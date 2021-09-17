Photo: Press (Stephanie Sykes)

Stephanie Sykes likes her techno fast, but unlike many other DJs, that doesn’t mean that neglects the dynamics and subtle micro-stories that are so vital to a good DJ set. Much like her rare releases, her mixes are marked by an incredible attention to the details that make techno feel most vibrant. This is, of course, also true for her mix for our Groove podcast – a journey to be enjoyed to the fullest.

First off, how have you been doing these past year and a half?

It was good to take a break and to have a rest but I missed my freedom and doing what I love, which is travelling and playing shows.

You have played a slew of sets in recent times, amongst them also indoor events at for example fabric. How has the experience been so far?

It’s been really amazing to get back to work, I’m a creature of habit so the routine I really benefit from. It keeps me feeling fit and healthy! Actually fabric was the first gig I played inside of a club since February/March 2020, so 18 months. It feels as though I have just woken up from a bad dream about not being in the environment I love for that long. To tell you the truth, it’s always been a goal of mine to play at fabric and I’m glad that the debut happened when it did because for me it was such a memorable moment. To go through a pandemic and finally come out through the other side of it, playing inside of that room, on that sound system, with that crowd and that energy, the place was simply on fire. I definitely felt more motivated after that experience. I have a lot of great memories there, playing meant something to me.

Many DJ’s have gone on record to say that their style has changed throughout the pandemic. Have you made a similar experience?

I wouldn’t say that my style has changed, maybe it’s evolved a little more. I’m still playing stuff that I have always liked and felt. I am being inspired by a few new comers on the scene as well as artists that have I have always been supporting for years. During the lockdown I wasn’t listening to dance music, I was listening to more eclectic stuff that I could potter around to at home and have on in the background.

What was the idea behind your mix for our Groove podcast?

I really wanted to keep my focus on the dancefloor, keep it groovey, something a bit trippy, but most importantly I want people to feel good and to feel that they can enjoy the journey!

As a producer, you first debuted on Dasha Rush’s Fullpanda label and also represented the label at a HÖR showcase. What’s your relationship with Dasha and her label like?

We have been friends for years, I think we first met in 2012 when I was living in Manchester studying music. She’s been a great support to me and believes in me, I hope to release again on Fullpanda one day!

Your last release was a track on the ISSXI.I-X compilation in October 2020 called “Mjøsa,” apparently named after a lake in Norway. What exactly inspired the track and how did it come about that you contributed to the compilation?

Maybe I was dreaming about going back to Norway and seeing my family or something… I’ve spent many summers travelling around Norway when I was younger. I was invited to join this compilation by my Mike, and I’m glad that I participated as it was a really fun process!

Last but not least: What are your plans for the future?

My plans for the future is to carry on working on myself, my music, my relationships and life in general. I have a few personal goals I would like to achieve musically, so that’s all I can say for the time being. I like to keep things close to my chest!

Stream: Stephanie Sykes – Groove Podcast 310

01. Ignez – Spirit

02. Linear System – Minimun Shelf

03. TWR72 – Snail

04. Cassulle – Crasso(s) I

05. Dimi Angélis – Manic

06. Jonas Kopp – They Live

07. Gotshell – Cluster ( Setaoc Mass remix)

08. Adam Beyer – Lost & Found B2

09. CRAVO – Jaca

10. Vil & CRAVO – Caxias

11. Enkō – Kawa

12. Slone – Encore Une Fois (Vil Remix)

13. Remco Beekwilder – Tegengeluid

14. Jonas Kopp – Omega Man

15. Sebastian Kramer – Arts

16. no.name – Theia

17. Takaaki Itoh – Keys

18. A. Paul Michaelangelo – Blotha

19. Hexagon – Shimmer