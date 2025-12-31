GROOVE Podcast 487 – Âme

In his conversation with GROOVE, conducted on the occasion of Innervisions‘ 20th anniversary, Âme’s Kristian Rädle details how the music emerges from the unique social and musical fabric he has created within the past two decades with his the label’s co-curator Dixon, more recently joined by Jimi Jules and Trikk.

The GROOVE mix complements the interview, offering a glimpse into Kristian’s art of DJing. It combines a radical understanding of electronic music’s modernity with an ear for melodies drawn from a wide range of stylistic contexts, sometimes transcending the realm of club culture. A wry sense of humour runs through his set, unexpectedly cutting through electronic music’s immersive experience.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Nothing planned, just set up everything in the office, and then I went through the new folders and followed the flow.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

Mixed at Muting The Noise

4 CDJs

Rane MP 2015 Mixer

Phonon headphones

HK Audio Monitors

What’s the most memorable gig you have played so far?

There have been so many within the last 25 years, but for this year it was definitely the weekend we hosted for our 20 years of Innervisions anniversary at Berghain and fabric.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Many Redshape tracks from the past.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

They are definitely in the mix!!!

What do you have coming up?

We’ll release more Âme music in 2026.

Tracklist:

We will publish the tracklist soon, please check back in a couple of days.