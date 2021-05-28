Alien Rain
EPs:
- SPC ECO – One In A Million (BOFC Music)
- Nein Niemals – Belfast Afternoon (Unusual Systems)
- Porchcrawler – The Bailiff (Fly By Night Records)
- Filmmaker – Latex (ohne)
- Hioll – Those Who Look From Afar (ohne)
- Serge Geyzel – Safe Way To The Abyss (Zodiak commune)
- Low Entropy – Sadstep (Teknoland Production)
- Tripped – Trousers Snakes (Madback)
- Sharplines – No Will to Break (persephonic sirens)
- Procell – Acid Mindset (Zodiak Commune)
Daniela La Luz
EPs:
- Lord Of The Isles – Geoglyph (Dusk Delay)
- Facta – Blush (Wisdom Teeth)
- Placid Angles – Touch The Earth (FIGURE)
- HRZL – Furies (Self-released)
- Jacob Stoy – Das Unendliche Konstrukt (Uncanny Valley)
- Uncanny Valley – All Colors Are Beautiful (Uncanny Valley)
- Pouch Envy – VIP Club Edits
- Kareem El Morr – Wasteland Breaks (Molten Moods)
- Iglew – Light Armour (Wisdom Teeth)
- Danilo Plessow – MCDE (Fabric)
LPs:
- Hoshina Anniversary – Jomon (ESP Institute)
- Dimension Of Being Human – Coping Mechanisms (Electronic Meditation)
- Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)
Lolsnake
EPs:
- Voin Oruwu – Identify (Standard Deviation)
- Vixen – Rat King (Sonic Resistance)
- Lyn – Calcium thirst (Self-released)
- DINA – Only Me (Al Gharib)
- Parietal Eye & Cantil – Final Destination (Self-released)
- Julien Andreas – Back to Business
- DJ Mantis – I’m In Love (Self-released)
- Lauer – Make It Stay Feat. Dena (Permanent Vacation)
- DJ Salazar – Thy Will (Puppy)
- DJ Disrespect – Pressure Acid Mix (Voight-Kampff)
LPs:
- CV Vision – Tropical (South of North)
- Nasty King Kurl – Automatic (777 Recordings)
- Club Chai Vol. 2 – Various Artists (Club Chai)
Tred
EPs:
- Triple H – Related (The Final Experiment X11)
- Schwefelgelb – Wie Viel Haut (Randomer Remix) (n-PLEX)
- Salome – Fatal Glow EP (Lobster Theremin)
- Tred – Realities & Fictions EP (1Ø PILLS MATE)
- LSDXOXO – Baby (XL Records)
- jpeg.love – Nut Right Bu OK (International Chrome)
- Exos – Do Not Sleep (DJ Rush Remix) (Planet X)
- Sidewinder – Can You Float (Amniote Editions x UTE)
- Tred – Anthem For The Broken Spirit (Al Gharib)
- K-65 – In My Mind (Seagrave)
LPs:
- Debasser – The Invitations Are Real, The Party Is Not (WIDE Records)
- Nils Frahm – Graz (Erased Tapes)
- Afrodeutsche – Break Before Make (SKAM Records)
u.r.trax
EPs:
- In Aeternam Vale feat Anneq – Non Existant (XX LAB)
- City Dance Corporation – Elsewhere (Self-Released)
- Shadowax – What about me (TRIP)
- Rayme – Timewarp (Hot Steel 2)
- VEL – 3Trees Dot Com (Neurom Records)
- Axefield – Soothe The Hyperactive Mind (Intercept)
- Roza Terenzi – Stylish Tantrum (Step Ball Chain)
- Kai Van Dogen – Lost Count (Self-Released)
- Sassy009 – Ghost Town (Luft Recordings)
- Diazepin – Écrase Mes Mains (Feat. Pierre Le Disque Jockey) (KTK Records)
LPs:
- Esther – Pantome (POLAAR)
- u.r.trax – Moral Krisis [KAOSURTRAX01]
- Noporn – Noporn (La Cocina)
Overdrive Recordstore
EPs:
- Jay Lumen – Returning (Drumcode)
- Joyhauser – Pigment (Terminal M)
- Anfisa Letyago – Nisida (NSDA)
- Amadeezy – Eastside G-Ride (International Chrome)
- Dubfire / Flug – Rubber (DCLTD)
- Drunken Kong – Dark Moon (Term)
- Onyvaa – Lost Angeles (KNTXT)
- Extrawelt – Automatik Akrobatik (Watergade)
- Sascha Dive – I Came To Jack (My Little Dog)
- Andy Düx – Schmerz Remix (Overdrive)
LPs:
- Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)
- SHDW & Obscure Shape – Versionen 008 (From Another Mind)
- Joton – Hikikomori (New Rhythmic)