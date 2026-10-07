GROOVE Podcast 520 – Matthew Dear

Matthew Dear is one of electronic music’s great genre-defiers—a Michigan-born producer, singer and DJ who’s spent over two decades moving fluidly between Detroit techno, house, pop songwriting and art-rock, often within the same record. As Audion, he built a reputation as one of minimal techno’s most inventive voices; under his own name, he’s fronted a full live band, scored soundtracks, and released a string of albums on Ghostly International and his own Spectral Sound and Ghostly imprints that treat the human voice as just another texture in the mix. Few artists have made the leap from the DJ booth to the rock stage as convincingly as he has—and even fewer have made it look this effortless. We’re thrilled to have this former GROOVE cover star back with a mix.

GROOVE: What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Matthew Dear: I used my song „Head In The Clouds”, from my recent EP on Salon, to guide my choices. I play anything from techno to house to ambient depending on the setting, so that song gave the mix a focus for this mix specifically.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home in Ann Arbour, Michigan, on two AlphaTheta CDJ-3000X players and a Pioneer DJM-V10. Big love to the AlphaTheta team for the setup. I also used Dillon Bastan’s Max for Live device Iota for occasional ambient textures. I routed it through a channel on the V10 and blended it in occasionally with the V10 effects.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I recently played back-to-back with Carl Craig at TV Lounge in Detroit. We’ve played together many times, and it’s always rewarding, especially in Detroit. As Audion, Love Parade in Dortmund in 2008 is hard to top for crowd energy. With my band, opening for Depeche Mode in 2013 takes the prize. We finished that tour at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico in Rome in front of 80.000 people.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

„Get This Party Rockin” by the Trouble Men has never left my classics folder or record bag. I found it when I was starting as a DJ, so it’s equal parts nostalgia and party anthem. At the right moment, it always gets people moving and smiling.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Anything by Holchin. His stuff reminds me of the music I was excited to make 20 years ago, with great sound design, arrangements and energy. Picture and AKATUKI are two other artists I keep an eye on through Bandcamp.

What do you have coming up?

Lots of new music. I’m returning to Ghostly and Spectral this fall and into 2027. Lots of new music on the way, plus a special re-release (with remixes) of one of my classic techno tracks to mark its 20th anniversary.

Tracklist: