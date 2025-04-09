GROOVE Podcast 455 – JADA

JADA processes an abundance of musical influences. Having grown up in Hamburg, she saw her Afro-Brazilian mother, a professional samba dancer, well, dance early on in her childhood. Plus, JADA is an active member of the Hamburg ballroom scene, soundtracking performances and contests with bass music, Baile Funk, or Jersey Club. And, last but not least, JADA is into all things house music.

In her mix for our podcast series, she worships the roots of the genre with a playful nod to Frankie Knuckles’s „Your Love“ and then goes on to branch out to adjacent musical styles like Deep House. All along the way, there’s loads of organic percussion and Brazilian vocals involved, making for a deeply life-affirming set.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Showcasing fresh house releases I just found and the feeling of excitement for summer–a mixture of soul soothing and groovy vibes.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I have a XDJ-RR Setup at home with a Soundboks speaker, not my favorite set up to be honest, but better than nothing.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

MELT Festival. Both times felt like a dream.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Dancing by myself, it releases so much tension and helps me to stay sane.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Makèz – Fruits of the Universe (ft.douniah)

Milos Kaiser – Te Quiero Perto (Lipelis & Origon Agassi Freestyle Mix)

Ketiov – BA 130BPM

What do you have coming up?

I’m playing at La Station in Paris for Boukan Records soon. Im so excited, because the last time I went there, I fell in love with the venue and sound system!

Track list:



Mamacita ft. Persona RS – Tu Amor (Your Love Spanish Version)

Milos Kaiser – Te Quero Perto (Lipelis & Orion Agassi Freestyle Mix)

Kauan Marco – Sublime RJ feat. Maya Nardes

Ketiov – DA 121 BPM

Jimpster – The Phoenix

Black Spvde & Stefan Ringer – Sex Fire Passion

MoMa Ready – LIFE ON THE BLUE LINE

Kyle Walker, Chesster – I’m The One (Extended Dub)

Jimpster – Lightening In Me

Golden Kong – Louca No Baile

D Stone – Banggg

Robin Graham – Pipe Dream