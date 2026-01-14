Mitglied jetzt!
Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 489 – fka.m4a

Die Redaktion

fka.m4a (Photo credit: Tony Stewart)
fka.m4a (Photo credit: Tony Stewart)

„We come together to celebrate unity, compassion, and understanding“—fka.m4a starts his mix for our podcast series with an nostalgic acapella that underlines what rave was, is, and should be about. In the following 85 minutes, he touches on numerous genres, never losing sight of the dance floor. Be it Hi-NRG, Prog House, or straight-up Rave, with fka.m4a, form follows danceability.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I am always inspired by self empowerment, joy and the beauty of embracing who you are. So I tend to look for music that builds a warm celebratory energy that creates those exact emotions for the listeners and myself!

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it on my home studio set up which consists of a XONE96 + 2x CDJ 2000.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I got the opportunity to play the countdown slot at Panorama Bar in Berlin on New Year’s Eve 2022-2023 with a settime of 22 to 1, so right in the middle of the chaos, and it was one of my proudest achievements to play this club at this exact time slot, the room absolutely exploded with love and joy as I spinned Whitney Houston – It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay (Thunderpuss Mix). I get goosebumps when I think about it still! People often remind me of that moment and I always smile!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Absolutely! I’m spinning CASSIMM – Love Desire at virtually every set at the moment, it is extremely powerful.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Modeã – Again (Forever), AUTOFLOWER – RotondaBiesmans – Feel Guud.

What do you have coming up?

My brand new single „Feelin (So High)“ which I’ve played in this mix will be released next on the 23rd of January via Toolroom’s Love & Other. I started working on this tune last summer and I was extremely inspired by seeing beautiful groups of friends celebrate their love for each other on the dance floor! It’s just pure joy filled with pianos, euphoric vocals and happy melodies!

Track list:

DJ Chus, Harry Romero – Celebrate Life (Acapella)
Biesmans – Wanna Be Me
Harrisxn – Push
fka.m4a, Biesmans – The Rhythm (Unreleased)
Fernanda Arrau – Get Up
NEWTONE – Let Me See U Work (Unreleased)
NEWTONE – Still Having Sex (Unreleased)
marma – Penny for a Passion (Papa Nugs‘ Sarah Room Remix)
Jordan Brando – Give Me House
PARK.ER – Pump It
Cyda – Drop That Bass
Alan Fitzpatrick – Automatik
fka.m4a – Feel The Spirit (Unreleased)
Marc Brauner – Music Society
Alan Fitzpatrick – Don’t Stop
fka.m4a – Feelin‘ So High (Unreleased)
Modeã – Again [Forever]
Cyda, AUTOFLOWER – Jellyfish
Miguel de Bois – Got My Mind
Cyda – Last Glance

