GROOVE Podcast 517 – DJ Fett Burger 

Together with his brother DJ Sotofett, DJ Fett Burger forms the creative epicentre of Sex Tags Mania and Sex Tags UFO — the Norwegian label that’s been shaping electronic music since the 2000s. Somewhere between raw analogue sound, off-kilter artwork and a firm DIY ethos, the brothers have built their own musical universe, one that couldn’t care less about trends or genre borders.

Dub-infused techno, house, disco, or an experimental freak-out — whatever’s on the cards, Fett Burger’s sets are all about intuition and spontaneity. Rather than meticulously planning ahead, he’s always trusted the moment — an approach that makes both his releases and his wild freestyle sets one of a kind, wherever he plays.

For his GROOVE mix, the Norwegian DJ invites us into his Casa de Fett. In an exclusive interview, he tells us why his closest friends remain his biggest source of inspiration, what makes a party actually work, and what to expect from his upcoming tour.

GROOVE: What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

DJ Fett Burger: I always do all my mixes freestyle, so never really prepare music before I record. On this mix I wanted to make a deep mix with new and old music. A lot of the records are music from my friends and my community – since we are a great and very creative little community of good friends who always keep it underground. And a lot of good music is being made by these people! So I wanted to highlight that. I also put some of my own music in the mix, since I have released quite a lot recently. I just wanted to highlight the different sounds of it. And I got some US and Detroit records, because these sounds are always an important inspiration, and has always been a major influence on my sound. The mix is not very fancy or anything, but it’s a mix of music made by creative artists, and the sound is underground, I like that!

Where did you record it and what setup did you use?

At Casa de Fett, which is my studio. My setup is a Rane MP2016 mixer with xn XP2016 expander, a Condesa Clara isolator, two Technics 1210 MK 2 and two Pioneer CDJ 900 Nexus. A proper setup. It’s a vibe! Almost all the tracks in the mix are records, except for some of my own music, since they are not released on vinyl.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I had so many amazing gigs and moments, so it’s impossible to say. I’m blessed as a DJ! But it’s always the best when the vibe and music make the crowd feel free and happy! I really love when people are good dancers and get into the groove. It’s hot!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Besides playing good music. Coming to a gig with a good vibe, and giving the crowd a lot of attention when playing. That creates connection with the crowd. Reading the room so you provide the right vibe and energy is obviously very important. And keeping it a bit unexpected and exciting. And taking some risks, not being afraid of making mistakes. As long as you keep the energy up, you keep the dance floor going. I’m interested in people who put their personality into what they do, and who put in the work as a DJ to create some vibes! Be a DJ that takes people somewhere, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I think it’s hard to answer that. Music just constantly flows in and out of my life. So for me it’s just if music gives me that special feeling, then I know it gets my attention and it’s something I wanna play!

What do you have coming up?

I’m going on an Australia and Asia tour together with my good friend Telephones this October. Gonna be massive! I also have a new release out on Sex Tags UFO. And a collaboration release with our good friends from Key of Life from Helsinki. We will make a reissue of old Skatebård tracks! A track from the first Sex Tags UFO will be released again. It’s really cool! Besides, I am preparing another release on my Sex Tags UFO label. It’s gonna be an exciting one. Just made a new webpage for my drawings, so I’m making stuff for that, too. Check it at fettburger.art And there will be more new music, records and artwork out soon as well! Just keeping on in the usual Burger way! Action Shadow! Roll it Caballero!

Tracklist:

1. DJ Fett Burger & Stiletti Ana – Werkmaister Outro

2. DJ Sotofett & Phillip Lauer feat. JEKS – Nimbus-Mix

3. 777 – Sirenes (Marshall Jefferson Mix)

4. Porn Sword Tobacco – Kristallisering

5. Tin Man – Falling Acid

6. Telephones – Hurricane (Purple Mix)

7. Dresvn – Club Kaiman

8. Theo Parrish – Walking Thru The Sky (Liberation Mix)

9. Digital Burger – FL.Glow

10. Omar-S – Night

11. Robotron – Smiles

12. DJ Fett Burger & L.A.2000 – Hello Awreibody

13. Josh Wink – Used To be

14. Digital Burger – Octa 632

15. DJ Sotofett – Phunk Baton