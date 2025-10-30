Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Burden, Carmen Electro, Connor Wall, FJUSHA, Glia und Mathys Lenne

Burden

Burden (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Ness – Drift from Sector H [The Gods Planet]

Z.I.P.P.O – Mistress 17 [Mistress Recording]

Orbe – Ascender [Token Records]

Deluka – Supercinema 06 [Supercinema Records]

Vekh – Akiko [Virescence Records]

Nachtwaker – Pleistocene Future 10 [Pleistocene Future]

Shlomi Aber – Episode 7 [Lost Episodes]

Hugo Rolan – Holograma Humano [From Another Star]

Clotur – Retro Reverie [Sublunar]

Burden – Atlantis [KSR]

Alben/Compilations

Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]

Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin Records]

Blawan – SickElixir [XL Recordings]

Carmen Electro

Carmen Electro (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Fresko – Tragica [HAYES]

Kashpitzky – Aborted [Sublunar]

Delano Legito – Body Warmth [V35]

BENZA – The Hunt (Toobris Remix) [Smile Sessions]

Schiahri – Two Letters [Sublunar]

The Advent & Raffaele Attanasio – Spillo (Coordinated Beatdown) [South Signature]

Matrixxman & Setaoc Mass – Pitch Black [Figure]

Classmatic x Ruffneck (ft. Yavahn) – Everybody Be Somebody [Nervous Records]

Kyle Geiger – Shift In Thought [Materia Music]

Tanita Tikaram – Twist in My Sobriety [Warner Music]

Alben/Compilations

John Hopkins – Immunity [Domino Records]

Madonna – Erotica [Sire Records Company]

Yan Cook – XXX [ARTSCORE]

Connor Wall

Connor Wall (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Neo – Leaving to Drops [Vault Records]

Obscur – Fear of Dark [Newrhythmic]

Fergus Sweetland – Secret Formula [Hayes]

BLNDR – Radiolaria [Hypnus]

Interakt – Advection [Relativity]

Wala – SMV012 [Somov]

Voorman – ST002 [Subtract Imprint]

Psyk – Scope Drift [NON Series]

Shoal – Ular [Space•Lab]

Amotik – AMTK16 [AMTK]

Alben/Compilations

Hasvat Informant x Intellagama – Pluripotent V [Amniote Editions]

Na Nich – Super Earth [Semantica]

Casual Treatment – Sins & Secrets [Mord]

FJUSHA

FJUSHA (Foto: @postmodernaffairs)

EPS

GOODBYE SALÒ – The Remixes [Live From Earth / Columbia]

Juicy Romance – Drink The Juice [Kiss & Tell]

Kichta – Make It Far [Kichta]

VTSS – Identity Process [Repitch Recordings]

Bae Blade – Power Play [Hot Haus Recs]

Manu Calmet & Tinkerhell – SALIDA [Hiedrah All Rights Reserved]

Øtta – In My 2024 Era [Hotties]

DJ Gigola – Bigroom Sensual II [Live From Earth]

TSVI – Mediterraneo [Nervous Horizon]

SPFDJ – Heel Thyself [Inteprid Skin]

Alben/Compilations

Boys Noize – ONES and ZEROS [ONES and ZEROS]

Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3 [OWSLA / Atlantic Recording Corporation]

VA – Hotties [Hotties]

Glia

Glia (Foto: papa frazzo)

EPs

Nørbak – Suave [NRBK010]

Ignez – SMV011 [Somov]

R.M.K – NECH028 [Nechto]

Ocirala – Just a Little Bit Longer [Neighbourhood]

Bjarki – Gold [Self Released]

Obscur – Moving Pressure 04 [Moving Pressure]

GLIA – Sticky Friends [Adroit]

Anne – Skydivers [Vault Sessions]

Juri Heidemann – Structures Eins [Pengan]

Hopeless – Gentian [Bipolar Disorder]

Alben/Compilations

Hyden – To Whom It May Concern [Mutual Rytm]

VA – Federation Of Rytm IV [Mutual Rytm]

VA – Vol. 003 (Side B) [Bipolar Disorder]

Mathys Lenne

Mathys Lenne (Foto: Amaury Browaeys)

EPs

Ana Rs – Not Yet Born, But Heard [Float]

Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]

GiGi FM – Virgo Space Acid [Sea~rène]

Møntero – Not Endings [Liberta]

Deluka – Landing on Mars [Nosignal]

Viscera – Broken Skins [Syllabus]

Marcelo Antonio – Chronicles [Float]

Tauceti – Emeraude [NonSeries]

SSTROM – Avvik [Rösten]

Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage [RYC]

Alben/Compilations

Divide – Computer Music [Hayes]

Valentino Mora – Biotope [Spazio]

Research Code – Observer [Unspace]