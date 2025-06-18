Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 463 – Marco Shuttle

Maximilian Fritz

Marco Shuttle (Photo credit: Coral Castillo Mar)
Marco Shuttle (Photo credit: Coral Castillo Mar)

Transgressing genre borders in patient, psychedelic style, Marco Sartorelli alias Marco Shuttle has always been an artist preferring marathons over sprints. Be it as a producer, releasing tracks like the ten minute epos „The Vox Attitude“ and, most recent, MSP02 on his solo label MSP, or as a DJ, literally going to great lengths to convey his vision of uncompromising introversion behind the decks.

His contribution to our podcast series, a 195 minutes recording of a gig in Amsterdam in April, is a prime example: Sartorelli elegantly intertwines the artificial and the organic, weaving in horns, whistles, and unsettling, proggy undercurrences along the long but rewarding way.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I didn’t have anything particular in mind, this is a live recording so I was just playing and going with the flow of the night. My only thought was to create a connection with the fantastic crowd I had in front of me.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

As I partly said on the answer to the previous question, this mix was recorded live at Pax Romana at Radion on April 11 in Amsterdam–really great party. I played on 2 Technics turntables, 2 CDJ’s and a Xone 96 mixer, but I basically played only records apart from a couple of unreleased things I had on my USB.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

It’s basically impossible for me to answer this question. There have been so many amazing ones and each of them is special and unique in their own way. I’m very lucky because my audience is very music oriented, has a strong awareness and understanding of what they’re coming for. That is a crucial factor regarding the quality of a show, and in the same way the clubs or festivals I play for are run by promoters that care about music and approach the production prioritising sound and putting the crowd in the best possible condition to fully enjoy it.

I could maybe mention some of this year’s highlights so far: For sure Pax Romana, the party where this mix was recorded, Bonanza festival in Colombia where I played in February. I had a great little intimate show at Laut in Barcelona a few weeks ago, Ritmo in Granada was great, too. Lux in Lisbon b2b with Jane Fitz was a lot of fun and I’m also fresh off a wicked one at Tillatec in Amsterdam. Sorry if it’s too many, but as I said above: I’m very blessed to almost always play great gigs. And it’s quite hard to pick.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I don’t really have a proper anthemic „secret weapon“ because my sets evolve quite a bit over the time and I don’t really like to get stuck to specific tracks for too long. But there’s this Jeff Mills record that has kept coming back for the last 25 years. Sometimes it’s not in my bag for some, even long periods of time, but you can be sure at some stage I’ll drop it again. It’s not one of his famous ones like „The Bells“ or „Gamma Player“, it’s just a crazy, quite obscure groover many people don’t even know, called „31J564#01“ from his EP From The 21st Pt. 2. Never heard anybody else playing it apart from myself, really.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Barker – Stochastic Drift
Space Drum Meditation – Yarra
Feral – L’Aube Rouge

What do you have coming up?

I have a couple of exciting projects I’m working on, but it’s not the time for announcements yet.

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

LNS & DJ Sotofett (Globus) – GROOVE Resident Podcast 64

What is a residency at Globus about? Accordingly to LNS & DJ Sotofett, "dope basslines" play a vital role.
Maximilian Fritz -

Features

Herrensauna: Radikale Queereness, Punk, etwas Dreckiges und dieser alte deutsche Look

Feature
Mit Herrensauna haben CEM und MCMLXXXV die Berliner Technoszene geprägt – und über sauerstoffarme Partys und richtiges Timing gesprochen.

KKR, Gaza und die Sónar-Frage: Warum auch Nicht-Absagen Haltung ist

Feature
Wer heute absagt, müsste morgen noch viel mehr absagen. Aber darum geht es in der Diskussion um den Boykott des Sónar Festivals gar nicht.

Latin Club: Sneaker-Wedges, Fellwesten, Pufferjacken – und ein Gefühl von Gemeinschaft

Feature
Wir erklären, was Latincore mit weißen Cowboyhüten, verspiegelten Sonnenbrille und Fußball-Shirts mit Crazy-Frog-Aufdruck zu tun hat.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv