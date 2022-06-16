BOT 1500
EPs/Tracks:
1. Pretty Sneaky – PRSN 003 A1 [Pretty Sneaky]
2. De Leon – B1 [Mana]
3. Vilod – Jungsstück [Mana]
4. Skee Mask – Lil DB Tool [Monkeytown Records]
5. Yves Tumor – Limerence [PAN]
6. Lifted – Near Future [PAN]
7. Jack Chrysalis – One Day [Mana]
8. Brainwaltzera – No fair (42T) [FILM]
9. Uwalmassa – Majuh [Mana]
10. Basses Terres – Hebi No Tori [BFDM]
LPs:
1. Ricardo Villalobos, Max Loderbauer – Re: ECM – [ECM]
2. Walton – Maisie By The Sea [Lith Dolina]
3. zvλd – Enantiodromia [141414]
Danny Scrilla
EPs/Tracks:
1. TMSV – Altered [Deep Medi]
2. Cesco, Sam Binga & Redders – Bring A Friend [Pineapple Records]
3. Low End Activist ft. Emz – Get Get [Sneaker Social Club]
4. SP:MC – Inside Looking Out [Declassified]
5. Skee Mask – Type 6 Beat [Ilian Tape]
6. Chimpo – Rig Doctor [Astrophonica]
7. Deft – Hotpot [20/20]
8. Jon1st ft. Fixate – Step Up [Boostgang]
9. Alix Perez – VTRN [1985 Music]
10. Greazus – Phantasia [Defrostatica Records]
LPs:
1. Fracture & Sam Binga – Omura [Astrophonica]
2. Om Unit – Acid Dub Versions [Self Released]
3. Fixate – Fixate [Exit Records]
Hazy Pockets
EPs/Tracks:
1. Brown Sugar – Black Pride [Soul Jazz]
2. Tegel Boys – Simple Cat [True Blue Music]
3. Tony Allen – Secret Agent [World Circuit]
4. Crazy P – If Life Could Be This Way [Walk Don’t Walk Limited]
5. Ayyuka – Maslak Halayı [Tantana Records]
6. Idjut Boys – Dumme Willie [Droid]
7. Richard Jan Plasko – California Big Hunks [Miss You/Sound Metaphors]
8. DJ Kaos – The Sound of DJ Kaos [Jolly Jams]
9. Flying Mojito Brothers – Do the Do [Flying Mojito Brothers Refrito]
10. Andy Aquarius – Chapel [Hush Hush]
LPs:
1. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Nancy & Lee [Light in the Attic]
2. More Of That Frightful Oompty – Boompty Music [Spun Out Agency]
Klaudia Gawlas
EPs/Tracks:
1. Keith Carnal – Ape Shit Crazy [Bpitch]
2. Stan Christ – Trepidation [Revised]
3. Exos – Time Of Time [Figure]
4. Petter B – Roots Pt2 [BOND]
5. Flug – Move Around [RSPX]
6. Chris Liebing – Time [CLR]
7. Mark Broom – Wiggle Me This [Rekids]
8. Dustmite – Filaments & Jaws [Token]
9. Charlie Sparks – Exploited [Possession]
10. Klaudia Gawlas – All My Ears [SCI+TEC]
Piezo
EPs/Tracks:
1. DJ Double Oh! – Cuerpo y Sol [All Centre]
2. Hassan Abou Alam – Fasla [Banoffee Pies]
3. Saskia – 170 EP [KTSNS]
4. Fourtwenty Sound – Eso Es Pa Ti [Yanked Beats]
5. thru – thru [Appendix.Files]
6. Rat Heart – I Live For Those Sweet Baby Angels & Those Sweet Baby Angels Live For Ratty [Shotta Tapes]
7. Toma Kami – Amapicante [Livity Sound]
8. Healion, Ex-Terrestrial, Priori – In Light, It Undoes Nothing… [NAFF]
9. Henzo – YCO004 [YCO]
10. Keplrr – Club Reconstructed (remixes) [Control Freaks Recordings]
LPs:
1. Huerco S. – Plonk [Incienso]
2. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]
3. Significant Other – Residuum [Youth]
Yaar Kü
EPs/Tracks:
1. Cousin – A Message from Q [Moonshoe]
2. Cinnaman Oko, Ebombo – Vérité [Visible Spectrum]
3. Daniel Stefanik – Dambala Experience, Pt. 3 [Dambala Experience]
4. Pochtroné – Huuhuhh [Snaza]
5. DJ Deep – Vaincre [Childhood]
6. Ash Lauryn – Life Is Back [FWM]
7. MYKI – Lips [Tofistock]
8. Baxter Dury, Étienne de Crécy – Tais Toi [Pias]
9. Gacha Bakradze – Elevate [Horoom]
10. Carsten Jost – Atlantis [Dial Records]
LPs:
1. Dorisburg – Irrbloss [Hivern Discs]
2. Bruno Pronsato – Lovers Do [thesongsays]
3. Dub Taylor – Forms & Figures [Raum…musik]