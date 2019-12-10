MNSVOI01 (Foto: Presse)

Am 27. Januar veröffentlichen die befreundeten Labels Midnight Shift und Voitax eine dreiteilige Vinyl-Compilation mit dem Titel Mothership. Passend zum Namen erscheinen auf der Platte Werke von 30 unterschiedlichen Künstler*innen. Die Idee hinter dem Release: Produzent*innen-Duos verschiedener Genres kreieren jeweils einen innovativen Track. Die Compilation bedient sowohl Techno, Electronica als auch Breakbeat.

Mit dabei sind etwa Hodge und Nico mit „Akita”, ABSL und Simo Cell mit „Put Less” oder Jamal Moss und KiNK mit „Spiral Galaxies with 2 Cores”. Midnight Shift und Voitax fanden ursprünglich über die Berliner Plattenpresserei Intakt! zusammen, bei der sie ihre Tonträger herstellen lassen. Schnell entschied man sich für eine Kollaboration. Den Labels zufolge, könnten 2020 weitere Releases folgen.

Various ArtistsMothership (VOITAX, Midnight Shift)

Tracklist 
A1. Hodge + Nico – Akita 
A2. Invia + Masha Motive – Transfigured 
A3. Arad + Rory St John – Radharc 
B1. Cyan85 + Paco Pack – 4 Ma C – Borgs 
B2. Jamal Moss + KiNK – Spiral Galaxies With 2 Cores 
C1. Sorcery + Xhin – Pattern Confrontation 
C2. ABSL + Simo Cell – Put Less 
D1. Paàl + Umwelt – Event Horizon 
D2. Kyoka + Sorcery – Polyprism 
D3. Esker + Swarm Intelligence – Seventh Continent 
E1. Brenecki + Kamikaze Space Programme – Karabash 
E2. L/F/D/M + Veronica Maximova – Obsolete Vernacular 
E3. Cressida + Makaton – Pirates 
F1. Don’t DJ + Harmonious Thelonious – Hambi 
F2. Florian Kupfer + Innsyter – Superfans 

Format: Vinyl & Download
VÖ: 27. Januar 2020

