MNSVOI01 (Foto: Presse)
Am 27. Januar veröffentlichen die befreundeten Labels Midnight Shift und Voitax eine dreiteilige Vinyl-Compilation mit dem Titel Mothership. Passend zum Namen erscheinen auf der Platte Werke von 30 unterschiedlichen Künstler*innen. Die Idee hinter dem Release: Produzent*innen-Duos verschiedener Genres kreieren jeweils einen innovativen Track. Die Compilation bedient sowohl Techno, Electronica als auch Breakbeat.
Mit dabei sind etwa Hodge und Nico mit „Akita”, ABSL und Simo Cell mit „Put Less” oder Jamal Moss und KiNK mit „Spiral Galaxies with 2 Cores”. Midnight Shift und Voitax fanden ursprünglich über die Berliner Plattenpresserei Intakt! zusammen, bei der sie ihre Tonträger herstellen lassen. Schnell entschied man sich für eine Kollaboration. Den Labels zufolge, könnten 2020 weitere Releases folgen.
Various Artists – Mothership (VOITAX, Midnight Shift)
Tracklist
A1. Hodge + Nico – Akita
A2. Invia + Masha Motive – Transfigured
A3. Arad + Rory St John – Radharc
B1. Cyan85 + Paco Pack – 4 Ma C – Borgs
B2. Jamal Moss + KiNK – Spiral Galaxies With 2 Cores
C1. Sorcery + Xhin – Pattern Confrontation
C2. ABSL + Simo Cell – Put Less
D1. Paàl + Umwelt – Event Horizon
D2. Kyoka + Sorcery – Polyprism
D3. Esker + Swarm Intelligence – Seventh Continent
E1. Brenecki + Kamikaze Space Programme – Karabash
E2. L/F/D/M + Veronica Maximova – Obsolete Vernacular
E3. Cressida + Makaton – Pirates
F1. Don’t DJ + Harmonious Thelonious – Hambi
F2. Florian Kupfer + Innsyter – Superfans
Format: Vinyl & Download
VÖ: 27. Januar 2020