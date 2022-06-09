Duswunder

Duswunder (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Lithe & Nora – DRUM (Remixes) [Self-Release]

2. Kavari – Lost Cuts [Self-Release]

3. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]

4. Mars89 – Visions [Bedouin Records]

5. Kelan – Downtown [Bristol NormCore]

6. Digital Selves – Error Topography [Cherche Encore]

7. V/A – Flex003 [Early Reflex]

8. Small Car NRG – Road Legal [YCO]

9. BFTT – Ydont [TT]

10. FUMU – Enter The Anima – YOUTH

LPs:

1. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]

2. BFTT – Redefines [TT]

3. Kelan – Downtown [Bristol NormCore]

ELLES

ELLES (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. ELLES – Anthem [Naive]

2. V10l37 – 0r1n0c0 fl0w [Naivety]

3. FAFF – Course Poursuite [INDEX:Records]

4. Angel D’Lite – 7am feat. Ell Murphy [Planet Euphorique]

5. Skee Mask – Type Beat 6 [Ilian Tape]

6. A.G – Fireflower [Self-Release]

7. DJ Genderfluid- Flashing Visions [Wet Trax]

8. Blu Terra – Ooze (Sarah Farina Remix) [Céad]

9. Bambounou – Solar [Femme Culture]

10. Fear-E – Barn Burner [Posh End Music]

LPs:

1. Whatever The Weather – Whatever The Weather [Ghostly International]

2. Violet – Transparências [Quantica]

3. V/A – Egonlab Dynasty [Pinkman]

Jacopo Severitano

Jacopo Severitano (Foto: Anja Rohner)

1. GiGi FM – Magnetite Ep [Delsin]

2. Alfred Czital – Reality Check [Harmony]

3. Hysteria Temple Foundation – Ritual [Hysteria Temple Foundation]

4. Konsudd – Glimmer EP [Amenthia]

5. Tammo Hesselink – Borrowed Wheels EP [Rear View]

6. Priori – Relation to Light [Self-Released]

7. Coffintexts – Questionable Goods [Observe Participate]

8. Maara – Potion Activated EP [Isla]

9. Bunzinelli – La Foresta Segreta b/w The Five Tibetans [La Rama Dubs Lmtd]

10. Kelprr – Club Reconstructed Remixes [Control Freak]

LPs:

1. Mas Aya – Máscaras [Telephone Explosion]

2. Anthony Naples – Chameleon [ANS]

3. Leif – Loom Dream [AD93]

Lúcia Lu

Lúcia Lu (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Dj Hyperdrive – Aura Synthesis [Maison Close]

2. Yazzus – Vinyasa [Yazzus]

3. Taahliah – Bodies (ft. Luca Eck) [Self-Released]

4. Chippy Nonstop x Dj Genderfluid – Accelerate [Wet Trax]

5. Babynymph – Freaky (Fuck Your Dad) [Self-Released]

6. Dj heartstring – Dancing with Somebody [Self-Released]

7. Dj Gigola, Kevkoko, Perra Immunda – Beso de Angel [Live From Earth Klub]

8. Bored Lord – Request the Style [Self-Released]

9. Yazzus – Bounty Hunter [Yazzus]

10. Vtss – Why We Don’t Deserve Nice Things [Technicolour]

LPs:

1. Brutalismus 3000 – Eros Massacre [Brutalismus]

2. Badsista – Lucy 4d [Self-Released]

3. DJ Mell G x DJ Fuckoff – Juicy Class [Juicy Gang Records]

Maltin Worf

Maltin Worf (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Greazus – WTF [Defrostatica]

2. Jon1st & Shield – Distortion feat. Strategy [Self-Release]

3. Captivate – Perception [Modern Conveniences]

4. DJ Madd – Kong [Unchained]

5. Yunis – Acid [20/20]

6. Alllone – Its cold outside [Self-Release]

7. Mathis Ruffing – Somersault [None/such]

8. Ozai x Ms Roy – Gatekeeper [All Colours Music]

9. Philo – 160 Cuteness [Nice & Deadly]

10. A.Fruit – Can You Hear Us? [YUKU]

LPs:

1. Ricky Force – Doomed Planet LP [Repertoire]

2. Sam Binga & Fracture – Omura [Astrophonica]

3. Kabuki – The Crucible [Self-Release]

Sputnik One

Sputnik One (Foto: Presse)



EPs/Tracks:

1. Jeshi, Obonjayar – Protein [Because Music]

2. Keplrr – Esoteric Functions (Syz Refunction) [Control Freak]

3. Piezo – Unto [Wisdom Teeth]

4. Hassan Abou Alam – Kesibt Ft. SHBL-LBSH [Banoffee Pies Records]

5. Oli XL – Go Oli Go! [Warp Records]

6. Atrice – Hatara [Ilian Tape]

7. Blawan – No Rabbit No Life [XL]

8. Leikeli47 – Girl Blunt [Hardcover / RCA]

9. Huna & Joe Polar – Tengo [Cloudcore]

10. Tyson – Tuesday [LMP Recordings]

LPs:

1. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI [Columbia Records]

2. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry [Getting Out Our Dreams]

3. Tristan Arp – Sculpturegardening [Wisdom Teeth]

