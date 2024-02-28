Yant
Tracks/EPs:
Orbe & Psyk – Atonal [Mote Evolver]
Dold – Rider [Fuse Imprint]
Yant – Broken Strings [Neighbourhood]
Inigo Kennedy – Seasonal Debris One [Asymetric]
Marco Shuttle – MSP01 [Marco Shuttle Productions]
Valentino Mora – Diatom [NON Series]
VA – Part One [Primal State]
Kameliia – Arcanus [SK_eleven]
VA – Heimat II [Reclaim Your City]
Rosati – First Impression [Dolly]
Alben/Compilations:
Tomorrow Comes The Harvest – EVOLUTION [Axis]
Temudo – Shapeless [HAYES]
Echelon – Intact Code [Lazy Reflex Complex]
Punani
Tracks/EPs:
Bangerfabrique – Top oder Kleid [Self-released]
Donna Savage – Big Mama [Wave Planet Records]
An Avrin – Rudestorm [Self-released]
Surusinghe – HooHooHoo [TraTraTrax]
Acidfinky – 111 [Twisting Knobs]
H.I.T. – Künstliche Intelligenz [SoulForce Records]
Bianca Oblivion & Onhell – Sinais (The Glitch Mob Remix) [Self-released]
Dea BBZ & grim104 – Eckzimmer [Self-released]
Stoerenfred – Pizzarand [Self-released]
OSSX – Dare Edit [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations:
Donna Savage – Parole Donna [Wave Planet Records]
HOPE – Navel [Haldern Pop Recordings]
ML Buch – Suntub [Self-released]
DJ ADHD
Tracks/EPs:
Villager – Sculptor EP [Pretty Weird]
Banana Krew – Camberwell EP [Atlantic Jaxx]
Pangaea – Fuzzy Logic / Still Flowing Water [Hessle Audio]
Spirit Of Da Underground / Wodda – Way I Are / Womp Womp [Hardline]
Coffintexts – Suave [Club Romantico]
Pearson Sound – XLB [Hessle Audio]
JB3 – Forklift [Mute Records]
Peder Mannerfelt – The Benefits of Living in a Hole [VOAM]
Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning [Nerve Collect]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – CARGAA 3 [Warp Records]
Ayesha – Rhythm is Memory [Kindergarten Records]
VA – Tempa Allstars Vol. 5 [Tempa.]
Nikki Nair
Tracks/EPs:
Helix – LDCB [Self-released]
Special Request – SR187 – PORTAL 1 [Self-released]
Ivy Lab – Mild Snake EP [Sneaker Social Club]
BASSBEAR!!! – Unlocked Vol. 3 [Self-released]
BastienGOAT – NODE [Self-released]
AceMo & DJ Swisha – Expert Level [Sonic Messengers]
Foodman – Uchigawa Tankentai [Hyperdub]
Farsight – Leche De Tigre [Rinse]
Sister Zo & Sam Binga – Cabbage Juice EP [Pineapple Records]
Sha Ru – They Are Textural [Monkeytown]
Alben/Compilations:
Tiga & Hudson Mohawke – L’Ecstasty [Self-released]
G3 – G [Little Corner]
Príncipe Discos
Tracks/EPs:
Lojii & Alexander Spit – The Rotation feat. Pink Siifu [Self-released]
João Pais Filipe – 23/16 (Burnt Friedman Remix) [Ondes HXCX]
Florian T M Zeisig – TG10 (feat. PVAS) [STROOM.tv]
Felix K – Sudbaism [Nullpunkt]
Dresvn – Atom In Hand 3 [Sued]
Chetch- Oasis EP [Better Together]
Grizzly Knuckles / The Jak – Caviar /Ensemble) / From Old Days Past [Dirty Blends]
Actress – Typewriter World (c8) [Ninja Tune]
Doxa Sinistra – Strange [Midnight Drive]
Cavalier – Don’t Touch [Athens Of The North]
Alben/Compilations:
funcionário – O Mensageiro de Nordsud [Self-released]
Alexandre Centeio – Panorama [Discrepant]
A Bad Diana – The Lights Are On But No-One’s Home [Optimo Music]
Edmondson
Tracks/EPs:
Danny Ethics – Iterations [Civic Perc]
Trinity Various – Nuits Sonores [Floors Records]
Masayoshi Fujita & Jan Jelinek – Bird, Lake, Objects [Faitiche]
Caldera – 5th Cave Shuffle [Warning]
Intr0beatz – Madnolinio (Warren Xclnce Remix) [Moment Cinetique]
Angus Mills – Micro Q [Moonshoe Records]
Maya Jane Coles, George Levings & Alex Jones – Juxtaposes [N/A.3]
Real Lies – Dream On [Unreal Records]
Flexi Leifs – Helvíti Rómantískur [Self-released]
Kassian – San Junipero (Edmondson Remix) [Faux Poly]
Alben/Compilations:
Daniel Aged – You Are Protected By Silent Love [Chiron Sound Ltd]
Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann – Perform the Compositions of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann [Leaving Records]
LOG – LOG ET3RNAL [Experiences Ltd]
Hanna Baertig
Tracks/EPs:
Fields of Mist – Harnessing Solar Wind [Ilian Tape]
Gallegos – Blue Mountain [Holding Hands]
Sunju Hargun – ٹرانس (SYO Remix) [Siamese Twins Records]
Polygonia – Ruyi Jingu Bang [Midgar]
Hojo – Rucka [Spe:c Records]
Jasmín – Going Nowhere [3024 Music]
ADIEL – Notturna [Danza Tribale]
Chlär – Competitive Influencing [Primal Instinct]
Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Phowa [Wajang]
Mia Koden – Hot Take [Self-Released]
Alben/Compilations:
Batu – Opal [Timedance]
Digitalis – The Early Years 1995 – 2000 [Self-released]
Otik – Cosmosis [3024]