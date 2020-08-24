Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Auch die Coronakrise hat daran zunächst nichts geändert. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und virtuellen Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt?

Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche ausgewählte Charts vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die 30 wichtigsten Singles und zehn wichtigsten Longplayer.

In dieser Woche haben wir für euch die Charts des Berliner DJs Chami, des Slow-Motion-Gründers Franz Scala und der Uzuri-Chefin Lakuti. Außerdem stellen wir euch die Lieblingsplatten von Mella Dee, dem Head von Warehouse Music, und Paramida von Love On The Rocks vor. Hier seid ihr an der richtigen Adresse, um Inspiration für eure Spätsommer-Playlisten zu finden.

Chami (Berlin)

Chami (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

1. Karenn – Music Sounds Better With Shoe [Voam]

2. Phara – Life of Krumar EP [SK_Eleven]

3. Truncate – Remixed Part 5 [Truncate]

4. Anthony Rother – Machine [Omnidisc]

5. Eric Fetcher – Extension [Inpureform]

6. Linear Search – Koma [KEY Vinyl]

7. Border One – Host EP [Border One Records]

8. Asok – Count Zero EP [Mistress Records]

9. D.Dan – Mutant Future EP [Lobster Theremin]

10. Various – Aleph [Stützpunkt]

LPs:

1. Various – in_vurt [Arcing Seas]

2. Regis – Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss [Downwards]

3. Luke Slater – Berghain Fünfzehn [Ostgut Ton]

<a href="http://voam.bandcamp.com/album/music-sounds-better-with-shoe">Music Sounds Better With Shoe by Karenn</a>

Franz Scala (Berlin)

Franz Scala (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

1. Mono Band – Ghost Town [ZYX]

2. Contact Music – Keep on Dance [Tempo Dischi]

3. Fata Morgana – The Destructive Remixes [Mecanica]

4. Gag – Flying Bolero [Giorgio Records]

5. Señor Chugger – One More Tune & One More Pint [Moustache]

6. Inhalt – Simulation Remixes [Mechatronica]

7. Curses – Another View [Snap Crackle & Pop]

8. Various – Pubblicazione Privata [Hiroshima 45 Chernobyl 86 Windows 95]

9. Italo Brutalo – Paradiso Analogico [Bungalo Disco]

10. Cute Heels – Beyond The War [Schrödinger’s Box]

LPs:

1. Kid Machine – Magico [Red Laser Records]

2. System Olympia – Delta of Venus [Huntleys + Palmers]

3. Alessandro Parisi – Ascensione Progressiva [Medical Records]

Lakuti (Berlin)

Lakuti (Foto: Presse)

Singles & EPs:

1. Adaye – Turn It Up [Afrosynth]

2. Central AYR Productions – Dirt Music [Peoples Potential Unlimited]

3. Marcellus Pittman – Pick Yourself Up / Ode 2 Juan [Unirhythm]

4. Tone B. Nimble – Soul Is My Salvation Chapter 6 [Rain & Shine]

5. The Beneficiaries – The Crystal City Is Alive [Axis]

6. I – Bada-Bada [Bada Bada]

7. Hanna – Love All [Contrafact]

8. King Sporty – Safari [Emotional Rescue]

9. Stefan Ringer – FWM003 [Fwm Entertainment]

10. Levon Vincent – WKO [Novel Sound]

LPs:

1. The Sound Of The San Francisco Christian Center – The Sound Of The San Francisco Christian Center [Cultures Of Soul]

2. La Luna Sotto Il Ponte – L’Alchimia Dell Svanimento (1983 – 1988) [Les Points / Gentrified Underground / Infoline]

3. Kaidi Tatham – In Search of Hope [First Word Records]

<a href="http://afrosynth.bandcamp.com/album/turn-it-up">Turn It Up by Adaye</a>

Mella Dee (London)

Mella Dee (Foto: Presse)

Singles:

1. Leo Pol – A Base De Kush [Warehouse Music]

2. Haider – Bakamono [Warehouse Music]

3. Basement Jaxx – Red Alert (Mella Dee Barely Holding On Mix) [Warehouse Music]

4. Mella Dee & Haider – Hardcore U Kno The Score [Warehouse Music]

5. Haider – I Came To Destroy [Breaker Breaker]

6. Mr. Mitch – Shirley Temple [Gobstopper]

7. Ital Rockers – Dreams [Outer Rhythms]

8. Forgemasters – The Track With No Name [Warp]

9. Mala – Lean FWD [DMZ]

10. HAAi – Head Above The Parakeets [Mute]

LPs:

1. Rhythm & Sound – The Versions [Burial Mix]

2. Portishead – Dummy [Go!Beat]

3. Scientist – Scientific Dub [Clocktower Records]

Paramida (Berlin)

Paramida (Foto: Lucas Christiansen)

Singles & EPs:

1. Alex Kassian – Oolong Trance [Love On The Rocks]

2. Longhair – The Forbidden Dance [Love On The Rocks]

3. Biodive – Bungy Man Dub [Coymix Ltd]

4. Telephones – Point Breaks / Beach Breaks [European Carryall]

5. Amajika – Got My Magic Working [La Casa Tropical]

6. Full Circle (Alexis Le Tan & Joakim) – Shiver EP [Offen]

7. Only We Can Do It (Hysteric Edit) [Running Hot]

8. Unknown Artist – HAND 01 [Have A Nice Day]

9. Priori – On A Nimbus Remixes [NAFF]

10. D. Tiffany – Cruel Trance [LKR]

LPs:

1. Purelle – Gotta Have It! [Galtta Tapes]

2. Global Communication – Pentamarous Metamorphosis [Music On Vinyl]

3. Laraaji – Sun Piano LP [All Saints Records]