GROOVE Podcast 510 – Chris Liebing

Chris Liebing and Watergate surely are two electronic music entities that don’t need an introduction to a wider audience. Back in May, the Gießen born DJ, producer and CLR records founder played the iconic club’s open air in Berlin. 5 hours of high quality techno that make „a nice story,“ as he puts it himself.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I usually don’t really prepare much for individual gigs, as I always try to be prepared for any gigs. But this was a special one, as I was going to play about five hours at an open air at Watergate in Berlin. I knew it was going to be hot and sunny, so I tried to put together something that has a nice flow starting at 5 in the afternoon, going up till 10 at night when the sun has already set, trying to build a nice story around those five hours.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in Berlin at the the Watergate Open Air at Sage Club, and I used Traktor Pro with two Xone K3 Allen and Heath controllers, as well as the Native Instruments Maschine and the TB-03 from Roland, to have a little bit more fun with the tracks that I’m playing.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I don’t know. Was it in front of the big wall in China? Or in front of a million people at the Love Parade main stage in 2003, or once a 16 hour closing set at Berghain? I can’t really tell as there’s definitely more than one memorable gig and I’m very grateful for that.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Absolutely. It’s so secret that really nobody else has it. It’s a new release by The Southern that’s going to come out on CLR this year. It’s two tracks that are just blowing the roof off every time I play them.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Two albums. One is the new album by Luke Slater aka Planetary Assault Systems on Ostgut Ton. Absolutely brilliant. As well as a new album called Walkman by Speedy J, a bit more experimental but very haunting. And then the latest release of Shlomi Aber on CLR called Schema, the main track is the track of the summer for me, so you should definitely go and check those out.

What do you have coming up?

Off the back of my album release I’ll be touring a lot this summer, so expect to find me at various festivals and beautiful clubs. I’m already back in the studio working on a few remixes that need to come out this year. Besides that, there’s a really nice release schedule for CLR, which I’m extremely excited about for the rest of the year. Thank you!