Crille & Tamalt (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks

  1. Pablo Bozzi – Ghost Of Chance [Dischi Autunno]
  2. Cinthie – Offenbach Anthem [Shall Not Fade]
  3. Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu [Renegade Breakdown]
  4. Mina – Zombies [TRANCEHALL[
  5. Perdu – Mind Phrases [Moustache Records 048]
  6. Crille & Tamalt – Dämon (Cate Hortl Remix) [Self Released]
  7. Black Mirror Park – Golden Groove (Antic Soul Remix) [Entourage Concept]
  8. Anne Clark – Our Darkness (INFRAVISION Remix) [Self Released]
  9. Peggy Gou – I Go (Soulwax Remix) [Gudu Records]
  10. DRIADA – Décadence (Rudolph & Mortimer Remix) [Routine Records]

LPs:

  1. Correspondant Music – #StandWithUkraine [Self Released]
  2. Chinaski – No Pop No Fun [Self Released]
  3. Yarn Init – Ill Compound [RECTIFIER001]

FRAZI.ER (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Narciss – Fragments Of A Language Of Love [Lobster Theremin]
  2. DJ Ogi – Bronhi [Techno Factory]
  3. D.A.V.E The Drummer & Alex Calver – 13.5 [Hydraulix]
  4. Ganez The Terrible – Rebel [Central Music Limited]
  5. Arman John – Для Меня [Phased Records]
  6. Frazi.er – Rave Scene Extortion [Crisis Of Man]
  7. Klangkuenstler – Wechselspannung [OUTWORLD]
  8. Dax J – T3000 [Monnom Black]
  9. P.T.B.S. – Verruf (Modular Phaze Remix) [Mephyst]
  10. Frazi.er – Youth Culture (Hadone Remix) [Crisis Of Man]

Gregor Tresher

Gregor Tresher (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks: 

  1. Laurent Garnier – Sake Stars Fever [Cod3QR]
  2. Rico Puestel – Afar [Break New Soil]
  3. Arthur Robert – Rising [Figure]
  4. Paul Ritch – Sultan [Quartz]
  5. Deniro – DhunredX [DGTL]
  6. Alexander Kowalski – Reference [Made Of Concrete]
  7. Jeran Portis – Resilient [Motech]
  8. Kr!z – Neutrino [Blueprint]
  9. Johann Arty – Rite Of Delusion [Alleanza]
  10. Gorge – Never Thought (Deetron Remix) [Klaus:elle]

LPs:

  1. Sven Väth – Catharsis [Cocoon]
  2. Deetron – Rotational Gravity [Axis]
  3. Harvey McKay – Anatomy Of A Drum Machine [Kneaded Pains]

I-Robots

I-Robots (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Track:

  1. Cerrone – Supernature (The Unreleased Instrumental Version) [Because Music/Malligator Préférence]
  2. Yoko Ono – Walking On Thin Ice  [Geffen Records]
  3. Cento – Photochrome Part 1/2 [idea]
  4. The Danse Society – Angel (Self Indulgent Dub Mix) [Society Records]
  5. Pauline Murray And The Invisible Girls – Animal Crazy [Illusive]
  6. The Human League – The Things That Dreams Are Made Of (Original Dub Edit) [Genetic Records]
  7. Pylon – Danger [DB Recs]
  8. Night Moves – Transdance (New York Disco Mix) [GC Recordings]
  9. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix) [Beggars Banquet]
  10. Polyphonic Size – On The Way To Medora [Sandwich Records]

LPs:

  1. Tuxedomoon – Desire [Ralph Records]
  2. Band Apart – Marseille [Crammed Discs]
  3. Maximum Joy – Station M.X.J.Y. [Y Records]

Nicolas De Grandi

Nicolas De Grandi (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Flore – The Fiery Principle [POLAAR]
  2. Lolito – ASH FLOW [Temet]
  3. Design Default – Seeds [Infinite Machine]
  4. Piezo – Unto [Wisdom Teeth]
  5. Le Dom – Loot [Paradoxe Club]
  6. Hypna – Spin Cycle Kicks [Unreleased]
  7. DJ JM – Owned [Maloca]
  8. Le Motel – Love Talk Bad (Ft. Logan) [Maloca]
  9. Vina Konda – Talaf Zoubaka [DDR]
  10. Toma Kami – Zone Bruma [Livity Sound]

LPs:

  1. Glass – Anxiety Prime [Comic Sans]
  2. Modern Collapse – Usual Case Scenario [DAWN]
  3. Rosalía – Motomami [Columbia]

Pancratio

Pancratio (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

  1. Pancratio – Otta4 x Korghettini Electronics [onetriptoavyon]
  2. Various – Collaboratory EP [Mood Waves]
  3. Interactive Music – Interactive Music [All Night Flight]
  4. Too Smooth Christ – Peemax Trax [EYA Records]
  5. Otis – Nocturnal Revelations [Exarde]
  6. Borys – Voice In My Head [Wicked Bass Records]
  7. Pancratio, Giammarco Orsini – OTTAHEKO1 [onetriptoavyon]
  8. Simone de Kunovich – Mondo Nuovo [Mule Musiq]
  9. Nativo – Tarnspill [Nativo Music]
  10. Cristian Sarde – Professional Dancer [Outcast Planet]

LPs:

  1. Various – Elsewhere XX [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
  2. Pink Shabab – Never Stopped Loving You [Karaoke Kalk]
  3. Oshana – Disciples of Dystopia [Psionic]
