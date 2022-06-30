Bloomfeld

Bloomfeld (Foto: Tianna Strickland)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Diessa – Trans Femme Mecha Cult [SZNS7N]

2. Da Gold Dust – Dance Nation [Hi-NRG]

3. Mafou – Voudou [Somatic Rituals]

4. Fraxinus – Torsion [Powerplant]

5. Gigi FM – 22 Tear Drops [Bambe]

6. Scratchclart – Marixylo [Self Released]

7. Jana Rush – Want No Dick [Self Released]

8. TSVI & Loraine James – Eternal [AD 93]

9. Happy – Digital Recall [PT/5 Records]

10. Air Max ’97 – Mouthfeel [DECISIONS]

LPs

1. DJ Lag – Meeting With The King [Self Released]

2. Walton – Maisie by the Sea [Self Released]

3. Batu – Opal [Timedance]

Hanna Baertig

Hanna Baertig (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. CN – Zener Diode Blues [CPU Records]

2. DJ Antoine vs. Mad Mark Pres. Pizza Boyz – La Chitara (E. Craig Remix) [Sunrise Recordings]

3. S.I.L. – Blue Oyster [Rhythm Records]

4. GiGi FM – Senstronaut [Bambe]

5. O-Wells – Moldoom [Die Orakel]

6. Klex – Lifted [Warning]

7. DJ Plant Texture – MPC Jam 2 (Saturator Mix) [Ilian Tape]

8. Vivian Koch – Blondy Electrogoerl [Mojuba Records]

9. Anastasia Kristensen – Voice Within (KETTAMA Remix) [Houndstooth]

10. Gimmik – RC Units [Lapsus Records]

LPs:

1. Kasper Marott – Full Circle [Axces Recordings]

2. Popmix – The Big Exchange [Axces Recordings]

3. Escape Artist – Wanna Dance? [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Le Motel

Le Motel (Foto: Discogs)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Blawan – Under Belly [XL]

2. ROSALÍA – CUUUUuuuuuute [Columbia]

3. Griffit Vigo – The Underdog [Maloca]

4. Plastician – Dreading [GD4YA]

5. DJ JM & Swordman Kitala – Funicular [Maloca]

6. Roméo Poirier – le bématiste [sferic]

7. Hypna – DRM​/​/​BLL [Self Released]

8. Tristan Arp – Pond in Moonlight [Wisdom Teeth]

9. Hihats In Trees – Kalimero John [Paxico]

10. Nala Sinephro – Space 1 [Warp]

LPs:

1. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]

2. Jon Hassel – Listening To Pictures [Ndeya]

3. Joy Orbison – Still Slipping Vol.1 [XL]

Notte Infinita

Notte Infinita (Foto: Presse)

Eps/Tracks:

1. Rvshes – No Future Techno #1 [NFT#]

2. Nueen – Iris [C Minus]

3. Pent – Glue [Self Released]

4. Ehua – Aquamarine EP [Nervous Horizon]

5. VA – Marmo – [Baroque Sunburst x XCPT]

6. Kahter – Polaris [Basilica Sound]

7. Piezo – Dijitz [Wisdom Teeth]

8. SP:MC – Cargo Dub [Declassified]

9. Mafou – Khezu [Somatic Rituals]

10. HVL – Under Libra [Organic Analogue Records]

LPs:

1. Sky H1 – Azure [AD 93]

2. Nick Malkin – A Thing In Middle Distance [Self Released]

3. Joy Orbison – Still Slipping Vol.1 [XL]

Robin Tasi

Robin Tasi (Foto: Presse)

1. DJ Fuckoff – Make Me Dance [none/such]

2. Jensen Interceptor x Viikatory – B2B [International Chrome]

3. Brutalismus 3000 – Romantika [Self Released]

4. Deniro – MPC Tracks 1 [Self Reflektion]

5. Regal86 – Barrio Gaber [Self Released]

6. Cirkle – Rhythm Of Wexah [BCCO]

7. Shun – Digital Slave [Central Processing Unit]

8. Strahinja Arbutina – Call Your Top Boys [Low Income $quad]

9. Swooh – Let’s Ride [CLUB SP33D]

10. Binary Digit – Berriat Players [Mamie’s Records]

LPs:

1. DJ Stingray 313 – F.T.N.W.O. [Micron Audio Detroit]

2. Premonitions – Premonitions [Athens Of The North]

3. Kraftwerk – Remixes [Parlophone]

Thóden

Thodén (Foto: Press)

1. James K – Ultra Facial! [ad93]

2. General Ludd – Nio [宀]

3. Significant Other – Pendant [Youth]

4. Lack – Overground [Blank Mind]

5. Objekt – Unglued [Objekt]

6. FFT – Disturb Roqe 4 [Numbers]

7. Koreless – Moonlight [Young Turks]

8. DJ Paradise – Reality Beat ft. Zoe Darsee [Experiences Ltd.]

9. A.Dixen – Love Them Kill Them [ØEN Records]

10. Kareem Lotfy – Fr3sh [PAN]

LPs:

1. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais Records]

2. Huerco S – Plonk [Incienso]

3. Skee Mask – Compro [Ilian Tape]