Answer Code Request
EPs:
- Marco Bruno – Bookmarks Of Consciousness (Evighet)
- Maguar – See You Again
- Wedge – Dread West (Fox & Hound Recordings)
- Yosh – On Your Own (Shall Not Fade)
- Regent – Anti Depress (Planet Rhythm)
- ASC – Voyager (Veil)
- Monovsn – Fire Hazard (OECUS)
- VHS – Utopia (HAYES)
- Calibre – Man Got Sandwich (Signature Records)
- Shlømo – Mouais (DJ Sodeyama Remix) (TAAPION)
Laksa
EPs:
- Kouslin – Full Circle Riddim (Club Yeke)
- Beneath – A Shrill Manner (Hemlock Recordings)
- Ehua – Xantho (Nervous Horizon)
- Logan – Don Dada (Self-Released)
- SIM – Stock Pile (Nervous Horizon)
- Guber – Praesent At Odio (Bad Winners Records)
- Scratchclart & KG – Baga DMs (Hyperdub)
- Mr Mitch feat Manga St Hilare – Lazy (Gobstopper Records)
- Azu Tiwaline – Izen Zaren (Laksa Remix) (IOT Records)
LPs:
- Ghetts – Conflict Of Interest (Ghetts Limited)
- Liv.e – Couldn’t Wait To Tell You (Self-Released)
- Various Artists – Wish You Were Avon (Avon Terror Corps)
LUCINEE
EPs:
- BXTR – Mechanized Behaviour (Life In Patterns)
- Namesis, Corvad – Blade Runner (Soma Records)
- OT2 – O2matic (UTE)
- Penera – Shadowline (POTOP)
- MRD – Waiting 4 Her To Come Home (6am) (ARTS)
- Lifka – Interzone (MITSU2000)
- Zebar & Zimo – Wish Granter (Ismus)
- TMPLT – Tho Ara (TMPLT Records)
- Remco Beekwilder ft. Nur Jaber – Flower Warfare (Parallx Remix) (Emerald)
- OCD – Oasis And Drugs (Lucinee Remix) (Voices From Beyond)
LPs:
- Julian Muller – Playing With The Devil (Lobster Theremin)
- Clouds – The Parallel (The Parallel)
- Fractions – Violent Eyes (Fleisch)
Resom
EPs:
- Gavsborg – Domestic Audio Workstation (Equiknoxx Music)
- Don Williams – Blithe Spirit (Childhood)
- PAS1 – Labyrinth (More Cowbell)
- Christoph De Babalon – Evident Ware (Pt.01) (Sneaker Social Club)
- Henry Greenleaf – Taking First (Par Avion)
- James Bangura – E-FAX009 (Art-E-Fax)
- Various Artists – Evident Ware (Pt.02) (Sneaker Social Club)
- Al Wootton – Maenads EP (TRULE)
- 3STRANGE – Cyclone Jazz (Soft Computing)
LPs:
- Mareena & JakoJako – Atlas der Gedanken (Muzan Editions)
- Kitchen Cynics – Beads Upon An Abacus (The Trilogy Tapes)
- Agonis – Neutropia (Amenthia Recordings)
Spencer Parker
EPs:
- RSvSP – Boy (unreleased)
- ItaloJohnson – 14A1 (ItaloJohnson)
- Disruptive Pattern Material – Necessary (Terrence Parker Remix)
- Mode 1 – Escape Reality (Power House) (E-Missions)
- False Witness – Third Space (Silent Servant Remix) (E-Missions)
- Biemsix – Chemistry (Ryan Elliott Remix) (HE.SHE.THEY)
- Spencer Parker – Dream The Future
- Spencer Parker – Theme (Rekids)
- Kolegos – Dunda Ratai (Spencer Parker Works Harder Remix) (Vicious)
- Louisahhh – Love Is A Punk (Spencer Parker Works Harder Remix) (HE.SHE.THEY.)
LPs:
- Various Artists – Flashdance
- Rihanna – Anti (Westbury Road Entertainment)
- Spencer Parker – DANCE MUSIC (Work Them Records)
Serendeepity
EPs:
- Tadi feat. Djkr – Seven Diamond Lines (Offen Music)
- Katatonic Silentio – Prisoner Of The Self Remixed (Bristol NormCore)
- Ital Oscillazioni – Dramma Giocoso / Vaudeville (Epoché d’autore)
- Cabaret Voltaire – Shadow of Funk (Mute Records)
- Commodo – Procession (Deep Medi Musik)
- Danger Boys – Danger Zone (Periodica Records)
- Lagos – Ritualistics EP (Ogoun Records)
- Amandra – 035 (AD 93)
- AADJA – Thought Dealer (TRIP)
LPs:
- Lutto Lento – Legendo (Haunter Records)
- Louis Crelier – Rester Partir (Caldeira)
- Reymour – Leviosa (Knekelhuis)