Alpha Tracks
EPs:
- Omformer – SINE04 (Sinensis)
- Agent Orange – More Love EP (Blue Hour)
- Malasod – Tomorrow Has Been Canceled (MIRROR ZONE)
- Japanese Telecom – Japanese Telecom EP (Clone Aqualung Series)
- V/A – BunkerBauer 003 (Bunker Bauer)
- Doggy – Psyche (Mint Condition)
- Donato Dozzy – One Instrument Sessions 05
- Oprofessor – Dimension Expander (Project 90)
- Kenny Larkin – Azimuth Expanded Edition (Art of Dance)
- Planetary Assault Systems – Say It Loud (Token)
LPs:
- V/A – Beyond the Threshold (V.A.L.I.S.)
- Alessandro Cortini – Scuro Chiaro (Mute)
- V/A – Amniote x Ute (UTE Rec.)
Franz Scala
EPs:
- Armonics – Nuovi Orizzonti Reworks (Slow Motion)
- Simon Bennet – I Wanna Tokyo`u (Giorgio Records)
- Johannes Albert – Giovanni Frizzante (Frank Music)
- Franz Scala/Hysteric/Beatfoot/DJ Dollpin/Cherrystones – DB12 (Duca Bianco)
- Mind Fair – That Thing (Rogue Cat Resounds)
- Talking Drums – Under The Sky (Talking Drums)
- Dorothy’s Fortress – Lucha Libre (Southern Fried Records)
- Ton Globiter – Kaunas Is The New London (Wrong Era)
- Volantis/Nicodemo – Spaziotempo (Alzaya)
- Daniel Monaco & Sauvage World – Paninari on Acid (Roam)
LPs:
- Curses Presents: NEXTWAVEACIDPUNX (Eskimo Recordings)
- Leitstrahl – Chromium Dioxide (Bordello A Parigi)
- Nico Mecca – Floppy Computer (Periodica)
Marcel Dettmann
EPs:
- Marcel Dettmann – Eruq (Anthony Shake Shakir Remix) (Bad Manners)
- Exterminador – Bad Manners (Bad Manners)
- Ratsnake alias Gesloten Cirkel – Heard It Before (Place No Blame)
- Planetary Assault Systems – Bang Wap (Token)
- Tamburi Neri – Urlo EP (Danza Tribale)
- Strand – Tensioner (Harbonder)
- Staffan Linzatti – Not Alone (Modularz)
- Regis – A Hollow Moment (Downwards)
- Head Front Panel – Spatial (Bordello A Parigi)
- Jacob Stoy – Bordstein (Uncanny Valley)
re:ni
EPs:
- KG – Koko Feat. Mr Silva (Black Acre)
- Beneath – On Tilt (Hemlock)
- Calibre – Say Enough (with DRS) (Signature)
- LOW END ACTIVIST – GET DARK FT SIKKA RYMES (john t gast remix) (Low End Activism)
- Bambii – Truck Riddim Feat. Beam (self-released)
- La Fe – 77 (xpq?)
- La Diabla & Rastronaut – Auto de Fé (self-released)
- MVW, Shanique Marie, Lex Luger – Survey Says (MVW Productions)
- Don Zilla – Tension (HAKUNA KULALA)
- eobseubnida – kkububun2 (Comic Sans)
LPs:
- VA – Club Hexagon Vol 3 ([re]sources)
- HitmakerChinx – FLEX BLVD II (FDM)
- Ragazza XXI – La Flor de Jimulco (Promesses)
VIIKATORY
EPs:
- LUZ1E – DREAMSCAPE (Source Material)
- Privacy – The Flo (Klasse Wrecks)
- Drexciya - Wavejumper (Clone Aqualung Series)
- Client_03 – Love And Or Hate Trigger (Astrophonica)
- Vincent Floyd - I Dream You (Dance Mania)
- Claro Intelecto - Peace Of Mind (Ai Records)
- Furious Frank Feat. Ivy Barkakati - Ahora Sí (Butter Sessions)
- Jensen Interceptor – EM Damage (Who’s Susan)
- Arpanet – Illuminated Displays (Record Makers)
- Elecktroids – Perpetual motion (Warp Records)
LPs:
- Arpanet - Wireless Internet (Record Makers; Source)
- Elecktroids - Elektroworld (Warp Records)
- Drexciya - Harnessed The Storm (Tresor)
Fat Fenders
EPs:
- Credit 00 – Protest Love Songs (Pinkman Records)
- Nuron & Fugue – Likemind 06 (Likemind)
- Massimiliano Pagliara – Connection Lost Part 3 (Uncanny Valley)
- Sir Hiss – Wot EP (No More Mailouts)
- Lady Blackbird – Collage (Calibre Remixes) (Signature)
- V.A. – Primavera (Spazio Disponibile)
- Katatonic Silentio – Tabula Rasa (Ilian Tape)
- Lord Of The Isles – Geoglyph EP (Dusk Delay)
- The Duke Ya Love to Hate – Cloud Nine / Make It Ruff (Cold Diggin)
- Tokyo Prose – Gossamer EP (Footnotes)
LPs:
- Andy Stott – Never The Right Time (Modern Love)
- Adrian Younge – American Negro (Jazz Is Dead)
- Artefakt – Days Bygone (Delsin Interstellar)