Gregor Tresher
Tracks/EPs:
The Streets – 3 Minutes To Midnight (Gregor Tresher Remix) [Break New Soil]
Sterac – Arutam [Somov]
Mark Broom – Steam (Volster Remix) [Beardman]
Petar Dundov & Gregor Trester – Palantir [Neumatik]
Alarico – AF 97 [Klockworks]
Pfirter – Influence [Parallelo]
Underworld – Denver Luna [Smith Hyde Production]
Antigone – Rubberist [Code35]
Setaoc Mass – Move In Shadows [Blueprint]
Mike Dehnert – FreakInMe [TechUm]
Alben/Compilations:
The Streets – The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light [679]
Sven Väth – Catharsis Remixes [Cocoon]
Len Faki – Fusion [Figure]
Irakli
Tracks/EPs:
Stanislav Tolkachev – How much do you know? EP [Mord]
Architectural – Clothed In Light [R&S Records]
Asymmetrik – Like Porcelain EP [Mekanika Recordings]
Dino Sabatini – Opera Quattro [Outis Music]
Poly Chain – SMART-155 [Mechatronica]
SU01 – USP006 [United Sonic Planet]
Tin Man – Hidden Acid [Acid Test]
Ben Pest – Cancel Couture [Love Love Records]
Linear System – Simian [Mind Medizin]
Knopha – Kwong [Mood Hut]
Alben/Compilations:
Dasha Rush – Contemplating [Raster]
Natalie Beridze – Spines [CES]
Fantastic Twins – Two Is Not A Number [House of Slessor]
Katiusha
Tracks/EPs:
Machine Woman – I Received Your Email Today [Delsin]
Agonis – Gamma Ray [Midgar Records]
Lusinda ft. The Ragga Twins – The Don [Hustler]
Fellow Alliances – America (Nadia Struiwigh Remix) [Secret Lovers]
Kari Faux – WHITE CAPRICE (ft. Gangsta Boo) [drink sum wtr]
Rhyw – Wolf Town [Fever AM]
XY0815 – Constant Expected [brokntoys]
Angel Rocket – Rydeen Thermals [Accidental Meetings]
Direct Dub System – Caution [DDS]
Viiaan – Esther [Woozy]
Alben/Compilations:
Gooooose – Rudiments [Svbkvlt]
Superabundance – Extrasolar [Future Times]
Quelza – Les Solomentes [Mord]
Reka Zalan
Tracks/EPs:
Altinbas – RESHAPE [FUSE]
Andy Martin – Cuerpo de Obsidiana [Diaspora Echoes]
VA – Vol. 2 [Backhaus Records]
Ben Reymann – Bounce Back [Warok Music]
Frequency – Turn The Light [Repetitive Rhythm Research]
Gent1e $oul – Block Printing [Fast Castle]
Kameliia x Decoder – AMTK+003 [AMTK+]
Marie Lung – Ivy Blues EP (Dreaming Forever]
Shinedoe – Freedom Riders Album Remixes [Music That Moves]
Struktur – Mycelium EP [Sonidos del Arbol]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – Offtrack: Circuit Structure 001 [Circuit Structure]
softboy ivo x b&dbbb – Kids Auf Nix [Baby Groove]
Timo Rinker – Golden Hour [W133]
Mathias Schaffhäuser
Alben/EPs:
Toma Kami – Speed Oddity III [Man Band]
T. Williams – Heartbeat / 2023 Reissue w/ DJ Q Remix [Local Action]
Keita Sano – You Can’t Save Me [Rhythmic Culture Records]
Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]
Vague Imaginaires – L’île volante [Versatile]
Taran & Lomov – Slow East [Rhythm Cult]
Alan Johnson – Ten Year Tonnage [Sneaker Social Club]
Sven Weisemann – Limerence ToolZ Vol.2 [Mojuba]
Kombé – Foreign Exchange [Somatic Rituals]
Mathias Schaffhäuser – 6 Uhr Morgens / Vocal Version [Suleiman Records]
Alben/Compilations:
DJ Shadow – Action Adventure [Mass Appeal Records]
The Streets – The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light [679]
Call Super – Eulo Cramps [Can You Feel The Sun]
Portara0000
Tracks/EPs:
Baalti – Buttons [all my thoughts]
Cameo Blush – Ultimate Grey [Future Classic]
Papa Nugs – Tony’s Message [R.A.N.D. MUZIK]
ESP – North [Year0001]
Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]
Angel Rocket – Rydeen Thermals [Accidental Meetings]
Wigs – Aqua Temple [Dream Software corp.]
Aloka – Spindrift [NEHZA]
Kassian – X-303 [K7]
Match Box – Midnight (Bliss Inc. Remix) [GODDEZZ]
Alben/Compilations:
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven [Polydor]
Malibu – Palaces Of Pity [Uno NYC]
Salamanda – In Parallel [Wisdom Teeth]