Crille & Tamalt
EPs/Tracks
- Pablo Bozzi – Ghost Of Chance [Dischi Autunno]
- Cinthie – Offenbach Anthem [Shall Not Fade]
- Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu [Renegade Breakdown]
- Mina – Zombies [TRANCEHALL[
- Perdu – Mind Phrases [Moustache Records 048]
- Crille & Tamalt – Dämon (Cate Hortl Remix) [Self Released]
- Black Mirror Park – Golden Groove (Antic Soul Remix) [Entourage Concept]
- Anne Clark – Our Darkness (INFRAVISION Remix) [Self Released]
- Peggy Gou – I Go (Soulwax Remix) [Gudu Records]
- DRIADA – Décadence (Rudolph & Mortimer Remix) [Routine Records]
LPs:
- Correspondant Music – #StandWithUkraine [Self Released]
- Chinaski – No Pop No Fun [Self Released]
- Yarn Init – Ill Compound [RECTIFIER001]
FRAZI.ER
EPs/Tracks:
- Narciss – Fragments Of A Language Of Love [Lobster Theremin]
- DJ Ogi – Bronhi [Techno Factory]
- D.A.V.E The Drummer & Alex Calver – 13.5 [Hydraulix]
- Ganez The Terrible – Rebel [Central Music Limited]
- Arman John – Для Меня [Phased Records]
- Frazi.er – Rave Scene Extortion [Crisis Of Man]
- Klangkuenstler – Wechselspannung [OUTWORLD]
- Dax J – T3000 [Monnom Black]
- P.T.B.S. – Verruf (Modular Phaze Remix) [Mephyst]
- Frazi.er – Youth Culture (Hadone Remix) [Crisis Of Man]
Gregor Tresher
EPs/Tracks:
- Laurent Garnier – Sake Stars Fever [Cod3QR]
- Rico Puestel – Afar [Break New Soil]
- Arthur Robert – Rising [Figure]
- Paul Ritch – Sultan [Quartz]
- Deniro – DhunredX [DGTL]
- Alexander Kowalski – Reference [Made Of Concrete]
- Jeran Portis – Resilient [Motech]
- Kr!z – Neutrino [Blueprint]
- Johann Arty – Rite Of Delusion [Alleanza]
- Gorge – Never Thought (Deetron Remix) [Klaus:elle]
LPs:
- Sven Väth – Catharsis [Cocoon]
- Deetron – Rotational Gravity [Axis]
- Harvey McKay – Anatomy Of A Drum Machine [Kneaded Pains]
I-Robots
EPs/Track:
- Cerrone – Supernature (The Unreleased Instrumental Version) [Because Music/Malligator Préférence]
- Yoko Ono – Walking On Thin Ice [Geffen Records]
- Cento – Photochrome Part 1/2 [idea]
- The Danse Society – Angel (Self Indulgent Dub Mix) [Society Records]
- Pauline Murray And The Invisible Girls – Animal Crazy [Illusive]
- The Human League – The Things That Dreams Are Made Of (Original Dub Edit) [Genetic Records]
- Pylon – Danger [DB Recs]
- Night Moves – Transdance (New York Disco Mix) [GC Recordings]
- The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix) [Beggars Banquet]
- Polyphonic Size – On The Way To Medora [Sandwich Records]
LPs:
- Tuxedomoon – Desire [Ralph Records]
- Band Apart – Marseille [Crammed Discs]
- Maximum Joy – Station M.X.J.Y. [Y Records]
Nicolas De Grandi
EPs/Tracks:
- Flore – The Fiery Principle [POLAAR]
- Lolito – ASH FLOW [Temet]
- Design Default – Seeds [Infinite Machine]
- Piezo – Unto [Wisdom Teeth]
- Le Dom – Loot [Paradoxe Club]
- Hypna – Spin Cycle Kicks [Unreleased]
- DJ JM – Owned [Maloca]
- Le Motel – Love Talk Bad (Ft. Logan) [Maloca]
- Vina Konda – Talaf Zoubaka [DDR]
- Toma Kami – Zone Bruma [Livity Sound]
LPs:
- Glass – Anxiety Prime [Comic Sans]
- Modern Collapse – Usual Case Scenario [DAWN]
- Rosalía – Motomami [Columbia]
Pancratio
EPs/Tracks:
- Pancratio – Otta4 x Korghettini Electronics [onetriptoavyon]
- Various – Collaboratory EP [Mood Waves]
- Interactive Music – Interactive Music [All Night Flight]
- Too Smooth Christ – Peemax Trax [EYA Records]
- Otis – Nocturnal Revelations [Exarde]
- Borys – Voice In My Head [Wicked Bass Records]
- Pancratio, Giammarco Orsini – OTTAHEKO1 [onetriptoavyon]
- Simone de Kunovich – Mondo Nuovo [Mule Musiq]
- Nativo – Tarnspill [Nativo Music]
- Cristian Sarde – Professional Dancer [Outcast Planet]
LPs:
- Various – Elsewhere XX [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
- Pink Shabab – Never Stopped Loving You [Karaoke Kalk]
- Oshana – Disciples of Dystopia [Psionic]