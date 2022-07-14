Dina Summer

Dina Summer (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Dina Summer – Rimini [Audiolith]
  2. The Soft Moon – Him feat. Fish Narc [Sacred Bones Records]
  3. Au Suisse – Savage [City Slang]
  4. New Hook – Manipulation [Riotvan]
  5. Curses – Miriam (The KVB Remix) [Dischi Autunno]
  6. Oberst & Buchner – Quicksand feat. Mimu (Kalipo Remix) [Heimlich Musik]
  7. Skelesys – White Bay [New Day Everyday]
  8. Rue Oberkampf – Control [Young And Cold Records]
  9. SDH Semiotics Department of Heteronyms – Maybe A Body [Avant! Records]
  10. Grotto Terrazza – Der Zaubergeselle [Maple Death Records]

LPs:

  1. Hercules & Love Affair – In Amber [Skint]
  2. The Glass Beads – Time To Time [Fabrika Records]
  3. Local Suicide – Eros Anikate [Iptamenos Discos]

Francesca Lombardo

Francesca Lombardo (Foto: Wozniak)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Koloniari – NYC Baby [Duche]
  2. Andrey Kiritchenko – Flares [Spekk Records]
  3. Tobi Neumann and Gel Abril – Sababa [Closed Circuits]
  4. Anja Schneider Sophie Hunger – Aura [Sous Records]
  5. Claude Debussy, Nologo – Suite bergamasque Clair de Lune [Electronic Version]
  6. Trentemøller – All Too Soon [In My Room]
  7. Blindsmyth – Connection Error (Original Mix) [Connaisseur Recordings]
  8. THE FUTURE SOUND OF LONDON – Time Passed the Sun [FSOLdigital]
  9. Parallels – If Only [CloudCore]
  10. Greetings From Psychedelic Space (Shorftrip Mix) – Prince de Takicardie [Self Released]

LPs:

  1. Force Rouge – Prince of De Takicardie [Self Released]
  2. Maara – Goddess Within [Radiant Love]
  3. Sinner – Moodymann [KDJ Records]

gome

gome (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Session Victim – Basic Instinct [Rhythm Section]
  2. Effgee – The Basement EP [Fellice Records]
  3. SOULIDAN – Alma Do Meu Coração [SOULIDAN]
  4. gome – Home Skooling EP [Toy Tonics]
  5. 11Schnull – Front Row Chatter [Juicy Gang Records]
  6. Alex Kassian – Leave Your Life [PINCHY & FRIENDS]
  7. Sweely – Danc’n In The Garage [Limousine Dream]
  8. YouAndEwan & MCULO – Senor Pescador / Travel Miles (Paradise Lost Mix) [PURE SHORES]
  9. Rhode & Brown, Benjamin Fröhlich – DAYS OF INNOCENCE (Dream Mix) [Slam City Jams]
  10. Cordell Johnson & Scorpeze – Sunset In Eden [EXCURSIONS]

LPs:

  1. Michael J Blood – As Is LP [BLOOD]
  2. Patrick Cowley – School Daze LP (2022 Repress) [DARK ENTRIES / HNYTRAX]
  3. Magou – Who Is Magou? LP [Toy Tonics]

Roland Leesker 

Roland Leesker (Foto: Edith Bergfors)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Chris Liebing, Polly Scattergold, Ralf Hildenbeutel – Another Day (Radio Slave Another Dub Remix) [MUTE]
  2. Dj Pierre feat. Chic Loren – I Feel Love (Monkey Safari Remix) [Get Physical Music]
  3. Doctor Jeep – Neckar Pill [DRX]
  4. Roland Leesker – The Demon At Rashomon (Confidential Recipe Remix) [Get Physical Music]
  5. Roland Leesker – HAUS MUSIK (K’ Alexi Shelby Klassik Chicago) [Get Physical Music]
  6. Groove Amada – Rescue Me (DJ Island Remix) [Get Physical Music]
  7. Chelonis R. Jones – Deer In the Headlights (DJ Hell Remix) [Get Physical Music]
  8. Bill Withers – Who Is He (And What Is He to You) (Henrik Schwarz Remix) [Whitelabel]
  9. Rockin Moroccin – You Got The Love [Get Physical Music]
  10. Birds of Mind – No Time For Tears [Get Physical Music]

LPs:

  1. Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland [Reprise/MCA]
  2. Jill Scott – Who Is Gill Scott? [Hidden Beach Records]
  3. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On [Tamla Records/Motown]

TR One

Tr One (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Tr One – From The Studio Of EP 1 [Intrinsic Rhythm]
  2. Rob Rowland – Long Distance [D1]
  3. Visitor – Out Of The Red [D1]
  4. Jeff Mills – Vanishing Act EP [Purpose Maker]
  5. Move D – Pandemix Live Jams Vol.2 [Source]
  6. Walt J – Ascender [DOW]
  7. Omar S/Supercoolwicked – Evergreen [FXHE]
  8. Cybonix – Make This Party Live [Frustrated Funk]
  9. Mirror Touch – Balancing EP [Metamorphic]
  10. Tr One – Fold/VA [First Cut]

LPs: 

  1. Tr One – From The Studio Of [Intrinsic Rhythm]
  2. The Cure – Disintegration [Fiction Records]
  3. Vince Watson – Moments In Time [Alola]

Yaar Kü

Yaar Kü (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Cousin – A Message from Q [Moonshoe]
  2. Cinnaman Oko, Ebombo – Vérité [Visible Spectrum]
  3. Daniel Stefanik – Dambala Experience, Pt. 3 [Dambala Experience]
  4. Pochtroné – Huuhuhh [Snaza]
  5. Dj Deep – Vaincre [Childhood]
  6. Ash Lauryn – Life Is Back [FWM]
  7. MYKI – Lips [Tofistock]
  8. Baxter Dury, Étienne de Crécy – Tais Toi [Pias]
  9. Gacha Bakradze – Elevate [Horoom] 
  10. Carsten Jost – Atlantis [Dial Records]

LPs:

  1. Dorisburg – Irrbloss [Hivern Discs]
  2. Bruno Pronsato – Lovers Do [thesongsays]
  3. Dub Taylor – Forms & Figures [Raum…musik]
