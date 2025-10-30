Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Burden, Carmen Electro, Connor Wall, FJUSHA, Glia und Mathys Lenne

Katharina Pittack

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Burden

Burden (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Ness – Drift from Sector H [The Gods Planet]
Z.I.P.P.O – Mistress 17 [Mistress Recording]
Orbe – Ascender [Token Records]
Deluka – Supercinema 06 [Supercinema Records]
Vekh – Akiko [Virescence Records]
Nachtwaker – Pleistocene Future 10 [Pleistocene Future]
Shlomi Aber – Episode 7 [Lost Episodes]
Hugo Rolan – Holograma Humano [From Another Star]
Clotur – Retro Reverie [Sublunar]
Burden – Atlantis [KSR]

Alben/Compilations

Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]
Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin Records]
Blawan – SickElixir [XL Recordings]

Carmen Electro

Carmen Electro (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Fresko – Tragica [HAYES]
Kashpitzky – Aborted [Sublunar]
Delano Legito – Body Warmth [V35]
BENZA – The Hunt (Toobris Remix) [Smile Sessions]
Schiahri – Two Letters [Sublunar]
The Advent & Raffaele Attanasio – Spillo (Coordinated Beatdown) [South Signature]
Matrixxman & Setaoc Mass – Pitch Black [Figure]
Classmatic x Ruffneck (ft. Yavahn) – Everybody Be Somebody [Nervous Records]
Kyle Geiger – Shift In Thought [Materia Music]
Tanita Tikaram – Twist in My Sobriety [Warner Music]

Alben/Compilations

John Hopkins – Immunity [Domino Records]
Madonna – Erotica [Sire Records Company]
Yan Cook – XXX [ARTSCORE]

Connor Wall

Connor Wall (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Neo – Leaving to Drops [Vault Records]
Obscur – Fear of Dark [Newrhythmic]
Fergus Sweetland – Secret Formula [Hayes]
BLNDR – Radiolaria [Hypnus]
Interakt – Advection [Relativity]
Wala – SMV012 [Somov]
Voorman – ST002 [Subtract Imprint]
Psyk – Scope Drift [NON Series]
Shoal – Ular [Space•Lab]
Amotik – AMTK16 [AMTK]

Alben/Compilations

Hasvat Informant x Intellagama – Pluripotent V [Amniote Editions]
Na Nich – Super Earth [Semantica]
Casual Treatment – Sins & Secrets [Mord]

FJUSHA

FJUSHA (Foto: @postmodernaffairs)

EPS

GOODBYE SALÒ – The Remixes [Live From Earth / Columbia]
Juicy Romance – Drink The Juice [Kiss & Tell]
Kichta – Make It Far [Kichta]
VTSS – Identity Process [Repitch Recordings]
Bae Blade – Power Play [Hot Haus Recs]
Manu Calmet & Tinkerhell – SALIDA [Hiedrah All Rights Reserved]
Øtta – In My 2024 Era [Hotties]
DJ Gigola – Bigroom Sensual II [Live From Earth]
TSVI – Mediterraneo [Nervous Horizon]
SPFDJ – Heel Thyself [Inteprid Skin]

Alben/Compilations

Boys Noize – ONES and ZEROS [ONES and ZEROS]
Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3 [OWSLA / Atlantic Recording Corporation]
VA – Hotties [Hotties]

Glia

Glia (Foto: papa frazzo)

EPs

Nørbak – Suave [NRBK010]
Ignez – SMV011 [Somov]
R.M.K – NECH028 [Nechto]
Ocirala – Just a Little Bit Longer [Neighbourhood]
Bjarki – Gold [Self Released]
Obscur – Moving Pressure 04 [Moving Pressure]
GLIA – Sticky Friends [Adroit]
Anne – Skydivers [Vault Sessions]
Juri Heidemann – Structures Eins [Pengan]
Hopeless – Gentian [Bipolar Disorder]

Alben/Compilations

Hyden – To Whom It May Concern [Mutual Rytm]
VA – Federation Of Rytm IV [Mutual Rytm]
VA – Vol. 003 (Side B) [Bipolar Disorder]

Mathys Lenne

Mathys Lenne (Foto: Amaury Browaeys)

EPs

Ana Rs – Not Yet Born, But Heard [Float]
Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]
GiGi FM – Virgo Space Acid [Sea~rène]
Møntero – Not Endings [Liberta]
Deluka – Landing on Mars [Nosignal]
Viscera – Broken Skins [Syllabus]
Marcelo Antonio – Chronicles [Float]
Tauceti – Emeraude [NonSeries]
SSTROM – Avvik [Rösten]
Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage [RYC]

Alben/Compilations

Divide – Computer Music [Hayes]
Valentino Mora – Biotope [Spazio]
Research Code – Observer [Unspace]

