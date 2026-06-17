GROOVE Podcast 507 – SHOKI287

Making waves in both genres, SHOKI287 is an artist catering to rap and dance music fans alike. As part of German group Tiefbasskommando, she played a vital role in merging the two genres, being part of a movement that would turn out as one of the most crucial post-pandemic musical phenomena. As a solo artist, however, she’s best known for transgressive DJ-sets that gravitate towards fast-paced techno, her mix for our podcast series being no exception.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I want to play more Groove at my gigs, probably 2027 Groove SHOKI incoming.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At home with a Pioneer DJM-A9 and three CDJ 3000.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Hive 2024. I think it was the first big one and the stage was full, also I loved Sound Department this summer.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I sometimes dig new tracks and play them the first time at a gig and surprise myself.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Don’t know where to start, there are so many.

What do you have coming up?

I will release a few singles, some techno, some Rap but I have an idea for an album with a completely new sound. I will work on that after the summer!

Track list:



KUSS – Jungle Juice [Digital Bonus]

ENNIO – Crave U

Norma Kesh (a.k.a Haüt) – Kimbala

Paul Hauck – Wreck Form

LUAR – Eyes Closed

Modēm – Houndoom

Tunga – Steady

Kalher – Satisfaction (Sport Mix)

Boy In Nature – Reconstruct the Crime

Emanuel Querol – Let The Music (Original Mix)

Tilman Riddelt, piater. – Yakirati

Paul Laurens – Template

Juri Heidemann – Ketatscha

Aasi – RIDE THE SUN

Sicion – All Day [Digital Bonus]

Deaf Toucan – Say Less

CVNSUMED – Chikai

Amor Satyr & Olympe4000 – Expand

EXTRA ENERGY – Pernox – Scene Stealer (Less Distress Remix)

6 SENSE – Vortex

Tunga – Atrium

ABAD MANNERS – PALO (APS002)

Willem – Room Trax

FENIMORE – No Trace Of You