BOT 1500

Shinichi Kobayashi ist BOT1500 (Foto: Discogs)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Pretty Sneaky – PRSN 003 A1 [Pretty Sneaky]

2. De Leon – B1 [Mana]

3. Vilod – Jungsstück [Mana]

4. Skee Mask – Lil DB Tool [Monkeytown Records]

5. Yves Tumor – Limerence [PAN]

6. Lifted – Near Future [PAN]

7. Jack Chrysalis – One Day [Mana]

8. Brainwaltzera – No fair (42T) [FILM]

9. Uwalmassa – Majuh [Mana]

10. Basses Terres – Hebi No Tori [BFDM]

LPs:

1. Ricardo Villalobos, Max Loderbauer – Re: ECM – [ECM]

2. Walton – Maisie By The Sea [Lith Dolina]

3. zvλd – Enantiodromia [141414]

Danny Scrilla

Danny Scrilla (Foto: Discogs)

EPs/Tracks:

1. TMSV – Altered [Deep Medi]

2. Cesco, Sam Binga & Redders – Bring A Friend [Pineapple Records]

3. Low End Activist ft. Emz – Get Get [Sneaker Social Club]

4. SP:MC – Inside Looking Out [Declassified]

5. Skee Mask – Type 6 Beat [Ilian Tape]

6. Chimpo – Rig Doctor [Astrophonica]

7. Deft – Hotpot [20/20]

8. Jon1st ft. Fixate – Step Up [Boostgang]

9. Alix Perez – VTRN [1985 Music]

10. Greazus – Phantasia [Defrostatica Records]

LPs:

1. Fracture & Sam Binga – Omura [Astrophonica]

2. Om Unit – Acid Dub Versions [Self Released]

3. Fixate – Fixate [Exit Records]

Hazy Pockets

Hazy Pockets (Foto: Clemens Porikys)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Brown Sugar – Black Pride [Soul Jazz]

2. Tegel Boys – Simple Cat [True Blue Music]

3. Tony Allen – Secret Agent [World Circuit]

4. Crazy P – If Life Could Be This Way [Walk Don’t Walk Limited]

5. Ayyuka – Maslak Halayı [Tantana Records]

6. Idjut Boys – Dumme Willie [Droid]

7. Richard Jan Plasko – California Big Hunks [Miss You/Sound Metaphors]

8. DJ Kaos – The Sound of DJ Kaos [Jolly Jams]

9. Flying Mojito Brothers – Do the Do [Flying Mojito Brothers Refrito]

10. Andy Aquarius – Chapel [Hush Hush]

LPs:

1. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Nancy & Lee [Light in the Attic]

2. More Of That Frightful Oompty – Boompty Music [Spun Out Agency]

Klaudia Gawlas

Klaudia Gawlas (Foto: Discogs)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Keith Carnal – Ape Shit Crazy [Bpitch]

2. Stan Christ – Trepidation [Revised]

3. Exos – Time Of Time [Figure]

4. Petter B – Roots Pt2 [BOND]

5. Flug – Move Around [RSPX]

6. Chris Liebing – Time [CLR]

7. Mark Broom – Wiggle Me This [Rekids]

8. Dustmite – Filaments & Jaws [Token]

9. Charlie Sparks – Exploited [Possession]

10. Klaudia Gawlas – All My Ears [SCI+TEC]

Piezo

Piezo (Foto: Davide Belingheri)

EPs/Tracks:

1. DJ Double Oh! – Cuerpo y Sol [All Centre]

2. Hassan Abou Alam – Fasla [Banoffee Pies]

3. Saskia – 170 EP [KTSNS]

4. Fourtwenty Sound – Eso Es Pa Ti [Yanked Beats]

5. thru – thru [Appendix.Files]

6. Rat Heart – I Live For Those Sweet Baby Angels & Those Sweet Baby Angels Live For Ratty [Shotta Tapes]

7. Toma Kami – Amapicante [Livity Sound]

8. Healion, Ex-Terrestrial, Priori – In Light, It Undoes Nothing… [NAFF]

9. Henzo – YCO004 [YCO]

10. Keplrr – Club Reconstructed (remixes) [Control Freaks Recordings]

LPs:

1. Huerco S. – Plonk [Incienso]

2. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]

3. Significant Other – Residuum [Youth]

Yaar Kü

Yaar Kü (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Cousin – A Message from Q [Moonshoe]

2. Cinnaman Oko, Ebombo – Vérité [Visible Spectrum]

3. Daniel Stefanik – Dambala Experience, Pt. 3 [Dambala Experience]

4. Pochtroné – Huuhuhh [Snaza]

5. DJ Deep – Vaincre [Childhood]

6. Ash Lauryn – Life Is Back [FWM]

7. MYKI – Lips [Tofistock]

8. Baxter Dury, Étienne de Crécy – Tais Toi [Pias]

9. Gacha Bakradze – Elevate [Horoom]

10. Carsten Jost – Atlantis [Dial Records]

LPs:

1. Dorisburg – Irrbloss [Hivern Discs]

2. Bruno Pronsato – Lovers Do [thesongsays]

3. Dub Taylor – Forms & Figures [Raum…musik]