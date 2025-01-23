Mitglied jetzt!
News

GROOVE ON FUNDRAISER #2: Feiert mit uns im Coco Boule!

Alexis Waltz

[English version]

Clubs und Festivals kämpfen ums Überleben – so auch die GROOVE. Wir lassen den Kopf aber nicht hängen, sondern haben uns im vergangenen Sommer als Non-Profit neu aufgestellt.

Die Fahne des Musikjournalismus lassen wir nicht nur am Schreibtisch wehen, sondern auch tapfer ravend: Am 2. Februar laden wir zu unserem GROOVE ON Fundraiser #2 ins Coco Boule am Berliner Moritzplatz ein – zu einer Party, auf der ihr über 14 Stunden diverse Facetten der House Music erleben könnt.

Für die Organisation der Party ist neben uns Stephan Wittrin (Quest Agency, Slave To The Rave) verantwortlich, er arbeitet an diesem Tag ebenso wie der Club für eine Minimal-Gage. Ein Teil der Produktionskosten wird dankenswerterweise von Gauloises übernommen. Sämtliche DJs berechnen an diesem Tag keine DJ-Fee. So kommt fast der gesamte Eintritt der GROOVE zugute.

Auf dem Floor erwarten euch klassischer US-amerikanischer House, Minimal House, Deep House und Dub House von Cinthie, Daniel Wang, Jada, Meat, Sandilé, Spencer Parker, Steve Bug und XDB. DJ Spit wird ausnahmsweise seine Sicht auf dieses formative Genre teilen. Die Party beginnt um 16 Uhr, die Musik läuft bis 6 Uhr am Montagmorgen.

Doch genug der Fakten. Wie ein Magazin von seinen Leser:innen lebt, zehrt eine Party von ihren Gästen, deshalb: Erscheint zahlreich, bleibt lang! Wir sehen uns euch auf dem Floor – und an der Kasse, die wir selbst übernehmen.

eure GROOVE

Die Early-Bird-Tickets sind ausverkauft, eine beschränkte Anzahl vergünstigter Tickets ist noch hier erhältlich.

Gestaltung: Irene Szankowsky

GROOVE ON FUNDRAISER #2: Celebrate with us at Coco Boule!

Clubs and festivals are struggling to survive–and so is GROOVE. We’re trying to keep things afloat, particularly after having reorganised the magazine as a non-profit last summer.

We’re not just keeping music journalism alive from behind our desks, we’re also doing it bravely raving. Celebrate with us on February 2 at our GROOVE ON Fundraiser #2 at new venue Coco Boule right next to Berlin’s Moritzplatz. With our passionately curated line-up, we want to reflect the many facets of house music–for more than 14 hours.

Besides us, promoter Stephan Wittrin (Quest Agency, Slave To The Rave) is responsible for the organisation of the party, he works for a minimal fee on this day. Part of the production costs will thankfully be covered by Gauloises. None of the DJs will be charging a fee, meaning almost the entire entry fees will benefit GROOVE.

On the dance floor, Cinthie, Daniel Wang, Jada, Meat, Sandilé, Spencer Parker, Steve Bug and XDB will be offering classic US house, minimal house, deep house and dub house. DJ Spit will exceptionally share his take on the genre. The party starts at 4PM, the music will be playing until 6AM on Monday morning.

But enough of the facts. Just like a magazine thrives on its readers, a party lives off its dancers, so: Show up in large numbers and stay late! We’ll see you on the floor–and at the box office, which will be run by the editorial team.

Yours truly, 
GROOVE

Early bird tickets are sold out, reduced tickets are available here.

The lower bar at Coco Boule (Foto: Coco Boule)
Der Dancefloor des Coco Boule unweit des Berliner Moritzplatzes (Foto: Coco Boule)


„Make Borș Not War”: Arte zeigt Doku über Clubkultur in Moldau

In Moldau sind demokratische Werte akut bedroht. Wie Techno als Form des politischen Widerstands genutzt wird, zeigt eine Arte-Tracks-Doku.

„Make Borș Not War”: Arte zeigt Doku über Clubkultur in Moldau

In Moldau sind demokratische Werte akut bedroht. Wie Techno als Form des politischen Widerstands genutzt wird, zeigt eine Arte-Tracks-Doku.

50 Jahre „Autobahn”: Kraftwerk veröffentlichen Jubiläums-Edition

„Autobahn” wird 50. Zu diesem Anlass veröffentlichen Kraftwerk einen ihren Meilensteine erneut. Auch eine Tour steht an.
GEMA: Klage gegen führenden Anbieter von KI-Musiksoftware

Nachdem Suno in den USA bereits von den drei Major-Labels verklagt wurde, zieht die deutsche GEMA als erster europäischer Kläger nach.
Leipzig: Kunstaktion macht auf Kultursterben aufmerksam

Durch Gentrifizierung verschwinden zunehmend Kulturräume in der Stadt. Eine Kunstaktion betrauert diesen Verlust mit Kreuzen.
Sven Väth: Cocoon Club kehrt für eine Nacht zurück

2004 eröffnete Sven Väth den Cocoon Club in Frankfurt. Ende Februar kommt es in neuen Räumlichkeiten zum Comeback.
THING: Queeres Neunziger-Magazin erscheint als Sammelband

Das Magazin, das in den frühen Neunzigern Frankie Knuckles und Larry Heard präsentierte, wird als Sammelband neu aufgelegt.
Europäischer Festivalbericht 2024: Trend zum Tagesticket und zum frühzeitigen Ticketkauf

Wie hat sich die europäische Festivallandschaft 2024 verändert? Ein britischer Bericht gibt einen Einblick.
Lazyrecords: Neue Musikentdeckungs-App gestartet

Bei Spotify bestimmen Algorithmen, welche Musik wir hören. Die App Lazyrecords erteilt da eine Absage und nutzt das altehrwürdige Discogs.
David Lynch: Filmemacher und Musiker verstorben

Mit David Lynch ist ein visionärer Künstler verstorben, der massiven Einfluss auf die Clubkultur hatte. Wir kondolieren im Nachruf.
50 Jahre „Autobahn”: Kraftwerk veröffentlichen Jubiläums-Edition

„Autobahn” wird 50. Zu diesem Anlass veröffentlichen Kraftwerk einen ihren Meilensteine erneut. Auch eine Tour steht an.

GEMA: Klage gegen führenden Anbieter von KI-Musiksoftware

Nachdem Suno in den USA bereits von den drei Major-Labels verklagt wurde, zieht die deutsche GEMA als erster europäischer Kläger nach.

Leipzig: Kunstaktion macht auf Kultursterben aufmerksam

Durch Gentrifizierung verschwinden zunehmend Kulturräume in der Stadt. Eine Kunstaktion betrauert diesen Verlust mit Kreuzen.
Sven Väth (Foto: Gaetan Tracqui)

Sven Väth: Cocoon Club kehrt für eine Nacht zurück

2004 eröffnete Sven Väth den Cocoon Club in Frankfurt. Ende Februar kommt es in neuen Räumlichkeiten zum Comeback.

THING: Queeres Neunziger-Magazin erscheint als Sammelband

Das Magazin, das in den frühen Neunzigern Frankie Knuckles und Larry Heard präsentierte, wird als Sammelband neu aufgelegt.

Europäischer Festivalbericht 2024: Trend zum Tagesticket und zum frühzeitigen Ticketkauf

Wie hat sich die europäische Festivallandschaft 2024 verändert? Ein britischer Bericht gibt einen Einblick.
Bei Lazyrecords bestimmt die Genreauswahl, welche Musik die App abspielt (Screenshot)

Lazyrecords: Neue Musikentdeckungs-App gestartet

Bei Spotify bestimmen Algorithmen, welche Musik wir hören. Die App Lazyrecords erteilt da eine Absage und nutzt das altehrwürdige Discogs.

David Lynch: Filmemacher und Musiker verstorben

Mit David Lynch ist ein visionärer Künstler verstorben, der massiven Einfluss auf die Clubkultur hatte. Wir kondolieren im Nachruf.

