Myspace-Gründer Tom Anderson. Foto: Myspace

Nichts geht über BackUps: Die Internet-Plattform Myspace hat wegen einer Server-Migration einen Großteil ihres Archivs gelöscht. Neben Fotos und Videos sind über 50 Millionen Tracks von 14 Millionen Künstlern betroffen, die älter als drei Jahre sind.

Auch wenn die Seite ihre Blütezeit lange hinter sich hat und von Spotify, Soundcloud, Mixcloud und Konsorten abgelöst wurde, mehrt sich Kritik – ein Zeitzeugnis der späten 00er-Jahre hat sich übers Wochenende einfach mal in Luft aufgelöst. Nicht nur das Label LuckyMe wird da ganz nostalgisch:

We’re pretty nostalgic for MySpace cause it brought us up but I’d love to read a history and honest appraisal of the company; now that we’re older and smarter about socials

— LUCKYME® (@LuckyMe) March 17, 2019