Yant

Yant (Foto: Abbie Fowler)

Tracks/EPs:

Orbe & Psyk – Atonal [Mote Evolver]

Dold – Rider [Fuse Imprint]

Yant – Broken Strings [Neighbourhood]

Inigo Kennedy – Seasonal Debris One [Asymetric]

Marco Shuttle – MSP01 [Marco Shuttle Productions]

Valentino Mora – Diatom [NON Series]

VA – Part One [Primal State]

Kameliia – Arcanus [SK_eleven]

VA – Heimat II [Reclaim Your City]

Rosati – First Impression [Dolly]

Alben/Compilations:

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest – EVOLUTION [Axis]

Temudo – Shapeless [HAYES]

Echelon – Intact Code [Lazy Reflex Complex]

Punani

Punani (Foto: Paula Kothé)

Tracks/EPs:

Bangerfabrique – Top oder Kleid [Self-released]

Donna Savage – Big Mama [Wave Planet Records]

An Avrin – Rudestorm [Self-released]

Surusinghe – HooHooHoo [TraTraTrax]

Acidfinky – 111 [Twisting Knobs]

H.I.T. – Künstliche Intelligenz [SoulForce Records]

Bianca Oblivion & Onhell – Sinais (The Glitch Mob Remix) [Self-released]

Dea BBZ & grim104 – Eckzimmer [Self-released]

Stoerenfred – Pizzarand [Self-released]

OSSX – Dare Edit [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

Donna Savage – Parole Donna [Wave Planet Records]

HOPE – Navel [Haldern Pop Recordings]

ML Buch – Suntub [Self-released]

DJ ADHD

DJ ADHD (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Villager – Sculptor EP [Pretty Weird]

Banana Krew – Camberwell EP [Atlantic Jaxx]

Pangaea – Fuzzy Logic / Still Flowing Water [Hessle Audio]

Spirit Of Da Underground / Wodda – Way I Are / Womp Womp [Hardline]

Coffintexts – Suave [Club Romantico]

Pearson Sound – XLB [Hessle Audio]

JB3 – Forklift [Mute Records]

Peder Mannerfelt – The Benefits of Living in a Hole [VOAM]

Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning [Nerve Collect]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – CARGAA 3 [Warp Records]

Ayesha – Rhythm is Memory [Kindergarten Records]

VA – Tempa Allstars Vol. 5 [Tempa.]

Nikki Nair

Nikki Nair (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Helix – LDCB [Self-released]

Special Request – SR187 – PORTAL 1 [Self-released]

Ivy Lab – Mild Snake EP [Sneaker Social Club]

BASSBEAR!!! – Unlocked Vol. 3 [Self-released]

BastienGOAT – NODE [Self-released]

AceMo & DJ Swisha – Expert Level [Sonic Messengers]

Foodman – Uchigawa Tankentai [Hyperdub]

Farsight – Leche De Tigre [Rinse]

Sister Zo & Sam Binga – Cabbage Juice EP [Pineapple Records]

Sha Ru – They Are Textural [Monkeytown]

Alben/Compilations:

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke – L’Ecstasty [Self-released]

G3 – G [Little Corner]

Príncipe Discos

Príncipe Discos (Foto: Logo)

Tracks/EPs:

Lojii & Alexander Spit – The Rotation feat. Pink Siifu [Self-released]

João Pais Filipe – 23/16 (Burnt Friedman Remix) [Ondes HXCX]

Florian T M Zeisig – TG10 (feat. PVAS) [STROOM.tv]

Felix K – Sudbaism [Nullpunkt]

Dresvn – Atom In Hand 3 [Sued]

Chetch- Oasis EP [Better Together]

Grizzly Knuckles / The Jak – Caviar /Ensemble) / From Old Days Past [Dirty Blends]

Actress – Typewriter World (c8) [Ninja Tune]

Doxa Sinistra – Strange [Midnight Drive]

Cavalier – Don’t Touch [Athens Of The North]

Alben/Compilations:

funcionário – O Mensageiro de Nordsud [Self-released]

Alexandre Centeio – Panorama [Discrepant]

A Bad Diana – The Lights Are On But No-One’s Home [Optimo Music]

Edmondson

Edmonson (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Danny Ethics – Iterations [Civic Perc]

Trinity Various – Nuits Sonores [Floors Records]

Masayoshi Fujita & Jan Jelinek – Bird, Lake, Objects [Faitiche]

Caldera – 5th Cave Shuffle [Warning]

Intr0beatz – Madnolinio (Warren Xclnce Remix) [Moment Cinetique]

Angus Mills – Micro Q [Moonshoe Records]

Maya Jane Coles, George Levings & Alex Jones – Juxtaposes [N/A.3]

Real Lies – Dream On [Unreal Records]

Flexi Leifs – Helvíti Rómantískur [Self-released]

Kassian – San Junipero (Edmondson Remix) [Faux Poly]

Alben/Compilations:

Daniel Aged – You Are Protected By Silent Love [Chiron Sound Ltd]

Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann – Perform the Compositions of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann [Leaving Records]

LOG – LOG ET3RNAL [Experiences Ltd]

Hanna Baertig

Hanna Baertig (Foto: Lior Neumeister)

Tracks/EPs:

Fields of Mist – Harnessing Solar Wind [Ilian Tape]

Gallegos – Blue Mountain [Holding Hands]

Sunju Hargun – ٹرانس (SYO Remix) [Siamese Twins Records]

Polygonia – Ruyi Jingu Bang [Midgar]

Hojo – Rucka [Spe:c Records]

Jasmín – Going Nowhere [3024 Music]

ADIEL – Notturna [Danza Tribale]

Chlär – Competitive Influencing [Primal Instinct]

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Phowa [Wajang]

Mia Koden – Hot Take [Self-Released]

Alben/Compilations:

Batu – Opal [Timedance]

Digitalis – The Early Years 1995 – 2000 [Self-released]

Otik – Cosmosis [3024]