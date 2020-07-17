Global GROOVE is a workshop programme hosted by GROOVE Magazine in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut aimed at aspiring music journalists from all over the world. Applications are open until August 3rd. Today, GROOVE announces the individual workshops.

After an informal get-together and introductory round hosted by the organisers Laura Aha and Kristoffer Cornils on the 14th of August, the following ten workshops will take place between 1 and 3 pm CET via Adobe Connect.

08/17: “Digital Journalism” (Alexis Waltz)

08/18: “Three Decades of Techno and Techno Journalism in Germany” (Heiko Hoffmann und Thilo Schneider)

08/19: “Identifying Topics: News, Features, Interviews, and Commentary” (Maximilian Fritz)

08/20: “How to Write a Pitch and Get Your Story Published” (Christoph Benkeser)

08/21: “Interviews” (Kristoffer Cornils)

08/24: “Features and Reportages” (Laura Aha)

08/25: “Social Media and Music Journalism” (Cristina Plett)

08/26: “Conflicts of Interest and Criticism” (Kristoffer Cornils)

08/27: “Regional Music Reporting in a Globalised World” (Nils Schlechtriemen)

08/28: “Boundaries and Ethics in Music Journalism” (Laura Aha)

After the workshops are concluded, the participants will develop a written, in-depth feature on their respective local scene. This will be compensated by the Goethe-Institut with a one-time payment of € 500 per participant.

Please note that this offer is explicitly targeted at people whose native language is not German. Unfortunately, we thus cannot accept applications from the predominantly German-speaking countries, namely Germany, Switzerland and Austria.