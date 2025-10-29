GROOVE Podcast 479 – Nastia Reigel

In recent years, Nastia Reigel has established herself as a voice in modern techno, characterized by a sound that is both cerebral and deeply rhythmic. Based in Berlin, her production work, much like the mix presented here, is a testament to her diverse sonic palette. Her debut album Identity (Review) showcased an artist proficient in intelligent electronic music, yet fully capable of delivering high-impact cuts.

This exclusive mix is a comprehensive look into Reigel’s immediate creative world, consisting entirely of her own productions, featuring a blend of unreleased material, tracks from her debut album, and other recent releases – including her own remix of Function’s „Disaffected”.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

The mix consists entirely of my own tracks – mostly unreleased material, some pieces from my debut album that just came out, and a few recent releases. It’s a sort of document of my sonic explorations and different production approaches I’ve been into lately.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

Traktor + mastering in Ableton.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Berghain last November. I was going through a very difficult moment in my life, and I honestly had no idea how I’d be able to play. But that night, the club and booth became a shelter for me and I completely lost myself in the music. When I played the last track, I had this strong déjà vu and was overwhelmed by an incredibly beautiful feeling. That set was a lifeline for me.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

My remix of Function’s „Disaffected”. I’m really happy with how it works on the dance floor, it always brings some extra magic moments. Also, Dave Clarke’s remix of Rosa Damask – „Adore You”.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Blawan’s new album.

All of Rødhåd’s collaborations on WSNWG.

And I love digging old stuff, so, this one isn’t a recent release, but it might be new to someone: Paul Mix – „New Millennium” (Damon Wild & Tommy Musto Remix)

What do you have coming up?

A few remixes, and EPs next year, a collaboration release with Function in spring 2026, and a new album under my Rosa Damask alias is already on the way.

Track list:

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Do It Now (Infrastructure New York)

Nastia Reigel – End Up Here (Infrastructure New York)

Nastia Reigel – If So Then (Falling Ethics)

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Ray Catcher (Infrastructure New York)

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – What Can You Do (Falling Ethics)

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Accidents (Infrastructure New York)

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Limit Y (WSNWG)

Nastia Reigel – Chaotic (fabric)

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Function – Disaffected (Nastia Reigel Remix)

Nastia Reigel – Xoirce (Infrastructure New York)

Nastia Reigel – Unreleased

Nastia Reigel – Un released

Nastia Reigel – Perfect (Infrastructure New York)