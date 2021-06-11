Alpha Tracks

Alpha Tracks (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Omformer – SINE04 (Sinensis)
  2. Agent Orange – More Love EP (Blue Hour)
  3. Malasod – Tomorrow Has Been Canceled (MIRROR ZONE)
  4. Japanese Telecom – Japanese Telecom EP (Clone Aqualung Series)
  5. V/A – BunkerBauer 003 (Bunker Bauer)
  6. Doggy – Psyche (Mint Condition)
  7. Donato Dozzy – One Instrument Sessions 05
  8. Oprofessor – Dimension Expander (Project 90)
  9. Kenny Larkin – Azimuth Expanded Edition (Art of Dance)
  10. Planetary Assault Systems – Say It Loud (Token)

LPs:

  1. V/A – Beyond the Threshold (V.A.L.I.S.)
  2. Alessandro Cortini – Scuro Chiaro (Mute)
  3. V/A – Amniote x Ute (UTE Rec.)

Franz Scala

Franz Scala (Foto: Zeyd Ayoob)

EPs:

  1. Armonics – Nuovi Orizzonti Reworks (Slow Motion)
  2. Simon Bennet – I Wanna Tokyo`u (Giorgio Records)
  3. Johannes Albert – Giovanni Frizzante (Frank Music)
  4. Franz Scala/Hysteric/Beatfoot/DJ Dollpin/Cherrystones – DB12 (Duca Bianco)
  5. Mind Fair – That Thing (Rogue Cat Resounds)
  6. Talking Drums – Under The Sky (Talking Drums)
  7. Dorothy’s Fortress – Lucha Libre (Southern Fried Records)
  8. Ton Globiter – Kaunas Is The New London (Wrong Era)
  9. Volantis/Nicodemo – Spaziotempo (Alzaya)
  10. Daniel Monaco & Sauvage World – Paninari on Acid (Roam)

LPs:

  1. Curses Presents: NEXTWAVEACIDPUNX (Eskimo Recordings)
  2. Leitstrahl – Chromium Dioxide (Bordello A Parigi)
  3. Nico Mecca – Floppy Computer (Periodica)

Marcel Dettmann

Marcel Dettmann (Foto: Sven Marquardt)

EPs:

  1. Marcel Dettmann – Eruq (Anthony Shake Shakir Remix) (Bad Manners)
  2. Exterminador – Bad Manners (Bad Manners)
  3. Ratsnake alias Gesloten Cirkel – Heard It Before (Place No Blame)
  4. Planetary Assault Systems – Bang Wap (Token)
  5. Tamburi Neri – Urlo EP (Danza Tribale)
  6. Strand – Tensioner (Harbonder)
  7. Staffan Linzatti – Not Alone (Modularz)
  8. Regis – A Hollow Moment (Downwards)
  9. Head Front Panel – Spatial (Bordello A Parigi)
  10. Jacob Stoy – Bordstein (Uncanny Valley)

re:ni

re:ni (Foto: Kasia Zacharko)

EPs:

  1. KG – Koko Feat. Mr Silva (Black Acre)
  2. Beneath – On Tilt (Hemlock)
  3. Calibre – Say Enough (with DRS) (Signature)
  4. LOW END ACTIVIST – GET DARK FT SIKKA RYMES (john t gast remix) (Low End Activism)
  5. Bambii – Truck Riddim Feat. Beam (self-released)
  6. La Fe – 77 (xpq?)
  7. La Diabla & Rastronaut – Auto de Fé (self-released)
  8. MVW, Shanique Marie, Lex Luger – Survey Says (MVW Productions)
  9. Don Zilla – Tension (HAKUNA KULALA)
  10. eobseubnida – kkububun2 (Comic Sans)

LPs:

  1. VA – Club Hexagon Vol 3 ([re]sources)
  2. HitmakerChinx – FLEX BLVD II (FDM)
  3. Ragazza XXI – La Flor de Jimulco (Promesses)

VIIKATORY

VIIKATORY (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. LUZ1E – DREAMSCAPE (Source Material)
  2. Privacy – The Flo (Klasse Wrecks)
  3. Drexciya ‎- Wavejumper (Clone Aqualung Series)
  4. Client_03 – Love And Or Hate Trigger (Astrophonica)
  5. Vincent Floyd ‎- I Dream You (Dance Mania)
  6. Claro Intelecto ‎- Peace Of Mind (Ai Records)
  7. Furious Frank Feat. Ivy Barkakati ‎- Ahora Sí (Butter Sessions)
  8. Jensen Interceptor – EM Damage (Who’s Susan)
  9. Arpanet ‎– Illuminated Displays (Record Makers)
  10. Elecktroids – Perpetual motion (Warp Records)

LPs:

  1. Arpanet ‎- Wireless Internet (Record Makers; Source)
  2. Elecktroids ‎- Elektroworld (Warp Records)
  3. Drexciya ‎- Harnessed The Storm (Tresor)

Fat Fenders

Fat Fenders Recordstore Dresden (Foto: Fat Fenders)

EPs:

  1. Credit 00 – Protest Love Songs (Pinkman Records)
  2. Nuron & Fugue – Likemind 06 (Likemind)
  3. Massimiliano Pagliara – Connection Lost Part 3 (Uncanny Valley)
  4. Sir Hiss – Wot EP (No More Mailouts)
  5. Lady Blackbird – Collage (Calibre Remixes) (Signature)
  6. V.A. – Primavera (Spazio Disponibile)
  7. Katatonic Silentio – Tabula Rasa (Ilian Tape)
  8. Lord Of The Isles – Geoglyph EP (Dusk Delay)
  9. The Duke Ya Love to Hate – Cloud Nine / Make It Ruff (Cold Diggin)
  10. Tokyo Prose – Gossamer EP (Footnotes)

LPs:

  1. Andy Stott – Never The Right Time (Modern Love)
  2. Adrian Younge – American Negro (Jazz Is Dead)
  3. Artefakt – Days Bygone (Delsin Interstellar)
