
DJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Yant, Punani, DJ ADHD, Nikki Nair, Príncipe Discos, Edmonson und Hanna Baertig

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Yant

Yant (Foto: Abbie Fowler)

Tracks/EPs:

Orbe & Psyk – Atonal [Mote Evolver]
Dold – Rider [Fuse Imprint]
Yant – Broken Strings [Neighbourhood]
Inigo Kennedy – Seasonal Debris One [Asymetric]
Marco Shuttle – MSP01 [Marco Shuttle Productions]
Valentino Mora – Diatom [NON Series]
VA – Part One [Primal State]
Kameliia – Arcanus [SK_eleven]
VA – Heimat II [Reclaim Your City]
Rosati – First Impression [Dolly]

Alben/Compilations:

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest – EVOLUTION [Axis]
Temudo – Shapeless [HAYES]
Echelon – Intact Code [Lazy Reflex Complex]

Punani

Punani (Foto: Paula Kothé)

Tracks/EPs:

Bangerfabrique – Top oder Kleid [Self-released]
Donna Savage – Big Mama [Wave Planet Records]
An Avrin – Rudestorm [Self-released]
Surusinghe – HooHooHoo [TraTraTrax]
Acidfinky – 111 [Twisting Knobs]
H.I.T. – Künstliche Intelligenz [SoulForce Records]
Bianca Oblivion & Onhell – Sinais (The Glitch Mob Remix) [Self-released]
Dea BBZ & grim104 – Eckzimmer [Self-released]
Stoerenfred – Pizzarand [Self-released]
OSSX – Dare Edit [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

Donna Savage – Parole Donna [Wave Planet Records]
HOPE – Navel [Haldern Pop Recordings]
ML Buch – Suntub [Self-released]

DJ ADHD

DJ ADHD (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Villager – Sculptor EP [Pretty Weird]
Banana Krew – Camberwell EP [Atlantic Jaxx]
Pangaea – Fuzzy Logic / Still Flowing Water [Hessle Audio]
Spirit Of Da Underground / Wodda – Way I Are / Womp Womp [Hardline]
Coffintexts – Suave [Club Romantico]
Pearson Sound – XLB [Hessle Audio]
JB3 – Forklift [Mute Records]
Peder Mannerfelt – The Benefits of Living in a Hole [VOAM]
Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning [Nerve Collect]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – CARGAA 3 [Warp Records]
Ayesha – Rhythm is Memory [Kindergarten Records]
VA – Tempa Allstars Vol. 5 [Tempa.]

Nikki Nair

Nikki Nair (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Helix – LDCB [Self-released]
Special Request – SR187 – PORTAL 1 [Self-released]
Ivy Lab – Mild Snake EP [Sneaker Social Club]
BASSBEAR!!! – Unlocked Vol. 3 [Self-released]
BastienGOAT – NODE [Self-released]
AceMo & DJ Swisha – Expert Level [Sonic Messengers]
Foodman – Uchigawa Tankentai [Hyperdub]
Farsight – Leche De Tigre [Rinse]
Sister Zo & Sam Binga – Cabbage Juice EP [Pineapple Records]
Sha Ru – They Are Textural [Monkeytown]

Alben/Compilations:

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke – L’Ecstasty [Self-released]
G3 – G [Little Corner]
Ayesha – Rhythm is Memory [Kindergarten Records]

Príncipe Discos

Príncipe Discos (Foto: Logo)

Tracks/EPs:

Lojii & Alexander Spit – The Rotation feat. Pink Siifu [Self-released]
João Pais Filipe – 23/16 (Burnt Friedman Remix) [Ondes HXCX]
Florian T M Zeisig – TG10 (feat. PVAS) [STROOM.tv]
Felix K – Sudbaism [Nullpunkt]
Dresvn – Atom In Hand 3 [Sued]
Chetch- Oasis EP [Better Together]
Grizzly Knuckles / The Jak – Caviar /Ensemble) / From Old Days Past [Dirty Blends]
Actress – Typewriter World (c8) [Ninja Tune]
Doxa Sinistra – Strange [Midnight Drive]
Cavalier – Don’t Touch [Athens Of The North]

Alben/Compilations:

funcionário – O Mensageiro de Nordsud [Self-released]
Alexandre Centeio – Panorama [Discrepant]
A Bad Diana – The Lights Are On But No-One’s Home [Optimo Music]

Edmondson

Edmonson (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Danny Ethics – Iterations [Civic Perc]
Trinity Various – Nuits Sonores [Floors Records]
Masayoshi Fujita & Jan Jelinek – Bird, Lake, Objects [Faitiche]
Caldera – 5th Cave Shuffle [Warning]
Intr0beatz – Madnolinio (Warren Xclnce Remix) [Moment Cinetique]
Angus Mills – Micro Q [Moonshoe Records]
Maya Jane Coles, George Levings & Alex Jones – Juxtaposes [N/A.3]
Real Lies – Dream On [Unreal Records]
Flexi Leifs – Helvíti Rómantískur [Self-released]
Kassian – San Junipero (Edmondson Remix) [Faux Poly]

Alben/Compilations:

Daniel Aged – You Are Protected By Silent Love [Chiron Sound Ltd]
Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann – Perform the Compositions of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann [Leaving Records]
LOG – LOG ET3RNAL [Experiences Ltd]

Hanna Baertig

Hanna Baertig (Foto: Lior Neumeister)

Tracks/EPs:

Fields of Mist – Harnessing Solar Wind [Ilian Tape]
Gallegos – Blue Mountain [Holding Hands]
Sunju Hargun – ٹرانس (SYO Remix) [Siamese Twins Records]
Polygonia – Ruyi Jingu Bang [Midgar]
Hojo – Rucka [Spe:c Records]
Jasmín – Going Nowhere [3024 Music]
ADIEL – Notturna [Danza Tribale]
Chlär – Competitive Influencing [Primal Instinct]
Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Phowa [Wajang]
Mia Koden – Hot Take [Self-Released]

Alben/Compilations:

Batu – Opal [Timedance]
Digitalis – The Early Years 1995 – 2000 [Self-released]
Otik – Cosmosis [3024]

