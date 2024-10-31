WIR MÜSSEN REDEN.

Und machen’s an dieser Stelle kurz: Die GROOVE wird unabhängig – ohne Verlag, dafür mit euch. Dazu haben wir einen Verein gegründet und starten ab sofort unsere Kampagne GROOVE ON, um die Zukunft unseres Magazins zu sichern.

Wieso es die GROOVE gerade jetzt braucht, lest ihr hier. Alle Hintergründe zur Gründung des Vereins für Technojournalismus erfahrt ihr hier. Journalist:innen finden unsere Pressemitteilung hier.

Mehr denn je zählen wir auf euer Vertrauen – geht ihr diesen Weg mit uns? Dann könnt ihr uns hier unterstützen.

Berichterstattung zu unserer Kampagne findet ihr bei Deutschlandradio Kultur, Deutschlandfunk, Tagesspiegel, taz, Süddeutsche, Feierkultur Podcast, Sunshine Live, FluxFM, Resident Advisor, FAZE, Monopol, Amazona, Bonedo, DJ Lab, Musikwoche, Kaltblut und Electronic Beats.

WE HAVE TO TALK.

To put it bluntly: GROOVE’s editorial team is taking over the magazine – without a publisher, but, hopefully, with your support. To this end, we have founded a non-profit organisation. We are now launching our GROOVE ON campaign to save the future of the magazine.

Read here why the magazine which was founded in 1989 is now more important than ever. Find out all the background information on the founding of our non-profit, the Verein for Technojournalismus, here. Our press release is available here.

If you want to go down this path with us, you can support us here.

Find reporting about our campaign at Deutschlandradio Kultur [German], Deutschlandfunk [German], Tagesspiegel [German], taz [German], Süddeutsche Zeitung [German], Feierkultur Podcast [German], Sunshine Live, FluxFM, Resident Advisor, FAZE [German], Musikwoche [German], Monopol [German], Amazona [German], Bonedo [German], DJ Lab [German], Kaltblut and Electronic Beats.

Design: Irene Szankowsky

GROOVE ON FUNDRAISER

(English version below)

Die GROOVE kämpft ums Überleben. Und das nicht nur vom Schreibtisch aus, sondern auch tapfer ravend: Am 2. Oktober laden wir zu unserem 17-stündigen GROOVE ON Fundraiser in den Tresor und feiern auf drei Floors mit euch in den Tag der Deutschen Einheit.

Sämtliche DJs spielen ohne Gage, der Tresor arbeitet in dieser Nacht kostendeckend. Ein Teil der Reisekosten wird dankenswerterweise von Telekom Electronic Beats übernommen. So kommt fast der gesamte Eintritt der GROOVE zugute.

Unten erwarten euch Sets von Acid Maria, Alarico & Chlär, Amotik, Anthony Rother, Lucinee, Mark Broom, Nastia und Shed. Im Globus spielen Acidfinky, AGY3NA, Amy Dabbs, Franziska Berns, Losoul, Markus Suckut und Robert Owens. Die Aurora Bar beschallt mit den GROOVE All-Stars ein Potpourri aus freien Autor:innen, ehemalige Redakteur:innen und ganz generell Menschen, die unserem Magazin nahestehen. Vor der eigentlichen Party, um 21:30 Uhr, laden die Redakteure Maximilian Fritz und Alexis Waltz zum Gespräch über den Status Quo und die Zukunft des Magazins. Der Eintritt beträgt 22 Euro, die Musik läuft bis 15:30 Uhr.

Doch genug der Fakten. Wie ein Magazin von seinen Leser:innen lebt, zehrt eine Party von ihren Gästen, deshalb: Erscheint zahlreich, bleibt lang! Wir sehen uns auf dem Floor,

eure GROOVE

English version

GROOVE Magazine is fighting for survival–not just from behind the desk, but also bravely raving: On October 2nd, we invite you to our 17-hour GROOVE ON Fundraiser at Tresor, partying on three floors into the Day of German Unity, a bank holiday.

All DJs will perform without a fee, Tresor will only cover its costs that night. A part of the travel expenses is kindly covered by Telekom Electronic Beats. This way, almost the entire admission fee goes to benefit GROOVE.

Downstairs, Acid Maria, Alarico & Chlär, Amotik, Anthony Rother, Lucinee, Mark Broom, Nastia, and Shed will perform. Globus will host Acidfinky, AGY3NA, Amy Dabbs, Franziska Berns, Losoul, Markus Suckut, and Robert Owens. Aurora Bar will see numerous sets by the GROOVE All-Stars, a mix of freelance writers, former editors, and people closely connected to our magazine.

Before the main party kicks off at 10 PM, editors Maximilian Fritz and Alexis Waltz will host a discussion about the current state and future of the magazine at 9:30 PM. Entry is €22, the music will run until 3:30 PM.

But enough of the facts. Just like a magazine thrives on its readers, a party lives off its dancers, so: Show up in large numbers and stay late! See you on the dance floor.

Yours truly,

GROOVE

TRESOR:

Acid Maria

Alarico & Chlär

Amotik

Anthony Rother

Lucinee

Mark Broom

Nastia

Shed

GLOBUS:

AGY3NA

Acidfinky

Amy Dabbs

Franziska Berns

Losoul

Markus Suckut

Robert Owens

AURORA BAR:

Ben Bobby (Ben-Robin König)

Champion Lover Soundsystem (Torsten Schmidt & Michael Kummermehr)

Chaques (Leon Schuck)

Chatbot Caro (Caroline Whiteley)

Crystaline (Cristina Plett)

DJ Pyjama (Philipp Gschwendtner)

Florian Sievers

Harry Nipples (Laura Aha)

Heiko Hoffmann

Hofnam (Moritz Hoffmann)

JAMera (Ameera Lumb)

Leo Cameo (Leopold Hutter)

Ruben.alx (Ruben Drückler)

tillary.exe (Till Kanis)

Vincent Frisch

young oldman (Jan Goldmann)