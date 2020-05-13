Am 24. April 2020 verstarb mit Mike Huckaby eine Legende aus Detroit – wir berichteten. Der Deep-House-Vordenker kredenzte einen der ersten GROOVE-Podcasts überhaupt und unterhielt sich für uns mit Dubstep-Maestro Mala über soziale Musikprojekte für Jugendliche. Was zu Beginn seiner Karriere Mitte der 90er-Jahre auf seinen Plattentellern landete, hört ihr bei Charts From The Past, seine Favoriten von 2013 findet ihr hier.

Auf besonders viel Interesse stieß allerdings ein Sample-Pack, das Mike Huckaby im Jahr 2012 für ein Sound-Design-Special zusammenstellte, das mittlerweile offline war. Nun bieten wir den Sample-Pack wieder an. 16 exklusive und spannende Klänge stehen zum kostenfreien Download und wurden bereits für den direkten Einsatz in Ableton Live oder Native Instruments Machine vorbereitet.

Huckaby, ein Liebhaber alter Synthesizer, hat nicht etwa ein paar Sounds zusammengesucht, sondern zu jedem Sample eine Geschichte zu erzählen.

Samples 1-3: „I sampled my brother, Craig Huckaby, playing percussion in a noisy cafe in Toledo, Ohio. I used iMaschine by Native Instruments to capture the recording. After listening to the recordings, we were really interested in the dirty sound that was captured within the samples from being within this environment. I then proceeded to transfer the samples to my computer. Then I was able to warp the samples into perfection using Ableton Live. This was a win-win situation because my brother’s percussive playing was completely undetermined at the time of recording the samples.“

Sample 4: „This sound was recorded and created in the Waldorf Studio of Vancouver, Canada, using the Alesis Andromeda synthesizer.“

Samples 5,6 & 11: „Both samples were created by using the Waldorf Wave as a starting point. The samples became finalized by using the Blofeld by Waldorf Electronics for the final sounds.“

Sample 7: „This sound was recorded and created in the Waldorf Studio of Vancouver Canada using a Rhodes Chroma synthesizer.“

Sample 8: „This sound was also recorded and created in the Waldorf Studio, this time using a Rhodes Polaris synthesizer.“

Samples 9-10: „Both samples were created using a Korg Triton workstation.“

Samples 12-13: „These sounds were recorded and created in the Waldorf Studio of Vancouver, Canada, using a Yamaha CS 80 synthesizer.“

Sample 14: „This sound was recorded and created in the Waldorf Studio using a Roland SH-101 Synthesizer.“

Sample 15: „This sample was created by using a granular synthesis ensemble I created within Reaktor by Native Instruments. I sampled the end of a vinyl record which contained pops and clicks. Through granular sampling techniques found within Reaktor, I was able to extract harmonics from the sample which you can hear after the initial sample is played.“

Sample 16: „This is another sample created by using the granular synthesis ensemble I created within Reaktor. I recorded myself typing the words Deep Transportation on a typewriter. The results of these two samples using Reaktor are mindblowing!“