GROOVE Podcast 480 – Acid Pauli

Maximilian Fritz

Acid Pauli (Foto: Presse)

Martin Gretschmann, the creative force behind aliases like Console and the globetrotting DJ persona Acid Pauli, boasts a musical career defined by its versatility and depth. From his beginnings as a band member in the German indie group The Notwist, Gretschmann has continuously pushed boundaries across the electronic music landscape. His extensive discography spans detailed, downtempo IDM—as heard on Console’s 1997 debut Pan Or Ama—to the more recent, experimental Tech-House of 2017’s BLD, demonstrating a command over complex rhythms and evolving sonic textures, equally suited for contemplative listening and club nights.

Most recently, Acid Pauli launched a new label with his spouse Shirin Botas, reissuing his 2010 smasher „Den Mahlstrom rauf” as well as remixing Val Xalino’s „Dançá Dançá T’Manchê” for Munich’s Compost, turning the song of the Cape Verde Islands legend into a light summer hit.

Today, Acid Pauli is synonymous with unpredictable DJ sets. With over two decades of artistic activity, he has become a highly sought-after performer whose legendary selections and clever dramatic arcs control the energy of entire venues. His reputation is built on an almost „genre-agnostic” approach: a single Acid Pauli chart from 18 years ago hinted at the exhilarating breadth. This mixture of music has since become even harder to predict, while simultaneously only makes sense in the hands of Acid Pauli.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix? 

I try to be in the moment, so I think about the next two to four tracks coming up. At the same time, I also thought about Jay Haze who recently passed away. I played Zufu – „Comores” as a tribute. It’s an unreleased track by Jay and Dengue Dengue Dengue. 

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?  

I recorded it at the Landesmuseum Zürich for the Rundfunk FM Festival on July 30, 2025 with 4 CDJs 3000 and a V10 Mixer

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Central Park in New York City, 2023. The last song I played was an a cappella version of „Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel, who were the last band to perform at that same venue 40 years prior to me.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I try to avoid the use of weapons.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Roxymore – Juggling Dualities
Geju – Dark Places
AFAR – Changing Rules

What do you have coming up?

We just launched our new label, All is Acid. So, I’m working on the next releases.

Tracklist:

Geju, Ground – Shepard Jr. (unreleased) 
Raidho – Tarantula feat. T. Etno (Sol Selectas)
Zufu – Comores (unreleased/ Jay Haze, Dengue Dengue Dengue) 
MOREKI & MJ – Michael Matata (unreleased) 
Louis Lunch, Decency, KS Groove – Shumayela (Cream Entertainment)
Destiino, Yuksek – Somlake feat. Iñigo Vontier (Lumière Noire) 
Dwson – Ethyl (Suol) 
Jonas Saalbach – Raum und Zeit (Diamentral Express) 
Chymera – Threads (Connaisseur) 
Supercontinent – Pata Sucia (Fauna Reve)
Cysnical – Mood Freak (Grey Bar Hotel) 
Fred & Luna – Compostonikum (Compost) 
Yør Kultura – Logik (Permanent Vacation)

