GROOVE Podcast 505 – Jane Fitz

Once you’ve booked Jane Fitz, the weather cannot come in your way. Last September at Cascina Cappuccina just outside Milan, the British DJ adapted to an indoor environment because of the pouring rain. The set that resulted from these circumstances is timelessly Fitz-core, containing crisp drumming, subtle and not-so-subtle acid lines, and dubby undercurrences that encompass minds on the fly.

What did you have in mind when playing this set?

The moment. This is a live recording from a party at the beautiful Cascina Cappuccina just outside of Milan. It was meant to be outside, but it was raining so it ended up being inside and I think that heated up the situation.

Which set up did you use?

Two decks and a mixer, as always. I have no idea how it was recorded as I didn’t do it myself. In fact, I didn’t even know this was being recorded.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

I wish I could remember. Probably the last one, always.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Marijuana.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Higher Intelligence Agency – JuJu Love EP, DOT series on Dialog out of Finland, and anything excavated on Sunny Crypt.

What do you have coming up?

A summer of al fresco adventures!