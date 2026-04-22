GROOVE Podcast 500 – Speedy J

Read the in-depth interview with Speedy J about this mix, his next album Walkman (out on May 15th), and his philosophy of electronic music here.

For the 500th issue of our podcast series, we enlisted a certified legend of the game: Speedy J. Since the early 90’s, Jochem Paap has been a key figure of electronic dance music and its adjacent genres, known for constantly pushing the envelope. His contribution, showcasing the fruits he harvested in his Rotterdam sound lab and going back and forth between techno, ambient, and noise, is no exception: „This vinyl-only mix is built entirely from lathe-cut records made in the STOOR Lab. Since 2015, I’ve been recording improvised sessions in the bunker; inviting artists in, pressing records, and seeing what happens. Selected moments were cut in-house as small vinyl runs, forming an evolving archive of spontaneous collaborations. For this mix, I went back into that archive, featuring sessions with: Black Asteroid, Charlton, Clouds, Colin Benders, Function, Lucy, Mono/Poly, Mumdance, Reinier Zonneveld, Robin Kampschoer, Rødhåd, Steve Rachmad and solo material as JPG.“

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to do something special as it’s your 500th edition. And as STOOR hits 10 years this year, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to show how the project started, through an archive of lathe cuts capturing jams in the STOOR bunker with a variety of collaborators.

Speedy J in his studio (Photo credit: Press)

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

2 x SL1200 MKII in mint condition and a mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

The Plus8 ice rave at the South Pole in 1991.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Imagination.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Not really.

What do you have coming up?

A solo album on STOOR, and lots of STOOR live events this year.