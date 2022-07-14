Dina Summer
EPs/Tracks:
- Dina Summer – Rimini [Audiolith]
- The Soft Moon – Him feat. Fish Narc [Sacred Bones Records]
- Au Suisse – Savage [City Slang]
- New Hook – Manipulation [Riotvan]
- Curses – Miriam (The KVB Remix) [Dischi Autunno]
- Oberst & Buchner – Quicksand feat. Mimu (Kalipo Remix) [Heimlich Musik]
- Skelesys – White Bay [New Day Everyday]
- Rue Oberkampf – Control [Young And Cold Records]
- SDH Semiotics Department of Heteronyms – Maybe A Body [Avant! Records]
- Grotto Terrazza – Der Zaubergeselle [Maple Death Records]
LPs:
- Hercules & Love Affair – In Amber [Skint]
- The Glass Beads – Time To Time [Fabrika Records]
- Local Suicide – Eros Anikate [Iptamenos Discos]
Francesca Lombardo
EPs/Tracks:
- Koloniari – NYC Baby [Duche]
- Andrey Kiritchenko – Flares [Spekk Records]
- Tobi Neumann and Gel Abril – Sababa [Closed Circuits]
- Anja Schneider Sophie Hunger – Aura [Sous Records]
- Claude Debussy, Nologo – Suite bergamasque Clair de Lune [Electronic Version]
- Trentemøller – All Too Soon [In My Room]
- Blindsmyth – Connection Error (Original Mix) [Connaisseur Recordings]
- THE FUTURE SOUND OF LONDON – Time Passed the Sun [FSOLdigital]
- Parallels – If Only [CloudCore]
- Greetings From Psychedelic Space (Shorftrip Mix) – Prince de Takicardie [Self Released]
LPs:
- Force Rouge – Prince of De Takicardie [Self Released]
- Maara – Goddess Within [Radiant Love]
- Sinner – Moodymann [KDJ Records]
gome
EPs/Tracks:
- Session Victim – Basic Instinct [Rhythm Section]
- Effgee – The Basement EP [Fellice Records]
- SOULIDAN – Alma Do Meu Coração [SOULIDAN]
- gome – Home Skooling EP [Toy Tonics]
- 11Schnull – Front Row Chatter [Juicy Gang Records]
- Alex Kassian – Leave Your Life [PINCHY & FRIENDS]
- Sweely – Danc’n In The Garage [Limousine Dream]
- YouAndEwan & MCULO – Senor Pescador / Travel Miles (Paradise Lost Mix) [PURE SHORES]
- Rhode & Brown, Benjamin Fröhlich – DAYS OF INNOCENCE (Dream Mix) [Slam City Jams]
- Cordell Johnson & Scorpeze – Sunset In Eden [EXCURSIONS]
LPs:
- Michael J Blood – As Is LP [BLOOD]
- Patrick Cowley – School Daze LP (2022 Repress) [DARK ENTRIES / HNYTRAX]
- Magou – Who Is Magou? LP [Toy Tonics]
Roland Leesker
EPs/Tracks:
- Chris Liebing, Polly Scattergold, Ralf Hildenbeutel – Another Day (Radio Slave Another Dub Remix) [MUTE]
- Dj Pierre feat. Chic Loren – I Feel Love (Monkey Safari Remix) [Get Physical Music]
- Doctor Jeep – Neckar Pill [DRX]
- Roland Leesker – The Demon At Rashomon (Confidential Recipe Remix) [Get Physical Music]
- Roland Leesker – HAUS MUSIK (K’ Alexi Shelby Klassik Chicago) [Get Physical Music]
- Groove Amada – Rescue Me (DJ Island Remix) [Get Physical Music]
- Chelonis R. Jones – Deer In the Headlights (DJ Hell Remix) [Get Physical Music]
- Bill Withers – Who Is He (And What Is He to You) (Henrik Schwarz Remix) [Whitelabel]
- Rockin Moroccin – You Got The Love [Get Physical Music]
- Birds of Mind – No Time For Tears [Get Physical Music]
LPs:
- Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland [Reprise/MCA]
- Jill Scott – Who Is Gill Scott? [Hidden Beach Records]
- Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On [Tamla Records/Motown]
TR One
EPs/Tracks:
- Tr One – From The Studio Of EP 1 [Intrinsic Rhythm]
- Rob Rowland – Long Distance [D1]
- Visitor – Out Of The Red [D1]
- Jeff Mills – Vanishing Act EP [Purpose Maker]
- Move D – Pandemix Live Jams Vol.2 [Source]
- Walt J – Ascender [DOW]
- Omar S/Supercoolwicked – Evergreen [FXHE]
- Cybonix – Make This Party Live [Frustrated Funk]
- Mirror Touch – Balancing EP [Metamorphic]
- Tr One – Fold/VA [First Cut]
LPs:
- Tr One – From The Studio Of [Intrinsic Rhythm]
- The Cure – Disintegration [Fiction Records]
- Vince Watson – Moments In Time [Alola]
Yaar Kü
EPs/Tracks:
- Cousin – A Message from Q [Moonshoe]
- Cinnaman Oko, Ebombo – Vérité [Visible Spectrum]
- Daniel Stefanik – Dambala Experience, Pt. 3 [Dambala Experience]
- Pochtroné – Huuhuhh [Snaza]
- Dj Deep – Vaincre [Childhood]
- Ash Lauryn – Life Is Back [FWM]
- MYKI – Lips [Tofistock]
- Baxter Dury, Étienne de Crécy – Tais Toi [Pias]
- Gacha Bakradze – Elevate [Horoom]
- Carsten Jost – Atlantis [Dial Records]
LPs:
- Dorisburg – Irrbloss [Hivern Discs]
- Bruno Pronsato – Lovers Do [thesongsays]
- Dub Taylor – Forms & Figures [Raum…musik]