Sven Väth: Retrospektiv-Compilation angekündigt

Cocoon kündigt eine Sven-Väth-Best-of-Compilation an. Die Retrospective Collection würdigt das Lebenswerk des DJs und Produzenten und damit einer Persönlichkeit, die die elektronische Musikszene über vier Jahrzehnte hinweg maßgeblich beeinflusst hat.

Die Sammlung dokumentiert wichtige Stationen in Väths Karriere als recording artist gleich zweifach. An der Seite von sechs Tracks von Väths Anfängen mit OFF und den bahnbrechenden Alben der Neunziger und Zweitausender erscheinen sieben Neuinterpretationen seiner Produktionen durch Adam Port, Speedy J, Kölsch, Bart Skils & Weska, Len Faki (hier als Hardspace), Eric Prydz und Roman Flügel. Abgerundet wird die Compilation durch eine Kollaboration: Das 21-minütige „The Day After” von Sven Väth & Stevie B-Zet ist dem gemeinsame Album der beiden von 1995, Electro Acupuncture, entnommen.

Die Kollektion ist als 4-fach-Vinyl-Box direkt über Cocoon vorzubestellen und ab dem 28. März erhältlich. Kostenpunkt: 67 Euro.

Sven Väth – Retrospective Collection (Cocoon)



Tracklist:



Sven Väth – Ritual Of Life (Adam Port 108 Mix)

Sven Väth – Ballet Fusion (Speedy J Remix)

Sven Väth – Metal Master – Spectrum (Bart Skills & Weska Reinterpretation)

Sven Väth – Harlequin – The Beauty And The Beast

OFF feat. Sven Väth – Electrica Salsa (Roman Flügel Remix)

Sven Väth – Cala Longa

Sven Väth – Sounds Control Your Mind

Sven Väth – Robot (Kölsch Remix)

Sven Väth – L’Esperanza (Hardspace Mix)

Sven Väth – Privado

Sven Väth – Mind Games (Roman Flügel Remix)

Sven Väth – Face It

Astral Pilot – The Day After

Format: 12“

Erscheinungsdatum: 28. März 2025