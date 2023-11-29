Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Adiel, DJ Aya, Match Box, Remoto Records, Rey Colino und Valentin.SNC

Adiel
Tracks/EPs:
Police Des Moeurs – Sauvetage [Electronic Emergencies]
Le Motel – Kernel Panic [Yuku]
Match Box – Vantage Point EP w/ Bliss Inc. Remix [GODDEZZ]
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 [Warp Records]
Blu:sh – Felt Cute [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Smolny – Need Love [Bourassa]
Stef Mendesis – Crocodile’s Grin [Vault]
Blue Hour – Fast Forward Productions [Remixes] [Blue Hour]
Sully, Coco Bryce – Eraser / Hands All Over My Body [Myor]
jadzia – Hidden Universe EP [A7A]
Alben/Compilations:
Lee Gamble – Models [Hyperdub]
Full EFX – Headrush [L.I.E.S.]
Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff [fabric]
DJ Aya
Tracks/EPs:
Amaliah – Mespo Dance [Black Artist Database]
Parule – Overhaul [CLUB SP33D]
FS Green – Go To Work Ft. Dave Nunes [Self-released]
Bella Boo – Looney [Studio Barnhus]
Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]
Soul Mass Transit System – Come Together As One [Grand Soul Central]
Yazzus – Breathe On Me But Sexier [Self-released]
COLA REN – Heart Shape Mole [AMWAV]
Kaval – Délices de Minuit [Self-released]
Naone – Perfectly Harmless [Warning]
Match Box
Tracks/EPs:
DJ Babatr – To-K [Self-released]
Paul Rayner – Feel Me [On Ya Toes Records]
The Trip – A Bit Spooky [Tessellate]
Aiden Francis – Plastic Fantasy [Duality Tracks]
Smolny – Need Love (SLG’s Like It’s 1997 Mix) [Bourassa]
Club Royale – Give a Little More [Club iT]
Kaap – Technogym [De Lichting]
Duo Paradiso – Chocy’s Paradise [SNC Recs]
Myki – EEE [Tofistock]
Alben/Compilations:
Regular Fantasy – New Glow [Specials]
Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss [Boy Better Know]
Orbital – Orbital 2 [FFRR]
Remoto Records
Tracks/EPs:
Ben Oyefeso – Lagerfeuer EP [The Press Group]
Unknown Artist – Bladehouse IV [Bladehouse]
E-Talking – The Cosmic Egg [Love On The Rocks]
Solar Plexus – Lost & Found [Opia Records]
Christian AB – Red Tears [La Nota Del Diablo]
ANF – Costly Blooms On The Eve Of Collaps [Dust World]
Christian Gleinser – With A Different Eye EP [Rapid Eye Movement]
Tiago Walter – What’s More Special [JISUL]
Spincycle – Making Faces [Mint Condition]
VA – Off The Grid 002 [Off The Grid Records]
Alben/Compilations:
Martinou – Chiral [Nous Klaer Audio]
DJ Plead – Relentless Trills [Boomkat Editions]
Rey Colino
Tracks/EPs:
Peak Geeks – Surf Chicks! (Part 1) [BURRITO]
Turning Man – Expedition Mondial EP [Turning Man]
VA – Hyper Love II [Tofistock]
Entrapt – Life Inside The Music Box [Felt Sense Recordings]
Biotone – D.Wave EP [Dzungla]
DJ Babatr – The Tribe (Baila) w/ Nick León Remix [ACA]
BOBBY. – Strange Fantasy EP [Pleasure Club]
Elissa Suckdog – History Will Condemn Me [Dog]
Thurlow Joyce & Regularfantasy & Priori – Lemon Citrus [NAFF]
Alben/Compilations:
OK EG – Rivulets [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
VA – The Chants Of The Holy Oyster [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Maara – The Ancient Truth LP [Step Ball Chain]
Valentin.SNC
Tracks/EPs:
Spray – VT Trad [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Duo Paradiso – Welcome To Paradise [SNC]
Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto VI [Public Possession]
Regularfantasy – So Sweet [Specials Worldwide]
Match Box – Vantage Point EP [GODDEZZ]
Marijn S – Under the Lily Pads [Spray]
Mogwaa – BOY EP [Klasse Wrecks]
VA – Hyper Love Vol.2 [Tofistock]
Abdul Raeva – Age of Infinity EP [Be Told Lies]
Asphalt DJ – Eternal Flower [Haws]
Alben/Compilations:
Adam Pits – Synthetic Serenity [On Rotation]
VA – Chill Pill V [Public Possession]
Reflex Blue – Positive Nature [Whitvoir]