Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 507 – SHOKI287

Maximilian Fritz

SHOKI287 (Photo credit: Press)
SHOKI287 (Photo credit: Press)

Making waves in both genres, SHOKI287 is an artist catering to rap and dance music fans alike. As part of German group Tiefbasskommando, she played a vital role in merging the two genres, being part of a movement that would turn out as one of the most crucial post-pandemic musical phenomena. As a solo artist, however, she’s best known for transgressive DJ-sets that gravitate towards fast-paced techno, her mix for our podcast series being no exception.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I want to play more Groove at my gigs, probably 2027 Groove SHOKI incoming.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At home with a Pioneer DJM-A9 and three CDJ 3000.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Hive 2024. I think it was the first big one and the stage was full, also I loved Sound Department this summer.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I sometimes dig new tracks and play them the first time at a gig and surprise myself.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Don’t know where to start, there are so many.

What do you have coming up?

I will release a few singles, some techno, some Rap but I have an idea for an album with a completely new sound. I will work on that after the summer!

Track list:

KUSS – Jungle Juice [Digital Bonus]
ENNIO – Crave U
Norma Kesh (a.k.a Haüt) – Kimbala
Paul Hauck – Wreck Form
LUAR – Eyes Closed
Modēm – Houndoom
Tunga – Steady
Kalher – Satisfaction (Sport Mix)
Boy In Nature – Reconstruct the Crime
Emanuel Querol – Let The Music (Original Mix)
Tilman Riddelt, piater. – Yakirati
Paul Laurens – Template
Juri Heidemann – Ketatscha
Aasi – RIDE THE SUN
Sicion – All Day [Digital Bonus]
Deaf Toucan – Say Less
CVNSUMED – Chikai
Amor Satyr & Olympe4000 – Expand
EXTRA ENERGY – Pernox – Scene Stealer (Less Distress Remix)
6 SENSE – Vortex
Tunga – Atrium
ABAD MANNERS – PALO (APS002)
Willem – Room Trax
FENIMORE – No Trace Of You

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

GROOVE Podcast 506 – Luigi Tozzi

When you want your techno deep, Luigi Tozzi is your go-to person—especially if you want this phrase to be filled with actual meaning.
Maximilian Fritz -

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