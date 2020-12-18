Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Oktober und November.
Adana Twins (Hamburg)
EPs:
- Adana Twins – Subway Yard (Original Mix) (TAU)
- Atelier – Can I Speak (Mathias Schober Remix) (Lossless)
- Sirens Of Lesbos – Zeus (Gerd Janson Remix) (Sirens of Lesbos)
- Thomas von Party feat. Mera De La Rosa – Ritmo (Original Mix) (Party Central)
- INVOKER – Drainer (DC Salas Remix) (TAU)
- Ruede Hagelstein & Justin Evans – Hero Stratos (Original Mix) (TAU)
- Psycho Radio – Screen Sinking (Adana Twins High Power Version) (Multinotes)
- Funke, Wandt – Kometenschweif (Original Mix) (Multi Kulti)
- WhoMadeWho & Adana Twins – The Aftermath (Original Mix) (Kompakt)
- Skatman – Talisman (Original Mix) (TAU)
LPs:
- Daniel Bortz – Stay (Permanent Vacation)
- Machinedrum – A View of U (Ninja Tune)
- Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics (Meat Machine)
Curses (Berlin)
EPs:
- Unconscious – Carnivora (Detriti Records)
- Randolph & Mortimer – Fantasy Land (Mecanica Records)
- Pablo Bozzi – Last Moscow Mule (Dischi Autunno)
- Pyrame – The Fine Line Between Us (Local Suicide Remix) (ThisBe Recordings)
- Mufti – Silence Feat. Vongold (Her Majesty’s Ship)
- New Hook – SEXERGY (Ombra International)
- Leo af Ekenstam – March (Motel77 Remix) (Play Pal Music)
- ¡La Ruta! – Deja Vu Day (Days of Being Wild)
- Stockholm Syndrome – The line (Undefined Pattern Remix) (Controlla)
- Modular Project – Electronic Disco (Nothing is Real)
LPs:
- Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders (Ghostly International)
- Jennifer Touch – Behind The Wall (FatCat Records)
- Franz Scala – Mondo Della Notte (Bordello A Parigi)
Ellen Allien (Berlin)
EPs:
- Ellen Allien – XTC (BPitch Berlin)
- Introversion – Force Majeure (BPitch Berlin)
- Keith Carnal – Jerk Off (BPitch Berlin)
- Cadency & Hadone – Crash It Here (BPitch Berlin)
- Yan Cook – Lullaby (BPitch Berlin)
- P.Leone – Bay Head (BPitch Berlin)
- Lady Starlight – RE-15 (BPitch Berlin)
- Nocow – Let Em Fall (BPitch Berlin)
- DJ T-1000 – Frequency Kill (BPitch Berlin)
- Insolate – Retrograde Motion (BPitch Berlin)
LPs:
- Ellen Allien – AurAA (BPitch Berlin)
- Hadone – And Then You Were None (Taapion Records)
- Autechre – Sign (WARP)
Emmanuel (Mailand)
EPs:
- ASC – Isodensity (ARTS)
- Henry Greenleaf – Caught (ARTSX)
- Synkro – Never (R&S)
- Kmyle – Wasteland (Kmyle)
- Park Hye Jin – NO (Ninja Tune)
- MRD – Oslo (ARTS)
- Hydergine – Landscapes (ft Audub)(Ranges)
- Alfredo Mazzilli – Long Way Back Home (ARTS)
- Taupe – Penthos (Impress Music)
- Pessimist – SPRTLZM (PESS001)
LPs:
- Actress – Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
- Machinedrum – A View of U (Ninja Tune)
- Nine Inch Nails – Ghosts V: Together (The Null Corporation)
FJAAK (Berlin)
EPs:
- NIKK – Beyond The Measure (Traxx)
- Answer Code Request – Adlas (Spherical Wave)
- Lone X KETTAMA – The Way You Feel (R&S Records)
- Surgeon – The Golden Sea (Ilian Tape)
- Walton – Abyss (Tectonic Recordings)
- B.Calloway – Party N Bullshit (Dirty Mix) (FTP)
- Rifts – Sharp (Spandau20)
- FJAAK – Back in the 70s (Spandau20)
- FJAAK – Turn it up (FJAAK)
- FJAAK – Highrise49 (FJAAK)
Sky Deep (Berlin)
EPs:
- Das Kapital, Rrotik – WURK (Insomniac Records)
- Sam Interface – Underground (R&S Records)
- Fancy Fux Feat. Constantine & Crystal – Drippin Wet (Dub Mix) (CUFF)
- Batuk – Dahomey Warrior (Tek)
- Something Sanctified – Soul Glo (Citizens of Vice)
- Kipp$ – Show Your Hands (Sleazy Deep)
- Hiva – Definition (Soul Brain Records)
- Humbugs – Acid God (Tigerdick Records)
- John Larner, Ori Kawa – Maximum (Guesthouse Music)
- Ahadadream – Dhol (Original Mix) (More Time)
LPs:
- Betty Davis – Betty Davis (Just Sunshine) (1973)
- Leikeli47 – Acrylic (RCA Records)
- Tank and the Bangas – Green Balloon (Verve Records)
Serendeepity (Mailand)
EPs:
- Blacksea Não Maya – Máquina de Vénus (Principe)
- I:Cube – Cubo Live Sessions (Volume One) (Versatile)
- Hyph11E x Kode9 – Barnacles (SVBKVLT)
- Kakofonico – Acid Desert (Intersezioni)
- Matteo Coffetti – Hypnotecho’O (Pho Bho)
- El Mago / Mettabbana – Ikare/Latlal (YNFND)
- De Santis Shabara / Lorem – A Thousand Steps (Communion)
- 291out – Wellington (Terrasolare)
- Various – Documents 01 (Documents)
- Ritmos – Ritmos EP feat. Jon Dixon & Lee “Scratch” Perry (Yaxteq)
LPs:
- Coil – Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage (Infinite Fog)
- Muslimgauze – Sadaam´s Children (Staalplaat)
- Carlos Nino & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Chicago Waves (International Anthem)