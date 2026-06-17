GROOVE Podcast 507 – SHOKI287

Making waves in both genres, SHOKI287 is an artist catering to rap and dance music fans alike. As part of German group Tiefbasskommando, she played a vital role in merging the two genres, being part of a movement that would turn out as one of the most crucial post-pandemic musical phenomena. As a solo artist, however, she’s best known for transgressive DJ-sets that gravitate towards fast-paced techno, her mix for our podcast series being no exception.
What did you have in mind when recording this mix?
I want to play more Groove at my gigs, probably 2027 Groove SHOKI incoming.
Where did you record it and which setup did you use?
At home with a Pioneer DJM-A9 and three CDJ 3000.
What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?
Hive 2024. I think it was the first big one and the stage was full, also I loved Sound Department this summer.
Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?
I sometimes dig new tracks and play them the first time at a gig and surprise myself.
Three recent releases that caught your attention?
Don’t know where to start, there are so many.
What do you have coming up?
I will release a few singles, some techno, some Rap but I have an idea for an album with a completely new sound. I will work on that after the summer!
Track list:
KUSS – Jungle Juice [Digital Bonus]
ENNIO – Crave U
Norma Kesh (a.k.a Haüt) – Kimbala
Paul Hauck – Wreck Form
LUAR – Eyes Closed
Modēm – Houndoom
Tunga – Steady
Kalher – Satisfaction (Sport Mix)
Boy In Nature – Reconstruct the Crime
Emanuel Querol – Let The Music (Original Mix)
Tilman Riddelt, piater. – Yakirati
Paul Laurens – Template
Juri Heidemann – Ketatscha
Aasi – RIDE THE SUN
Sicion – All Day [Digital Bonus]
Deaf Toucan – Say Less
CVNSUMED – Chikai
Amor Satyr & Olympe4000 – Expand
EXTRA ENERGY – Pernox – Scene Stealer (Less Distress Remix)
6 SENSE – Vortex
Tunga – Atrium
ABAD MANNERS – PALO (APS002)
Willem – Room Trax
FENIMORE – No Trace Of You