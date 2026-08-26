GROOVE Podcast 515 – Giles Smith

„Various shades of house music some people might describe it as deep“ is sort of a bold understatement that Giles Smith uses to describe the mix he contributed to our podcast series. The former Secretsundaze and Two Armadillos member now flying solo delivers an 80 minute masterclass crammed with soulful, timeless grooves that wear their heart on the sleeve and connect various generations of house music—just as you would expect from of the most revered DJ’s of the genre.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

When recording a mix, I always want to get across something representative of the style I DJ in, in the live setting for people discovering me for the first time. I’m also conscious of the fact that most people will listen to the mix at home, in the car et cetera, so I like to keep it warm, atmospheric, groovy. In longer sets I’m playing across genres, but in the confines of an 80 minute mix I wanted to keep this a bit more focussed—so it’s various shades of house music some people might describe it as deep. I always honour the black roots of the genre.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in my record room at home using both vinyl and digital formats on Technics SL 1200-Mk2’s, x2 Pioneer CDJ 3000’s and an Alpha Theta Euphonia mixer that was gifted to me recently by Pioneer. I recorded it directly onto a Zoom recording device.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Too many to mention after more than 25 years of DJing professionally, but anywhere with a pure spirit, an open minded crowd and of course a great sound system. I had some lovely gigs the last weeks in Miltenburg (open air in the Black Forest), Cervia (on the beach in Italy) and an 8 hour all night set in London (OM). If i had to pick one current favourite of the last 3 or 4 years it has to be my two annual sets at Giant Steps in London: It is a total privilege to play a vinyl only 7 hour set on a Sunday afternoon into evening there. The ambience of the room, sound system and the freedom musically to roam from ambient, spiritual jazz to soul, R’n’B, Hip-Hop, boogie before reaching house is something special. This crew creates magic in London—you should definitely check their new club OM where I am also playing regularly. It’s stunning.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I don’t know about secret weapon, but whenever I play Deenamic’s „First Inversion“ people ask me what it is. I included another brand new Deenamic track in this mix called „Sometimes“. I’ll also highlight Ben Hixon and JT Donaldson’s „Experience„. Shouts to Deenamic and Ben Hixon, two of my favourite „new“ house producers in the last 5 years or so.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I am gonna choose 3 LP’s that I love from this year:



GENA – The Pleasure is Yours. Black excellence channelling jazz, soul and R’n’B from Karriem Riggins and Liv.e

EDB – Koero. Detroit house, broken beat and just some deep deep vibes on Mother Tongue.

Shy One – Mali. An excellent debut from Shy One on the essential Touching Bass.

What do you have coming up?

I finally have some new music out soon: A broken beat track featuring Private Joy on Adeen Records (included in the mix) on a VA double pack which also has tracks form Kai Alce and Alton Miller. A remix for Chez Damier and Ben Vedren’s H2H project and an edits EP on Mr Bongo’s edits series.

Gig wise: Getting hyped to head to my favourite festival next week, We Out Here, where I’ll be playing two sets. One solo and also a b2b with Alexander Nut from Eglo Records. In September I’ll play a big party at The Cause with ESG live, Joe Claussell and Gilles Peterson amongst many others and early October I’m back at the aforementioned Giant Steps for another 6 to 7 hours session.

I’m hosting some talks and deep listening sessions at 180 Studios on the Devon Ojas sound system and turntable. On September 29th I’ll present one on New Jersey house icons Blaze. My recent Larry Heard one has just dropped on YouTube.

Track list:



Machinedrum – ORACLE ft Aja Monet

Charles Webster – Forget The Past

Nu Mood Orchestra – Afrodisiac

Only Child – U Bring Me Vibes ft Amp Fiddler

Deenamic – Sometimes

Kennedy – Eclipse

Lightwork Productions – Once We Get Started

Nedda Sou – Dunya

Soul Renegades – Thank You

Jon Cutler ft Blackfoot U-Akh – Elevate (Doc Link’s Liberate mix)

Louie Vega, Willy Soul, Funki Cadets – Feelin Good Tonight (Shapes mix)

Altered Natives – Ras Out

Ezel – Circles

Demuir Ft Fred P – The Dream II

Vick Lavender – Time Passing (Time Traveller Main mix)

Giles Smith Ft Private Joy – Love Pain

Glenn Underground – Transparent Sheets

Allstar Moto Music – Whole Hood iIn My House (CVO remix)