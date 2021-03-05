Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.
Etapp Kyle (Berlin)
EPs:
- SOPHIE – BIPP (Autechre Mx) (Numbers)
- Emeka Ogboh – Everydaywehustlin (A-TON)
- Kareem El Morr – Rude Boy Dub (Molten Moods)
- Reptant – Outermission (LKR010)
- Supply – 1100ccm (Yay Recordings)
- Marco Bruno – Maverick (Evighet Records)
- FJAAK & Elli Acula – To The Peak (Steffi Mix) (Spandau20)
- Etapp Kyle – 10K (Concentric Records)
- Roma Zuckerman – Digitalization (Trip)
LPs:
- Sunchase – Timeline (Kashtan Records)
- Machinedrum – A View Of U (Ninja Tune)
- Vladimir Ivkovic, Ivan Smagghe – A Future Of Nostalgia Vol. 1 (Above Board Projects)
Golden Medusa (Berlin)
EPs:
- Emeka Ogboh – Lekki Aiah Freeway (A-TON)
- Burial – Chemz (Hyperdub)
- minimal violence – Dreams For Sale (Tresor Records)
- Jasmine Infiniti – Prove It (Molly House Records)
- LSDXOXO – Dying For it (Floorgasm)
- LUZ1E – Transition (Voitax)
- ava* – Return to Shore (Slagwerk)
- Octo Octa – Goddess Calling (T4T LUV NRG)
- Special Request – Elysian Fields (Tim Reaper Remix) (Hooversound)
- ELLLL – Housebreaker (First Second Label)
LPs:
- Abul Mogard – In Immobile Air (Ecstatic)
- Bored Lord – Archival Transmission (Self-Released)
- mu tate – Let Me Put Myself Together (Experiences Ltd)
VII Circle
EPs:
- Trepaneringsritualen – Serpent Seed (Ancient Method Remix) (aufnahme+wiedergabe)
- Perc – Melter (RAW)
- Ultra Sunn – Night Is Mine (Sarin Remix) (Oraculo Records)
- NN – Deception (47)
- Ayarcana – Laminator (South London Analogue Material)
- Apoptygma Berzerk – The Sentinel (Doom Electronics Version by Prurient ft. Maniac) (Pitch Black Drive Production)
- Unhuman – Recalling Sin (Bite Records)
- Achiever – Sacred Oath (COUP)
- Mickey Nox – Lucifer’s Coat (Mindcut)
- Somniac One – Hard Synth ’92 (PRSPCT XTRM)
LPs:
- SNTS – The Unfinished Fight Against Humanity (SNTS)
- Helena Hauff – Discreet Desires (Werkdiscs/Ninja Tune)
- Fractions – Violent Eyes (Fleisch Records)
Tobias. (Berlin)
EPs:
- Kosei Fukuda – Inka (Reiten)
- Wire – Humming (Pinkflag)
- Klein – Claim It (Klein)
- Zoviet France – vlaag morgen (Staalplaat)
- Kuro – Romi Sings (Pan)
- Christina Vantzou – Dvorjacked (Concentric Records)
- Kali Malone – Spectacle Of Ritual (Ideal Recordings)
- Gavilán Rayna Russom – Winter (Ecstatic Recordings)
- Max Loderbauer – Cherub (NSP)
- Tatu Rönkkö – Spheres (Sonic Pieces)
- Walter Carlos – Scarlatti: Sonata In D Major (Columbia)
- Roedelius – Aus Weiter Ferne (Bureau B)
Zanias (Berlin)
EPs:
- Grimes – Delicate Weapon (Lakeshore Records)
- SOPHIE – Immaterial (Transgressive Records)
- Infravision – 4am in Parga St (Fleisch)
- Holly Herndon – SWIM (4AD)
- OHOTA – Vogue (+Closer²)
- Pablo Bozzi – Last Moscow Mule (Dischi Autunno)
- Restive Plaggona – Puzzle of Needs (Fleisch)
- Soft Crash – Spritzkrieg (BITE)
- Kontravoid – Silent Visions (2020 Version) (Kontravoid)
- Zombies In Miami – When Your Time Has Gone (Permanent Vacation)
LPs:
- Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (4AD)
- SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (Transgressive Records)
- Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin (PAN)
Public Possession (München)
EPs:
- Avalon Emerson – 040 (AD 93)
- DJ Sports – Sourcecode (TRICK)
- Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto Vol. 2 (Public Possession)
- Kareem El Morr – Wasteland Breaks (Molten Moods)
- Bell Towers – Junior Mix(d) (Public Possession)
- Various Artists – I Can’t Complain But Sometimes I Still Do EP (Regelbau)
- Safe Camp – <><> / [o] (Safe Trip)
- Logic System – Unit/Clash (Tempo Dishi)
- Mains Courantes – 07 (Mains Courantes)
- The Duty Freedom – Chronic Durations EP (SNC)
LPs:
- Martin Brugger – Music For Video Stores (Squama)
- Osamu Sato – Collected Ambient Grooves 1993-2001 (Musique Pour La Dance)
- Aksel & Aino – Lullabies For Submarines (Public Possession)