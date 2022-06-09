Duswunder
EPs/Tracks:
1. Lithe & Nora – DRUM (Remixes) [Self-Release]
2. Kavari – Lost Cuts [Self-Release]
3. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]
4. Mars89 – Visions [Bedouin Records]
5. Kelan – Downtown [Bristol NormCore]
6. Digital Selves – Error Topography [Cherche Encore]
7. V/A – Flex003 [Early Reflex]
8. Small Car NRG – Road Legal [YCO]
9. BFTT – Ydont [TT]
10. FUMU – Enter The Anima – YOUTH
LPs:
1. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]
2. BFTT – Redefines [TT]
3. Kelan – Downtown [Bristol NormCore]
ELLES
EPs/Tracks:
1. ELLES – Anthem [Naive]
2. V10l37 – 0r1n0c0 fl0w [Naivety]
3. FAFF – Course Poursuite [INDEX:Records]
4. Angel D’Lite – 7am feat. Ell Murphy [Planet Euphorique]
5. Skee Mask – Type Beat 6 [Ilian Tape]
6. A.G – Fireflower [Self-Release]
7. DJ Genderfluid- Flashing Visions [Wet Trax]
8. Blu Terra – Ooze (Sarah Farina Remix) [Céad]
9. Bambounou – Solar [Femme Culture]
10. Fear-E – Barn Burner [Posh End Music]
LPs:
1. Whatever The Weather – Whatever The Weather [Ghostly International]
2. Violet – Transparências [Quantica]
3. V/A – Egonlab Dynasty [Pinkman]
Jacopo Severitano
1. GiGi FM – Magnetite Ep [Delsin]
2. Alfred Czital – Reality Check [Harmony]
3. Hysteria Temple Foundation – Ritual [Hysteria Temple Foundation]
4. Konsudd – Glimmer EP [Amenthia]
5. Tammo Hesselink – Borrowed Wheels EP [Rear View]
6. Priori – Relation to Light [Self-Released]
7. Coffintexts – Questionable Goods [Observe Participate]
8. Maara – Potion Activated EP [Isla]
9. Bunzinelli – La Foresta Segreta b/w The Five Tibetans [La Rama Dubs Lmtd]
10. Kelprr – Club Reconstructed Remixes [Control Freak]
LPs:
1. Mas Aya – Máscaras [Telephone Explosion]
2. Anthony Naples – Chameleon [ANS]
3. Leif – Loom Dream [AD93]
Lúcia Lu
EPs/Tracks:
1. Dj Hyperdrive – Aura Synthesis [Maison Close]
2. Yazzus – Vinyasa [Yazzus]
3. Taahliah – Bodies (ft. Luca Eck) [Self-Released]
4. Chippy Nonstop x Dj Genderfluid – Accelerate [Wet Trax]
5. Babynymph – Freaky (Fuck Your Dad) [Self-Released]
6. Dj heartstring – Dancing with Somebody [Self-Released]
7. Dj Gigola, Kevkoko, Perra Immunda – Beso de Angel [Live From Earth Klub]
8. Bored Lord – Request the Style [Self-Released]
9. Yazzus – Bounty Hunter [Yazzus]
10. Vtss – Why We Don’t Deserve Nice Things [Technicolour]
LPs:
1. Brutalismus 3000 – Eros Massacre [Brutalismus]
2. Badsista – Lucy 4d [Self-Released]
3. DJ Mell G x DJ Fuckoff – Juicy Class [Juicy Gang Records]
Maltin Worf
EPs/Tracks:
1. Greazus – WTF [Defrostatica]
2. Jon1st & Shield – Distortion feat. Strategy [Self-Release]
3. Captivate – Perception [Modern Conveniences]
4. DJ Madd – Kong [Unchained]
5. Yunis – Acid [20/20]
6. Alllone – Its cold outside [Self-Release]
7. Mathis Ruffing – Somersault [None/such]
8. Ozai x Ms Roy – Gatekeeper [All Colours Music]
9. Philo – 160 Cuteness [Nice & Deadly]
10. A.Fruit – Can You Hear Us? [YUKU]
LPs:
1. Ricky Force – Doomed Planet LP [Repertoire]
2. Sam Binga & Fracture – Omura [Astrophonica]
3. Kabuki – The Crucible [Self-Release]
Sputnik One
EPs/Tracks:
1. Jeshi, Obonjayar – Protein [Because Music]
2. Keplrr – Esoteric Functions (Syz Refunction) [Control Freak]
3. Piezo – Unto [Wisdom Teeth]
4. Hassan Abou Alam – Kesibt Ft. SHBL-LBSH [Banoffee Pies Records]
5. Oli XL – Go Oli Go! [Warp Records]
6. Atrice – Hatara [Ilian Tape]
7. Blawan – No Rabbit No Life [XL]
8. Leikeli47 – Girl Blunt [Hardcover / RCA]
9. Huna & Joe Polar – Tengo [Cloudcore]
10. Tyson – Tuesday [LMP Recordings]
LPs:
1. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI [Columbia Records]
2. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry [Getting Out Our Dreams]
3. Tristan Arp – Sculpturegardening [Wisdom Teeth]