Global GROOVE is a workshop programme hosted by GROOVE Magazine in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut aimed at aspiring music journalists from all over the world. Applications are open until August 3rd. Today, GROOVE announces the individual workshops.
After an informal get-together and introductory round hosted by the organisers Laura Aha and Kristoffer Cornils on the 14th of August, the following ten workshops will take place between 1 and 3 pm CET via Adobe Connect.
08/17: “Digital Journalism” (Alexis Waltz)
08/18: “Three Decades of Techno and Techno Journalism in Germany” (Heiko Hoffmann und Thilo Schneider)
08/19: “Identifying Topics: News, Features, Interviews, and Commentary” (Maximilian Fritz)
08/20: “How to Write a Pitch and Get Your Story Published” (Christoph Benkeser)
08/21: “Interviews” (Kristoffer Cornils)
08/24: “Features and Reportages” (Laura Aha)
08/25: “Social Media and Music Journalism” (Cristina Plett)
08/26: “Conflicts of Interest and Criticism” (Kristoffer Cornils)
08/27: “Regional Music Reporting in a Globalised World” (Nils Schlechtriemen)
08/28: “Boundaries and Ethics in Music Journalism” (Laura Aha)
After the workshops are concluded, the participants will develop a written, in-depth feature on their respective local scene. This will be compensated by the Goethe-Institut with a one-time payment of € 500 per participant.
Please note that this offer is explicitly targeted at people whose native language is not German. Unfortunately, we thus cannot accept applications from the predominantly German-speaking countries, namely Germany, Switzerland and Austria.