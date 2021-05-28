Alien Rain

Alien Rain (Foto: Riccardo Malberti)

EPs:

  1. SPC ECO – One In A Million (BOFC Music)
  2. Nein Niemals –  Belfast Afternoon (Unusual Systems)
  3. Porchcrawler – The Bailiff (Fly By Night Records)
  4. Filmmaker – Latex (ohne)
  5. Hioll – Those Who Look From Afar (ohne)
  6. Serge Geyzel – Safe Way To The Abyss (Zodiak commune)
  7. Low Entropy – Sadstep (Teknoland Production)
  8. Tripped – Trousers Snakes (Madback)
  9. Sharplines – No Will to Break (persephonic sirens)
  10. Procell – Acid Mindset (Zodiak Commune)

Daniela La Luz

Daniela La Luz (Foto: Sebastian Pielles)

EPs:

  1. Lord Of The Isles – Geoglyph (Dusk Delay)
  2. Facta – Blush (Wisdom Teeth)
  3. Placid Angles – Touch The Earth (FIGURE)
  4. HRZL – Furies (Self-released)
  5. Jacob Stoy – Das Unendliche Konstrukt (Uncanny Valley)
  6. Uncanny Valley – All Colors Are Beautiful (Uncanny Valley)
  7. Pouch Envy – VIP Club Edits
  8. Kareem El Morr – Wasteland Breaks (Molten Moods)
  9. Iglew – Light Armour (Wisdom Teeth)
  10. Danilo Plessow – MCDE (Fabric)

LPs:

  1. Hoshina Anniversary – Jomon (ESP Institute)
  2. Dimension Of Being Human – Coping Mechanisms (Electronic Meditation)
  3. Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)

Lolsnake

Lolsnake (Foto: Nadia Khashan)

EPs:

  1. Voin Oruwu – Identify (Standard Deviation)
  2. Vixen – Rat King (Sonic Resistance) 
  3. Lyn – Calcium thirst  (Self-released) 
  4. DINA – Only Me (Al Gharib) 
  5. Parietal Eye & Cantil – Final Destination (Self-released) 
  6. Julien Andreas – Back to Business 
  7. DJ Mantis – I’m In Love (Self-released) 
  8. Lauer – Make It Stay Feat. Dena (Permanent Vacation) 
  9. DJ Salazar – Thy Will (Puppy) 
  10. DJ Disrespect – Pressure Acid Mix (Voight-Kampff) 

LPs:

  1. CV Vision – Tropical (South of North) 
  2. Nasty King Kurl – Automatic (777 Recordings) 
  3. Club Chai Vol. 2 – Various Artists (Club Chai) 

Tred

Tred (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Triple H – Related (The Final Experiment X11)
  2. Schwefelgelb – Wie Viel Haut (Randomer Remix) (n-PLEX)
  3. Salome – Fatal Glow EP (Lobster Theremin)
  4. Tred – Realities & Fictions EP (1Ø PILLS MATE)
  5. LSDXOXO – Baby (XL Records)
  6. jpeg.love – Nut Right Bu OK (International Chrome)
  7. Exos – Do Not Sleep (DJ Rush Remix) (Planet X)
  8. Sidewinder – Can You Float (Amniote Editions x UTE)
  9. Tred – Anthem For The Broken Spirit (Al Gharib)
  10. K-65 – In My Mind (Seagrave)

LPs:

  1. Debasser – The Invitations Are Real, The Party Is Not (WIDE Records)
  2. Nils Frahm – Graz (Erased Tapes)
  3. Afrodeutsche – Break Before Make (SKAM Records)

u.r.trax

u.r.trax (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. In Aeternam Vale feat Anneq – Non Existant (XX LAB)
  2. City Dance Corporation – Elsewhere (Self-Released)
  3. Shadowax – What about me (TRIP)
  4. Rayme – Timewarp (Hot Steel 2)
  5. VEL – 3Trees Dot Com (Neurom Records)
  6. Axefield – Soothe The Hyperactive Mind (Intercept)
  7. Roza Terenzi – Stylish Tantrum (Step Ball Chain)
  8. Kai Van Dogen – Lost Count (Self-Released)
  9. Sassy009 – Ghost Town (Luft Recordings)
  10. Diazepin – Écrase Mes Mains (Feat. Pierre Le Disque Jockey) (KTK Records)

LPs:

  1. Esther – Pantome (POLAAR) 
  2. u.r.trax – Moral Krisis [KAOSURTRAX01]
  3. Noporn – Noporn (La Cocina)

Overdrive Recordstore

Overdrive Recordstore Mainz (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Jay Lumen – Returning (Drumcode)
  2. Joyhauser – Pigment (Terminal M)
  3. Anfisa Letyago – Nisida (NSDA)
  4. Amadeezy – Eastside G-Ride (International Chrome)
  5. Dubfire / Flug – Rubber (DCLTD)
  6. Drunken Kong – Dark Moon (Term)
  7. Onyvaa – Lost Angeles (KNTXT)
  8. Extrawelt – Automatik Akrobatik (Watergade)
  9. Sascha Dive – I Came To Jack (My Little Dog)
  10. Andy Düx – Schmerz Remix (Overdrive)

LPs:

  1. Robert Hood  – Mirror Man (Rekids)
  2. SHDW & Obscure Shape – Versionen 008 (From Another Mind)
  3. Joton – Hikikomori (New Rhythmic)

