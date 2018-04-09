Top 30 Singles

01. Pangaea – Bone Sucka EP (Hessle Audio)

02. Theo Parrish – Preacher’s Comin (Sound Signature)

03. Giuseppe Leonardi – Jack Of All Trades (International Major Label)

04. Dan Habarnam – Draw Your Pattern (Idle Hands)

05. DJ Playstation – 1994 EP (Ages Genesis)

06. Solitary Dancer – In The Name Of Mother (Optimo Trax)

07. Tessela – Glisten (Whities)

08. Sedvs Peel – Hatchet (Morbid)

09. Project Pablo – There’s Always More At The Store (Technicolour)

10. Beneath – Kushty (Mistry)

11. Sign Libra – Closer To The Equator (Antinote)

12. Plant43 – Edge Of The Wood (Eudemonia)

13. Ex Terrestrial – Urth Born (Pacific Rhythm)

14. Special Request – Make It Real (G. Janson & S. Prance Mania Mix) (Houndstooth)

15. Crave / Lieu Noir – Split (Mind Records)

16. Adriatique – Ray EP (Afterlife)

17. Wolfram – Automatic Dub (Public Possession)

18. Black Merlin – Archives (Berceuse Heroique)

19. Waajeed – Earth ft. Blaktony (Planet E)

20. Troy – Klockworks 21 (Klockworks)

21. Omar-S -Your Socially Awkward Criminal (FXHE)

22. Jayson Wynters – Industrial Espionage (Don’t Be Afraid)

23. Groves – Tengo Rah EP (Exit)

24. Q – The Voice Of Q (Isle Of Jura)

25. EX-T – Portal Vision (Naff)

26. Tensal – The Judgement EP (Soma)

27. Sinfol – Trembling (Efdemin Rmx) (Anagram)

28. Leif – Bluebird/Number 13 (Tio Series)

29. HADE – Oye Edits (Oye)

30. DJ Slyngshot – New Era EP (Yappin‘)

Top 10 Alben & Compilations

01. Wolf Müller & Niklas Wandt – Instrumentalmusik von der Mitte der Welt (Growing Bin)

02. Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – Glass (Noton)

03. Rezzett – Rezzett (The Trilogy Tapes)

04. Answer Code Request – Gens (Ostgut Ton)

05. Terekke – Improvisational Loops (Music From Memory)

06. Mr. Fingers – Cerebral Hemispheres (Alleviated)

07. Electric Indigo – 5 1 1 5 9 3 (Imbalance Computer Music)

08. The Maghreban – 01DEAS (R&S Records)

09. Suba – Wayang (Offen)

10. Eiger Drums Propaganda – Eiger Drums Propaganda (Macadam Mambo)

Zur Erstellung der Single Top 30 und der Album Top 10 der Groove-Ausgabe 172 wurden die Charts folgender DJs und die Verkaufscharts folgender Plattenläden bzw. Onlineshops berücksichtigt: Ada, Adriatique, Agents Of Time, Alek S, Amotik, And, Andre Crom, André Galluzzi, Art Department, Aurora Halal, Bleak, Blind Observatory, Brother Black, Bryan Chapman, Cera Khin, Charles Drakeford, Chevel, Christian Smith, Cinthie, Claire Morgan, Conforce, Cormac, Das Market, Deep’a & Biri, Delta Funktionen, Delfonic, Distant Echoes, DJ Nomad, Doc Sleep, Elie Eidelman, Eluize, Ena Lind, Eomac, Etapp Kyle, Eva Geist, Fideles, Filter Musikk, Finn Johannsen, Fjaak, Foodman, Frag Maddin, Francis Inferno Orchestra, Gene Hunt, Glenn Astro, Gordon Gieseking, Gosu Store, Greg Gow, Groove Attack, Gunnar Haslam, Gustav Goodstuff, Hardwax, Hhv Shop, Hhv Online, Hodge, Hunter/Game, Hvob, Ian Blevins, Ian Pooley, Intergalactic Gary, Iron Curtis, Jan Schulte, Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff, John Barera, John Osborn, Josey Rebelle, Kaiser, Kasra V, Katsunori Sawa, Kevin de Vries, Koehler, Kompat, Kornél Kovács, Lakuti, Lauren Flax, Lighthouse Records, Locked Groove, Look Like, Low Jack, Maenad Veyl, Mama Snake, Maoupa Mazzocchetti, Mark Knekelhuis, Mathias Schaffhäuser, Matt Karmil, Max Cooper, Meggy, Mendel, Mikkel Metal, Minor Science, Miss Kittin, Mor Elian, Moxie, Muallem, Nathan Fake, Noncompliant, Nyma, Opål, Otaku Records, Oye, Parra for Cuva, Phuong Dan, Project Pablo, Public Possession, Rebar, Reformed Society, Resom, Rhyw, Richard Zepezauer, Ron Albrecht, Ron Wilson, Roy, RVDS, Sept, Shlomo, Sinfol, Specialivery, SQL, Sunil Sharpe, Technique, The Mover, Till Von Sein, Tobias Schmid, Trunkline, Varg, Vonda7, Weska, Youandme.