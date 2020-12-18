Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Oktober und November.

Adana Twins (Hamburg)

Adana Twins (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Adana Twins – Subway Yard (Original Mix) (TAU)
  2. Atelier – Can I Speak (Mathias Schober Remix) (Lossless)
  3. Sirens Of Lesbos – Zeus (Gerd Janson Remix) (Sirens of Lesbos)
  4. Thomas von Party feat. Mera De La Rosa – Ritmo (Original Mix) (Party Central)
  5. INVOKER – Drainer (DC Salas Remix) (TAU)
  6. Ruede Hagelstein & Justin Evans – Hero Stratos (Original Mix) (TAU)
  7. Psycho Radio – Screen Sinking (Adana Twins High Power Version) (Multinotes)
  8. Funke, Wandt – Kometenschweif (Original Mix) (Multi Kulti)
  9. WhoMadeWho & Adana Twins – The Aftermath (Original Mix) (Kompakt)
  10. Skatman – Talisman (Original Mix) (TAU)

LPs:

  1. Daniel Bortz – Stay (Permanent Vacation)
  2. Machinedrum – A View of U (Ninja Tune)
  3. Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics (Meat Machine)

Curses (Berlin)

Curses (Foto: Katja Ruge)

EPs:

  1. Unconscious – Carnivora (Detriti Records)
  2. Randolph & Mortimer – Fantasy Land (Mecanica Records)
  3. Pablo Bozzi – Last Moscow Mule (Dischi Autunno)
  4. Pyrame – The Fine Line Between Us (Local Suicide Remix) (ThisBe Recordings)
  5. Mufti – Silence Feat. Vongold (Her Majesty’s Ship)
  6. New Hook – SEXERGY (Ombra International)
  7. Leo af Ekenstam – March (Motel77 Remix) (Play Pal Music)
  8. ¡La Ruta! – Deja Vu Day (Days of Being Wild)
  9. Stockholm Syndrome – The line (Undefined Pattern Remix) (Controlla)
  10. Modular Project – Electronic Disco (Nothing is Real)

LPs:

  1. Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders (Ghostly International)
  2. Jennifer Touch – Behind The Wall (FatCat Records)
  3. Franz Scala – Mondo Della Notte (Bordello A Parigi)

Ellen Allien (Berlin)

Ellen Allien. Foto: Marie Staggat.
Ellen Allien. Foto: Marie Staggat.

EPs:

  1. Ellen Allien – XTC (BPitch Berlin)
  2. Introversion – Force Majeure (BPitch Berlin)
  3. Keith Carnal – Jerk Off (BPitch Berlin)
  4. Cadency & Hadone – Crash It Here (BPitch Berlin)
  5. Yan Cook – Lullaby (BPitch Berlin)
  6. P.Leone – Bay Head (BPitch Berlin)
  7. Lady Starlight – RE-15 (BPitch Berlin)
  8. Nocow – Let Em Fall (BPitch Berlin)
  9. DJ T-1000 – Frequency Kill (BPitch Berlin)
  10. Insolate – Retrograde Motion (BPitch Berlin)

LPs:

  1. Ellen Allien – AurAA (BPitch Berlin)
  2. Hadone – And Then You Were None (Taapion Records)
  3. Autechre – Sign (WARP)

Emmanuel (Mailand)

Emmanuel (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. ASC – Isodensity (ARTS)
  2. Henry Greenleaf – Caught (ARTSX)
  3. Synkro – Never (R&S)
  4. Kmyle – Wasteland (Kmyle)
  5. Park Hye Jin – NO (Ninja Tune)
  6. MRD – Oslo (ARTS)
  7. Hydergine – Landscapes (ft Audub)(Ranges)
  8. Alfredo Mazzilli – Long Way Back Home (ARTS)
  9. Taupe – Penthos (Impress Music) 
  10. Pessimist – SPRTLZM (PESS001)

LPs:

  1. Actress – Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
  2. Machinedrum – A View of U (Ninja Tune)
  3. Nine Inch Nails – Ghosts V: Together (The Null Corporation)

FJAAK (Berlin)

FJAAK (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. NIKK – Beyond The Measure (Traxx)
  2. Answer Code Request – Adlas (Spherical Wave)
  3. Lone X KETTAMA – The Way You Feel (R&S Records)
  4. Surgeon – The Golden Sea (Ilian Tape)
  5. Walton – Abyss (Tectonic Recordings)
  6. B.Calloway – Party N Bullshit (Dirty Mix) (FTP)
  7. Rifts – Sharp (Spandau20)
  8. FJAAK – Back in the 70s (Spandau20)
  9. FJAAK – Turn it up (FJAAK)
  10. FJAAK – Highrise49 (FJAAK)

Sky Deep (Berlin)

Sky Deep (Foto: Alexa Vachon)

EPs:

  1. Das Kapital, Rrotik – WURK (Insomniac Records)
  2. Sam Interface – Underground (R&S Records)
  3. Fancy Fux Feat. Constantine & Crystal – Drippin Wet (Dub Mix) (CUFF)
  4. Batuk – Dahomey Warrior (Tek)
  5. Something Sanctified – Soul Glo (Citizens of Vice)
  6. Kipp$ – Show Your Hands (Sleazy Deep)
  7. Hiva – Definition (Soul Brain Records)
  8. Humbugs – Acid God (Tigerdick Records)
  9. John Larner, Ori Kawa – Maximum (Guesthouse Music)
  10. Ahadadream  – Dhol (Original Mix) (More Time)

LPs:

  1. Betty Davis – Betty Davis (Just Sunshine) (1973)
  2. Leikeli47 – Acrylic (RCA Records)
  3. Tank and the Bangas – Green Balloon (Verve Records)

Serendeepity (Mailand)

Serendeepity (Foto: thevinylfactory)

EPs:

  1. Blacksea Não Maya – Máquina de Vénus (Principe)
  2. I:Cube – Cubo Live Sessions (Volume One) (Versatile)
  3. Hyph11E x Kode9 – Barnacles (SVBKVLT)
  4. Kakofonico – Acid Desert (Intersezioni)
  5. Matteo Coffetti – Hypnotecho’O  (Pho Bho)
  6. El Mago / Mettabbana – Ikare/Latlal (YNFND)
  7. De Santis Shabara / Lorem – A Thousand Steps (Communion)
  8. 291out – Wellington (Terrasolare)
  9. Various – Documents 01 (Documents)
  10. Ritmos – Ritmos EP feat. Jon Dixon & Lee “Scratch” Perry  (Yaxteq)

LPs:

  1. Coil – Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage (Infinite Fog)
  2. Muslimgauze – Sadaam´s Children (Staalplaat)
  3. Carlos Nino & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Chicago Waves (International Anthem)

