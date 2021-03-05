Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.

Etapp Kyle (Berlin)

Etapp Kyle (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. SOPHIE – BIPP (Autechre Mx) (Numbers)
  2. Emeka Ogboh – Everydaywehustlin (A-TON)
  3. Kareem El Morr – Rude Boy Dub (Molten Moods)
  4. Reptant – Outermission (LKR010)
  5. Supply – 1100ccm (Yay Recordings)
  6. Marco Bruno – Maverick (Evighet Records)
  7. FJAAK & Elli Acula – To The Peak (Steffi Mix) (Spandau20)
  8. Etapp Kyle – 10K (Concentric Records)
  9. Roma Zuckerman – Digitalization (Trip)

LPs:

  1. Sunchase ‎– Timeline (Kashtan Records)
  2. Machinedrum ‎– A View Of U (Ninja Tune)
  3. Vladimir Ivkovic, Ivan Smagghe – A Future Of Nostalgia Vol. 1 (Above Board Projects)

Golden Medusa (Berlin)

Golden Medusa (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Emeka Ogboh – Lekki Aiah Freeway (A-TON)
  2. Burial – Chemz (Hyperdub)
  3. minimal violence – Dreams For Sale (Tresor Records)
  4. Jasmine Infiniti – Prove It (Molly House Records)
  5. LSDXOXO – Dying For it (Floorgasm)
  6. LUZ1E – Transition (Voitax)
  7. ava* – Return to Shore (Slagwerk)
  8. Octo Octa – Goddess Calling (T4T LUV NRG)
  9. Special Request – Elysian Fields (Tim Reaper Remix) (Hooversound)
  10. ELLLL – Housebreaker (First Second Label)

LPs:

  1. Abul Mogard – In Immobile Air (Ecstatic)
  2. Bored Lord – Archival Transmission (Self-Released)
  3. mu tate – Let Me Put Myself Together (Experiences Ltd)

VII Circle

VII Circle (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Trepaneringsritualen – Serpent Seed (Ancient Method Remix) (aufnahme+wiedergabe)
  2. Perc – Melter (RAW)
  3. Ultra Sunn – Night Is Mine (Sarin Remix) (Oraculo Records)
  4. NN – Deception (47)
  5. Ayarcana – Laminator (South London Analogue Material)
  6. Apoptygma Berzerk – The Sentinel (Doom Electronics Version by Prurient ft. Maniac) (Pitch Black Drive Production)
  7. Unhuman – Recalling Sin (Bite Records)
  8. Achiever – Sacred Oath (COUP)
  9. Mickey Nox – Lucifer’s Coat (Mindcut)
  10. Somniac One – Hard Synth ’92 (PRSPCT XTRM)

LPs:

  1. SNTS – The Unfinished Fight Against Humanity (SNTS)
  2. Helena Hauff – Discreet Desires (Werkdiscs/Ninja Tune)
  3. Fractions – Violent Eyes (Fleisch Records)

Tobias. (Berlin)

Tobias. (Foto: Stefan Freund)

EPs:

  1. Kosei Fukuda – Inka (Reiten)
  2. Wire – Humming (Pinkflag)
  3. Klein – Claim It (Klein)
  4. Zoviet France – vlaag morgen (Staalplaat)
  5. Kuro – Romi Sings (Pan)
  6. Christina Vantzou – Dvorjacked (Concentric Records)
  7. Kali Malone – Spectacle Of Ritual (Ideal Recordings)
  8. Gavilán Rayna Russom – Winter (Ecstatic Recordings)
  9. Max Loderbauer – Cherub (NSP)
  10. Tatu Rönkkö – Spheres (Sonic Pieces)
  11. Walter Carlos – Scarlatti: Sonata In D Major (Columbia)
  12. Roedelius – Aus Weiter Ferne (Bureau B)

Zanias (Berlin)

Zanias (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Grimes – Delicate Weapon (Lakeshore Records)
  2. SOPHIE – Immaterial (Transgressive Records)
  3. Infravision – 4am in Parga St (Fleisch)
  4. Holly Herndon – SWIM (4AD)
  5. OHOTA – Vogue (+Closer²)
  6. Pablo Bozzi – Last Moscow Mule (Dischi Autunno)
  7. Restive Plaggona – Puzzle of Needs (Fleisch)
  8. Soft Crash – Spritzkrieg (BITE)
  9. Kontravoid – Silent Visions (2020 Version) (Kontravoid)
  10. Zombies In Miami – When Your Time Has Gone (Permanent Vacation)

LPs:

  1. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (4AD)
  2. SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (Transgressive Records)
  3. Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin (PAN)

Public Possession (München)

DJ-Charts
Public Possession (Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Avalon Emerson – 040 (AD 93)
  2. DJ Sports – Sourcecode (TRICK)
  3. Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto Vol. 2 (Public Possession)
  4. Kareem El Morr – Wasteland Breaks (Molten Moods)
  5. Bell Towers – Junior Mix(d) (Public Possession)
  6. Various Artists – I Can’t Complain But Sometimes I Still Do EP (Regelbau)
  7. Safe Camp – <><> / [o] (Safe Trip)
  8. Logic System – Unit/Clash (Tempo Dishi)
  9. Mains Courantes – 07 (Mains Courantes)
  10. The Duty Freedom – Chronic Durations EP (SNC)

LPs:

  1. Martin Brugger – Music For Video Stores (Squama)
  2. Osamu Sato – Collected Ambient Grooves 1993-2001 (Musique Pour La Dance)
  3. Aksel & Aino – Lullabies For Submarines (Public Possession)

