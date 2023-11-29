Gregor Tresher

Tracks/EPs:

The Streets – 3 Minutes To Midnight (Gregor Tresher Remix) [Break New Soil]

Sterac – Arutam [Somov]

Mark Broom – Steam (Volster Remix) [Beardman]

Petar Dundov & Gregor Trester – Palantir [Neumatik]

Alarico – AF 97 [Klockworks]

Pfirter – Influence [Parallelo]

Underworld – Denver Luna [Smith Hyde Production]

Antigone – Rubberist [Code35]

Setaoc Mass – Move In Shadows [Blueprint]

Mike Dehnert – FreakInMe [TechUm]

Alben/Compilations:

The Streets – The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light [679]

Sven Väth – Catharsis Remixes [Cocoon]

Len Faki – Fusion [Figure]

Irakli

Tracks/EPs:

Stanislav Tolkachev – How much do you know? EP [Mord]

Architectural – Clothed In Light [R&S Records]

Asymmetrik – Like Porcelain EP [Mekanika Recordings]

Dino Sabatini – Opera Quattro [Outis Music]

Poly Chain – SMART-155 [Mechatronica]

SU01 – USP006 [United Sonic Planet]

Tin Man – Hidden Acid [Acid Test]

Ben Pest – Cancel Couture [Love Love Records]

Linear System – Simian [Mind Medizin]

Knopha – Kwong [Mood Hut]

Alben/Compilations:

Dasha Rush – Contemplating [Raster]

Natalie Beridze – Spines [CES]

Fantastic Twins – Two Is Not A Number [House of Slessor]

Katiusha

Tracks/EPs:

Machine Woman – I Received Your Email Today [Delsin]

Agonis – Gamma Ray [Midgar Records]

Lusinda ft. The Ragga Twins – The Don [Hustler]

Fellow Alliances – America (Nadia Struiwigh Remix) [Secret Lovers]

Kari Faux – WHITE CAPRICE (ft. Gangsta Boo) [drink sum wtr]

Rhyw – Wolf Town [Fever AM]

XY0815 – Constant Expected [brokntoys]

Angel Rocket – Rydeen Thermals [Accidental Meetings]

Direct Dub System – Caution [DDS]

Viiaan – Esther [Woozy]

Alben/Compilations:

Gooooose – Rudiments [Svbkvlt]

Superabundance – Extrasolar [Future Times]

Quelza – Les Solomentes [Mord]

Reka Zalan

Tracks/EPs:

Altinbas – RESHAPE [FUSE]

Andy Martin – Cuerpo de Obsidiana [Diaspora Echoes]

VA – Vol. 2 [Backhaus Records]

Ben Reymann – Bounce Back [Warok Music]

Frequency – Turn The Light [Repetitive Rhythm Research]

Gent1e $oul – Block Printing [Fast Castle]

Kameliia x Decoder – AMTK​+​003 [AMTK+]

Marie Lung – Ivy Blues EP (Dreaming Forever]

Shinedoe – Freedom Riders Album Remixes [Music That Moves]

Struktur – Mycelium EP [Sonidos del Arbol]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Offtrack: Circuit Structure 001 [Circuit Structure]

softboy ivo x b&dbbb – Kids Auf Nix [Baby Groove]

Timo Rinker – Golden Hour [W133]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Alben/EPs:

Toma Kami – Speed Oddity III [Man Band]

T. Williams – Heartbeat / 2023 Reissue w/ DJ Q Remix [Local Action]

Keita Sano – You Can’t Save Me [Rhythmic Culture Records]

Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]

Vague Imaginaires – L’île volante [Versatile]

Taran & Lomov – Slow East [Rhythm Cult]

Alan Johnson – Ten Year Tonnage [Sneaker Social Club]

Sven Weisemann – Limerence ToolZ Vol.2 [Mojuba]

Kombé – Foreign Exchange [Somatic Rituals]

Mathias Schaffhäuser – 6 Uhr Morgens / Vocal Version [Suleiman Records]

Alben/Compilations:

DJ Shadow – Action Adventure [Mass Appeal Records]

The Streets – The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light [679]

Call Super – Eulo Cramps [Can You Feel The Sun]

Portara0000

Tracks/EPs:

Baalti – Buttons [all my thoughts]

Cameo Blush – Ultimate Grey [Future Classic]

Papa Nugs – Tony’s Message [R.A.N.D. MUZIK]

ESP – North [Year0001]

Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]

Angel Rocket – Rydeen Thermals [Accidental Meetings]

Wigs – Aqua Temple [Dream Software corp.]

Aloka – Spindrift [NEHZA]

Kassian – X-303 [K7]

Match Box – Midnight (Bliss Inc. Remix) [GODDEZZ]

Alben/Compilations:

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven [Polydor]

Malibu – Palaces Of Pity [Uno NYC]

Salamanda – In Parallel [Wisdom Teeth]