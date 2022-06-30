Bloomfeld
EPs/Tracks:
1. Diessa – Trans Femme Mecha Cult [SZNS7N]
2. Da Gold Dust – Dance Nation [Hi-NRG]
3. Mafou – Voudou [Somatic Rituals]
4. Fraxinus – Torsion [Powerplant]
5. Gigi FM – 22 Tear Drops [Bambe]
6. Scratchclart – Marixylo [Self Released]
7. Jana Rush – Want No Dick [Self Released]
8. TSVI & Loraine James – Eternal [AD 93]
9. Happy – Digital Recall [PT/5 Records]
10. Air Max ’97 – Mouthfeel [DECISIONS]
LPs
1. DJ Lag – Meeting With The King [Self Released]
2. Walton – Maisie by the Sea [Self Released]
3. Batu – Opal [Timedance]
Hanna Baertig
EPs/Tracks:
1. CN – Zener Diode Blues [CPU Records]
2. DJ Antoine vs. Mad Mark Pres. Pizza Boyz – La Chitara (E. Craig Remix) [Sunrise Recordings]
3. S.I.L. – Blue Oyster [Rhythm Records]
4. GiGi FM – Senstronaut [Bambe]
5. O-Wells – Moldoom [Die Orakel]
6. Klex – Lifted [Warning]
7. DJ Plant Texture – MPC Jam 2 (Saturator Mix) [Ilian Tape]
8. Vivian Koch – Blondy Electrogoerl [Mojuba Records]
9. Anastasia Kristensen – Voice Within (KETTAMA Remix) [Houndstooth]
10. Gimmik – RC Units [Lapsus Records]
LPs:
1. Kasper Marott – Full Circle [Axces Recordings]
2. Popmix – The Big Exchange [Axces Recordings]
3. Escape Artist – Wanna Dance? [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Le Motel
EPs/Tracks:
1. Blawan – Under Belly [XL]
2. ROSALÍA – CUUUUuuuuuute [Columbia]
3. Griffit Vigo – The Underdog [Maloca]
4. Plastician – Dreading [GD4YA]
5. DJ JM & Swordman Kitala – Funicular [Maloca]
6. Roméo Poirier – le bématiste [sferic]
7. Hypna – DRM//BLL [Self Released]
8. Tristan Arp – Pond in Moonlight [Wisdom Teeth]
9. Hihats In Trees – Kalimero John [Paxico]
10. Nala Sinephro – Space 1 [Warp]
LPs:
1. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]
2. Jon Hassel – Listening To Pictures [Ndeya]
3. Joy Orbison – Still Slipping Vol.1 [XL]
Notte Infinita
Eps/Tracks:
1. Rvshes – No Future Techno #1 [NFT#]
2. Nueen – Iris [C Minus]
3. Pent – Glue [Self Released]
4. Ehua – Aquamarine EP [Nervous Horizon]
5. VA – Marmo – [Baroque Sunburst x XCPT]
6. Kahter – Polaris [Basilica Sound]
7. Piezo – Dijitz [Wisdom Teeth]
8. SP:MC – Cargo Dub [Declassified]
9. Mafou – Khezu [Somatic Rituals]
10. HVL – Under Libra [Organic Analogue Records]
LPs:
1. Sky H1 – Azure [AD 93]
2. Nick Malkin – A Thing In Middle Distance [Self Released]
3. Joy Orbison – Still Slipping Vol.1 [XL]
Robin Tasi
1. DJ Fuckoff – Make Me Dance [none/such]
2. Jensen Interceptor x Viikatory – B2B [International Chrome]
3. Brutalismus 3000 – Romantika [Self Released]
4. Deniro – MPC Tracks 1 [Self Reflektion]
5. Regal86 – Barrio Gaber [Self Released]
6. Cirkle – Rhythm Of Wexah [BCCO]
7. Shun – Digital Slave [Central Processing Unit]
8. Strahinja Arbutina – Call Your Top Boys [Low Income $quad]
9. Swooh – Let’s Ride [CLUB SP33D]
10. Binary Digit – Berriat Players [Mamie’s Records]
LPs:
1. DJ Stingray 313 – F.T.N.W.O. [Micron Audio Detroit]
2. Premonitions – Premonitions [Athens Of The North]
3. Kraftwerk – Remixes [Parlophone]
Thóden
1. James K – Ultra Facial! [ad93]
2. General Ludd – Nio [宀]
3. Significant Other – Pendant [Youth]
4. Lack – Overground [Blank Mind]
5. Objekt – Unglued [Objekt]
6. FFT – Disturb Roqe 4 [Numbers]
7. Koreless – Moonlight [Young Turks]
8. DJ Paradise – Reality Beat ft. Zoe Darsee [Experiences Ltd.]
9. A.Dixen – Love Them Kill Them [ØEN Records]
10. Kareem Lotfy – Fr3sh [PAN]
LPs:
1. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais Records]
2. Huerco S – Plonk [Incienso]
3. Skee Mask – Compro [Ilian Tape]