GROOVE Podcast 504 – Nathan Fake

Nathan Fake’s recent album Evaporator was deemed „daytime electronica“ by its releasing label Infiné. Our author called it „transformative pop music“. Both interpretations go in the same direction: Fake’s music harbors a straightforward club drive, still giving leeway for catchy yet intricate melodies. Having a look at the track list of his mix for our podcast series leads only to one conclusion: Fake’s production style definitely seeps into his sets.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Just wanted to record a mix of things I’d been playing recently, some old stuff, some new, some unreleased bits.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At home in my studio, using traktor on my laptop.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I’ve been gigging for 23 years, so hard to say—supporting Orbital on tour in 2012 was a highlight though.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Maybe „Kingdom“ by Steven Julien, or a couple of unreleased things of mine.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Honestly, I’ve no idea what has come out recently. DJing isn’t my usual thing and I usually play stuff that isn’t brand new.

What do you have coming up?

Playing some gigs around the world this year, also a new single and EP coming.

Track list:



1 Mark Fell – Occultation (Mat Steele Remix)

2 Plastikman – Helikopter

3 Avus – Looking Into One Eye

4 Wesley Matsell – The Skyrrid

5 Will Laut – Cryptoman (Nathan Fake Remix)

6 Nathan Fake – Tool 1 (Unreleased)

7 Gregor Tresher – A Thousand Nights

8 Anthony Naples – OTT

9 Rawmance – Nlpforeva

10 MFA – The Difference It Makes (Nathan Fake Remix)

11 Nathan Fake – Tool 2 (Unreleased)

12 Tin Man – Running Acid

13 Nathan Fake – Eris & Dysnomia (Live Version)

14 Avus – Real (Nathan Fake Remix)