNC

Valentin.SNC (Foto: Presse)
Valentin.SNC (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Spray – VT Trad [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Duo Paradiso – Welcome To Paradise [SNC]
Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto VI [Public Possession]
Regularfantasy – So Sweet [Specials Worldwide]
Match Box – Vantage Point EP [GODDEZZ]
Marijn S – Under the Lily Pads [Spray]
Mogwaa – BOY EP [Klasse Wrecks]
VA – Hyper Love Vol.2 [Tofistock]
Abdul Raeva – Age of Infinity EP [Be Told Lies]
Asphalt DJ – Eternal Flower [Haws]

Alben/Compilations:

Adam Pits – Synthetic Serenity [On Rotation]
VA – Chill Pill V [Public Possession]
Reflex Blue – Positive Nature [Whitvoir]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Gregor Tresher, Irakli, Katiusha, Reka Zalan, Mathias Schaffhäuser und Portara3000

Ende November feuern wir nochmal Charts raus: Mit dabei sind Gregor Tresher, Irakli, Katiusha, Reka Zalan, Mathias Schaffhäuser und Portara0000.
Ameera Lumb -

Features

Sachsentrance: „Es geht vorwärts, knallt und ist irgendwie happy”

Feature
Groove+ Das Sachsentrance-Kollektiv gehört zu den Vordenkern des Trance-Revivals. Wir haben seine Mitglieder in Berlin getroffen.

Héctor Oaks: Alle unter Strom setzen

Exklusiv
Groove+ „fuego”, Feuer, ist eine zentrale Vokabel im Wortschatz von Héctor Oaks. In unserem Porträt erfahrt ihr, was sie für ihn bedeutet.

Loraine James: Nicht immer in der Mitte von allem sein

Exklusiv
Groove+ Loraine James definiert derzeit elektronische Musik. Im Porträt erfahrt ihr, wie ihre Identität in ihre Tracks einfließt.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv