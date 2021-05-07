Answer Code Request

Answer Code Request (Foto: Sven Marquardt)

EPs:

  1. Marco Bruno – Bookmarks Of Consciousness (Evighet)
  2. Maguar – See You Again
  3. Wedge – Dread West (Fox & Hound Recordings)
  4. Yosh – On Your Own (Shall Not Fade)
  5. Regent – Anti Depress (Planet Rhythm)
  6. ASC – Voyager (Veil)
  7. Monovsn – Fire Hazard (OECUS)
  8. VHS – Utopia (HAYES)
  9. Calibre – Man Got Sandwich (Signature Records)
  10. Shlømo – Mouais (DJ Sodeyama Remix) (TAAPION)

Laksa

Laksa (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Kouslin – Full Circle Riddim (Club Yeke)
  2. Beneath – A Shrill Manner (Hemlock Recordings)
  3. Ehua – Xantho (Nervous Horizon)
  4. Logan – Don Dada (Self-Released)
  5. SIM – Stock Pile (Nervous Horizon)
  6. Guber – Praesent At Odio (Bad Winners Records)
  7. Scratchclart & KG – Baga DMs (Hyperdub)
  8. Mr Mitch feat Manga St Hilare – Lazy (Gobstopper Records)
  9. Azu Tiwaline – Izen Zaren (Laksa Remix) (IOT Records)

LPs:

  1. Ghetts – Conflict Of Interest (Ghetts Limited)
  2. Liv.e – Couldn’t Wait To Tell You (Self-Released)
  3. Various Artists – Wish You Were Avon (Avon Terror Corps)

LUCINEE

LUCINEE (Foto: Boris Las-Opolski)

EPs:

  1. BXTR – Mechanized Behaviour (Life In Patterns)
  2. Namesis, Corvad – Blade Runner (Soma Records)
  3. OT2 – O2matic (UTE)
  4. Penera – Shadowline (POTOP)
  5. MRD – Waiting 4 Her To Come Home (6am) (ARTS)
  6. Lifka – Interzone (MITSU2000)
  7. Zebar & Zimo – Wish Granter (Ismus)
  8. TMPLT – Tho Ara (TMPLT Records)
  9. Remco Beekwilder ft. Nur Jaber – Flower Warfare (Parallx Remix) (Emerald)
  10. OCD – Oasis And Drugs (Lucinee Remix) (Voices From Beyond)

LPs:

  1. Julian Muller – Playing With The Devil (Lobster Theremin)
  2. Clouds – The Parallel (The Parallel)
  3. Fractions – Violent Eyes (Fleisch)

Resom

Resom (Foto: Camille Blake)

EPs:

  1. Gavsborg – Domestic Audio Workstation (Equiknoxx Music)
  2. Don Williams – Blithe Spirit (Childhood)
  3. PAS1 – Labyrinth (More Cowbell)
  4. Christoph De Babalon – Evident Ware (Pt.01) (Sneaker Social Club)
  5. Henry Greenleaf – Taking First (Par Avion)
  6. James Bangura – E-FAX009 (Art-E-Fax)
  7. Various Artists – Evident Ware (Pt.02) (Sneaker Social Club)
  8. Al Wootton – Maenads EP (TRULE)
  9. 3STRANGE – Cyclone Jazz (Soft Computing)

LPs:

  1. Mareena & JakoJako – Atlas der Gedanken (Muzan Editions)
  2. Kitchen Cynics – Beads Upon An Abacus (The Trilogy Tapes)
  3. Agonis – Neutropia (Amenthia Recordings)

Spencer Parker

Spencer Parker (Foto: Yonathan Baraki)

EPs:

  1. RSvSP – Boy (unreleased)
  2. ItaloJohnson – 14A1 (ItaloJohnson)
  3. Disruptive Pattern Material – Necessary (Terrence Parker Remix)
  4. Mode 1 – Escape Reality (Power House) (E-Missions)
  5. False Witness – Third Space (Silent Servant Remix) (E-Missions)
  6. Biemsix – Chemistry (Ryan Elliott Remix) (HE.SHE.THEY)
  7. Spencer Parker – Dream The Future
  8. Spencer Parker – Theme (Rekids)
  9. Kolegos – Dunda Ratai (Spencer Parker Works Harder Remix) (Vicious)
  10. Louisahhh – Love Is A Punk (Spencer Parker Works Harder Remix) (HE.SHE.THEY.)

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – Flashdance
  2. Rihanna – Anti (Westbury Road Entertainment)
  3. Spencer Parker – DANCE MUSIC (Work Them Records)

Serendeepity

Serendeepity (Foto: Serendeepity)

EPs:

  1. Tadi feat. Djkr – Seven Diamond Lines (Offen Music)
  2. Katatonic Silentio – Prisoner Of The Self Remixed (Bristol NormCore)
  3. Ital Oscillazioni – Dramma Giocoso / Vaudeville (Epoché d’autore)
  4. Cabaret Voltaire – Shadow of Funk (Mute Records)
  5. Commodo – Procession (Deep Medi Musik)
  6. Danger Boys – Danger Zone (Periodica Records)
  7. Lagos – Ritualistics EP (Ogoun Records)
  8. Amandra – 035 (AD 93)
  9. AADJA – Thought Dealer (TRIP)

LPs:

  1. Lutto Lento – Legendo (Haunter Records)
  2. Louis Crelier – Rester Partir (Caldeira)
  3. Reymour – Leviosa (Knekelhuis)

